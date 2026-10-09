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Raiders announce Week 5 captains vs. New England Patriots

Oct 09, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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Raiders.com Staff
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For the 2026 season, the Raiders will name captains ahead of each matchup.

Here are the three captains for the Raiders' Week 5 game against the Patriots:

  • Tyler Linderbaum
  • Taron Johnson
  • Matt Gay

Below is a list of the 2026 weekly captains so far:

Week 1

  • QB Kirk Cousins
  • LB Quay Walker
  • LB Segun Olubi

Week 2

  • RB Ashton Jeanty
  • DE Kwity Paye
  • RB Dylan Laube

Week 3

  • Tre Tucker
  • Maxx Crosby
  • AJ Cole

Week 4

  • Brock Bowers
  • Nakobe Dean
  • Tommy Eichenberg
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