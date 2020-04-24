Raiders are getting a physical cornerback in Damon Arnette

Apr 23, 2020 at 08:50 PM
Martin_Kyle_authors
Kyle Martin

Former Raiders.com Contributor

Every year there's a surprise in the first round and this year, Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock wanted to catch everyone by surprise.

After selecting Henry Ruggs III with the No. 12 overall pick, the Silver and Black went defense with the No. 19 pick, selecting cornerback Damon Arnette out of Ohio State. For a lot of people this was a shock, but there are individuals who think he's a steal, including a member of the division-rival Denver Broncos.

Arnette originally wanted to enter the 2019 NFL Draft, but after consulting with his coaches at Ohio State and a conversation with NFL Hall of Famer Cris Carter, he decided to remain as a Buckeye for one more season.

Back for his senior season, Arnette played in 11 games, had 35 tackles, one interception, and eight passes defensed. Playing opposite from the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 Draft, Jeff Okudah, Arnette finished his career with 140 tackles, four tackles for loss, five interceptions, 22 passes defensed, one touchdown, one fumble recovery, and two forced tackles. It's worth noting too, Arnette didn't allow more than one touchdown in any season of his collegiate career.

We hear so much about cornerbacks needing to be the proper size to cover NFL wide receivers and Arnette fits that mold. At 6' and nearly 200 pounds, the former Buckeye boasts good range to lineup opposite Trayvon Mullen. When he gets out in space, Arnette also has a good ability to locate the ball and get physical with his opponents.

The one negative receiving the most attention is that he needs to control his emotions better on the field, but on the flip side, Mayock and Jon Gruden showed during their first draft together they're determined to bring in foundational, high-character guys. It's always easy to judge someone from far away, I trust what the Raiders duo have learned about the 22-year-old.

During the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Mayock mentioned how a lack of press and man coverage at the college level causes wide receivers to struggle at the professional level; however, if a wideout faced Arnette, they're probably used to physical coverage. Whether it's press or man, Arnette loves to force his hands into passing windows and can gain excellent leverage against his opponents.

We've said for weeks now the Silver and Black needed to improve at wide receiver and cornerback, and they did so in a big way. The additions of Henry Ruggs III and Damon Arnette should excite members of Raider Nation everywhere.

042320_LVR_DraftCap_Hero

Draft Pick: CB Damon Arnette

With the 19th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders select cornerback Damon Arnette.

CB Damon Arnette First Round (19th overall) Ohio State
1 / 19

CB Damon Arnette

First Round (19th overall)

Ohio State

Ben Liebenberg/Associated Press
CB Damon Arnette First Round (19th overall) Ohio State
2 / 19

CB Damon Arnette

First Round (19th overall)

Ohio State

Eric Wagner Photography/Ohio State University Athletics
CB Damon Arnette First Round (19th overall) Ohio State
3 / 19

CB Damon Arnette

First Round (19th overall)

Ohio State

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press
CB Damon Arnette First Round (19th overall) Ohio State
4 / 19

CB Damon Arnette

First Round (19th overall)

Ohio State

Ohio State University Athletics
CB Damon Arnette First Round (19th overall) Ohio State
5 / 19

CB Damon Arnette

First Round (19th overall)

Ohio State

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press
CB Damon Arnette First Round (19th overall) Ohio State
6 / 19

CB Damon Arnette

First Round (19th overall)

Ohio State

Ohio State University Athletics
CB Damon Arnette First Round (19th overall) Ohio State
7 / 19

CB Damon Arnette

First Round (19th overall)

Ohio State

AJ Mast/Associated Press
CB Damon Arnette First Round (19th overall) Ohio State
8 / 19

CB Damon Arnette

First Round (19th overall)

Ohio State

Ohio State University Athletics
CB Damon Arnette First Round (19th overall) Ohio State
9 / 19

CB Damon Arnette

First Round (19th overall)

Ohio State

AJ Mast/Associated Press
CB Damon Arnette First Round (19th overall) Ohio State
10 / 19

CB Damon Arnette

First Round (19th overall)

Ohio State

Ohio State University Athletics
CB Damon Arnette First Round (19th overall) Ohio State
11 / 19

