Raiders announce Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellows

May 17, 2023 at 09:23 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
Bill-Walsh-Diversity-Coaching-Fellowship_1920x1080

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have announced four additions to the coaching staff for the team's 2023 mandatory minicamp and training camp as part of the NFL's Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship program.

Table inside Article
CoachPosition Group
Torrey GillOffense
Jamie SharperDefense
Troy Vincent Jr.Defense
Matt WillisSpecial Teams

Gill: Gill is entering his second season as an offensive graduate assistant with Oregon State after previously coaching two seasons at New Mexico State (2021-22), where he served as a graduate assistant working with the wide receivers…Prior to New Mexico State, Gill was the pass game coordinator/wide receivers coach at Division III Whittier College (2019-21)…A native of Olive Branch, Miss., Gill played collegiately at NAIA Tabor College (2013-15) after transferring from Itawamba Community College (2011-12)…He was a two-time all-conference honorable mention at wide receiver for the Blue Jays prior to beginning his coaching career as an offensive graduate assistant for his alma mater from 2016-19.

Sharper: Sharper finished his first season Special Teams Coordinator/Linebackers coach for the XFL DC Defenders in 2022…Prior to the XFL, Sharper served as the Linebackers/Defensive Line coach for Division I Georgetown from 2018-22…He began his coaching career at St. Augustine High School, serving as linebackers coach from 2015-18…Sharper worked as a scouting intern for the NFL's Houston Texans in 2013…He played nine years in the NFL for the Baltimore Ravens (1997-2001), Houston Texans (2002-04) and Seattle Seahawks (2005)…Sharper was a member of the Super Bowl XXXV Champion Ravens in 2000…He led the NFL in total tackles (166) in 2003…A native of Richmond, Va., Sharper played collegiately at the University of Virginia and left as the program's all-time leader in tackles.

Vincent Jr.: Vincent Jr. enters his first season as the Director of Recruiting/Scouting Analyst at Central Carrollton (Ga.) High School in 2023…He previously served as the Defensive Pass Game Coordinator at Paulding County (Ga.) High School from 2021-22…Participated in the NFL Career Development Summit in 2020 and 2021…He has served as an alumni and administrator at PrimeXample Skills Academy in Greenbelt, Md. since 2012 …Vincent Jr. began his collegiate career at N.C. State (2014-16) before transferring to Iowa State (2016-17) and finishing at Towson (2017-20)…Son of NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations, Troy Vincent.

Willis: Willis played wide receiver for seven years in the NFL for the Baltimore Ravens (2007-08), Denver Broncos (2008-12) and Detroit Lions (2013)…Played two seasons at UCLA after originally competing on the track and field team…Willis took part in the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship program in 2017 and 2018 with the Chicago Bears.

Bill Walsh NFL Diversity Coaching Fellowship

Designed as a vocational tool to increase the number of full-time NFL minority coaches, all 32 NFL clubs participate each year. The program's objective is to use NFL clubs' offseason workout programs and minicamps to give talented coaches opportunities to observe, participate, gain experience, and ultimately gain a full-time NFL coaching position.

Related Content

news

Raiders sign third-round pick DT Byron Young

The Alabama defensive tackle was selected 70th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Raiders sign WR Kristian Wilkerson

Wilkerson spent the past three seasons with the New England Patriots.

news

Raiders sign first-round pick DE Tyree Wilson

The 7th overall pick from Texas Tech signed his rookie deal with the Raiders Friday.

news

Raiders announce undrafted free agent signings

10 UDFAs and one international player have been added to the Silver and Black's roster ahead of rookie minicamp.

news

Raiders sign seventh-round pick DT Nesta Jade Silvera

The 6-foot-2, 315-pound defensive tackle out of Arizona State was selected with the 231st overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Raiders sign fifth-round pick S Christopher Smith II

In 2022, Smith recorded career highs for the National Champion Bulldogs with 61 tackles, five tackles for loss and five passes defensed.

news

Raiders sign sixth-round pick LB Amari Burney

Burney was the only player in the SEC in 2022 with two interceptions and four sacks.

news

Raiders sign fourth-round pick QB Aidan O'Connell

O'Connell, a 6-foot-3, 210-pound quarterback out of Purdue, was selected with the 135th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Raiders sign third-round pick WR Tre Tucker

A four-year player at Cincinnati, Tucker played in 50 games with 11 starts and totaled 112 receptions for 1,433 yards (12.8 avg.) and eight touchdowns.

news

Raiders sign QB Brian Hoyer

Hoyer, now entering his 15th year in the NFL, originally signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2009.

news

Raiders introduce local students to field of Sports Medicine; hold emergency response review for school administrators

Students were taken through presentations on numerous aspects of Sports Medicine, including injury rehabilitation procedures, radiology, taping, general medicine, strength and conditioning and emergency care.

Latest Content

news

Raiders announce Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellows

May 17, 2023

The Las Vegas Raiders have announced four additions to the coaching staff for the team's 2023 mandatory minicamp and training camp as part of the NFL's fellowship program.

gallery

Photos: Raiderettes hold preliminary auditions for the 2023 season

May 16, 2023

Take an exclusive look at the preliminary round of the 2023 Raiderettes Auditions at Allegiant Stadium.

audio

Coming out of Notre Dame, Mike Golic Sr. has high hopes for rookie tight end Michael Mayer | RPN

May 16, 2023

Raider Nation Radio's Q Myers is joined by DraftKings' sports analyst Mike Golic Sr. to discuss the Raiders' draft picks and how they can make an immediate impact in 2023.

gallery

Photos: Raiders host a Prospect Camp at Las Vegas High School

May 15, 2023

The Las Vegas Raiders hosted a Raiders Prospect Camp at Las Vegas High School so that prospective middle school athletes may meet and work with their future high school coaches and teammates.

news

Raiders sign third-round pick DT Byron Young

May 15, 2023

The Alabama defensive tackle was selected 70th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Raiders sign WR Kristian Wilkerson

May 15, 2023

Wilkerson spent the past three seasons with the New England Patriots.

audio

Brandon Facyson couldn't say no to a homecoming in the Silver and Black | UFR

May 15, 2023

Raiders.com's Eddie Paskal is joined by cornerback Brandon Facyson to discuss free agency, defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, the secondary and more on this edition of Upon Further Review.

gallery

Photos: 2023 Rookie Minicamp Practice

May 12, 2023

Take an exclusive look inside Intermountain Health Performance Center as the 2023 rookie class hit the practice fields for the first day of 2021 Rookie Minicamp.

news

Travel guide for the Nation: Air miles, stadium reviews and tourist attractions for every Raiders road game

May 12, 2023

Everything you need to know to prepare for the Silver and Black's eight road trips this season.

audio

Takeaways from the 2023 schedule drop, plus Raiders ink 6 rookies | UFR

May 12, 2023

KSNV News 3 Las Vegas' Jesse Merrick breaks down the Raiders' 2023 schedule, plus recaps the rookies who have signed their contracts so far on this edition of Upon Further Review.

video

Watch: Tyree Wilson signs rookie deal

May 12, 2023

Watch as defensive end Tyree Wilson signs his rookie contract.

gallery

Photos: 2023 Rookie Minicamp Arrivals

May 12, 2023

Take an exclusive look inside the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters as the Silver and Black's rookie class arrives for minicamp.

View All
Advertising