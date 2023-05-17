Raiders announce Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellows

Gill: Gill is entering his second season as an offensive graduate assistant with Oregon State after previously coaching two seasons at New Mexico State (2021-22), where he served as a graduate assistant working with the wide receivers…Prior to New Mexico State, Gill was the pass game coordinator/wide receivers coach at Division III Whittier College (2019-21)…A native of Olive Branch, Miss., Gill played collegiately at NAIA Tabor College (2013-15) after transferring from Itawamba Community College (2011-12)…He was a two-time all-conference honorable mention at wide receiver for the Blue Jays prior to beginning his coaching career as an offensive graduate assistant for his alma mater from 2016-19.

Sharper: Sharper finished his first season Special Teams Coordinator/Linebackers coach for the XFL DC Defenders in 2022…Prior to the XFL, Sharper served as the Linebackers/Defensive Line coach for Division I Georgetown from 2018-22…He began his coaching career at St. Augustine High School, serving as linebackers coach from 2015-18…Sharper worked as a scouting intern for the NFL's Houston Texans in 2013…He played nine years in the NFL for the Baltimore Ravens (1997-2001), Houston Texans (2002-04) and Seattle Seahawks (2005)…Sharper was a member of the Super Bowl XXXV Champion Ravens in 2000…He led the NFL in total tackles (166) in 2003…A native of Richmond, Va., Sharper played collegiately at the University of Virginia and left as the program's all-time leader in tackles.

Vincent Jr.: Vincent Jr. enters his first season as the Director of Recruiting/Scouting Analyst at Central Carrollton (Ga.) High School in 2023…He previously served as the Defensive Pass Game Coordinator at Paulding County (Ga.) High School from 2021-22…Participated in the NFL Career Development Summit in 2020 and 2021…He has served as an alumni and administrator at PrimeXample Skills Academy in Greenbelt, Md. since 2012 …Vincent Jr. began his collegiate career at N.C. State (2014-16) before transferring to Iowa State (2016-17) and finishing at Towson (2017-20)…Son of NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations, Troy Vincent.