CB Damon Arnette

First Round (19th overall)

Ohio State

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press
CB Damon Arnette First Round (19th overall) Ohio State
12 / 19

CB Damon Arnette

First Round (19th overall)

Ohio State

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
CB Damon Arnette First Round (19th overall) Ohio State
13 / 19

CB Damon Arnette

First Round (19th overall)

Ohio State

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press
CB Damon Arnette First Round (19th overall) Ohio State
14 / 19

CB Damon Arnette

First Round (19th overall)

Ohio State

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press
CB Damon Arnette First Round (19th overall) Ohio State
15 / 19

CB Damon Arnette

First Round (19th overall)

Ohio State

Aaron M. Sprecher/Associated Press
CB Damon Arnette First Round (19th overall) Ohio State
16 / 19

CB Damon Arnette

First Round (19th overall)

Ohio State

Aaron M. Sprecher/Associated Press
CB Damon Arnette First Round (19th overall) Ohio State
17 / 19

CB Damon Arnette

First Round (19th overall)

Ohio State

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press
CB Damon Arnette First Round (19th overall) Ohio State
18 / 19

CB Damon Arnette

First Round (19th overall)

Ohio State

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
CB Damon Arnette First Round (19th overall) Ohio State
19 / 19

CB Damon Arnette

First Round (19th overall)

Ohio State

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Raiders sign entirety of 2023 draft class

All nine members of the draft class have put pen to paper.
news

Raiders sign fourth-round pick CB Jakorian Bennett

The Maryland cornerback was selected with the 104th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
news

Raiders sign second-round pick TE Michael Mayer

The 6-foot-4, 265-pound tight end out of Notre Dame was selected with the 35th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
news

Raiders sign third-round pick DT Byron Young

The Alabama defensive tackle was selected 70th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.
news

Raiders sign first-round pick DE Tyree Wilson

The 7th overall pick from Texas Tech signed his rookie deal with the Raiders Friday.
news

Brooks: The Raiders' 2023 draft class in review

NFL Network analyst and Raiders.com contributor Bucky Brooks gives his assessment of the Raiders' newest rookies based on his own experiences around the league.
news

Amari Burney looking forward to 'surreal' opportunity to earn roster spot alongside his cousin

The safety-to-linebacker convert, coming off an exceptional senior campaign at Florida, has family ties to Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson.
news

Nesta Jade Silvera is ready to 'hone in on everything' going from one valley to another

The Raiders' 2023 seventh-round pick is coming off his best collegiate season as an Arizona State transfer.
news

Christopher Smith II is driven to be consistent but not complacent

"Chris relies on his instincts and awareness to make plays on the football. He's a student of the game," GM Dave Ziegler said of the fifth-round draft pick.
news

What They're Saying: NFL analysts weigh in on Raiders draft class

Analysts around the media give their first impressions of the Silver and Black's 2023 draft.
news

Dave Ziegler reflects on 2023 NFL Draft and newest Raiders

The Raiders GM expressed his excitement to move forward with their new draft class.
news

Introducing the Raiders' 2023 Draft Class

Nine players heard their names called by the Las Vegas Raiders. Here's everything you need to know.

Latest Content

audio

Coach McDaniels, Jimmy Garoppolo and Davante Adams Pressers | Week 2 vs. Bills | RPP

Sep 13, 2023

Head Coach Josh McDaniels, wide receiver Davante Adams and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo address the media from ahead of the Week 2 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
news

Raiders Mailbag: Can the Silver and Black get the run game going in Buffalo?

Sep 13, 2023

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few questions heading into the Week 2 road matchup.
gallery

Practice Photos: Wednesday 9.13.23

Sep 13, 2023

View the best photos from Wednesday's practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
news

Raiders-Bills Week 2 Injury Report

Sep 13, 2023

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Buffalo Bills.
video

Jimmy Garoppolo: 'It was good to get back out there'

Sep 13, 2023

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on his leadership style, the offensive line's protection, rookie right end Michael Mayer and more.
video

Davante Adams talks Bills matchup: 'It'll be a good test, seeing where we are right now'

Sep 13, 2023

Wide receiver Davante Adams discusses the upcoming Week 2 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, the team's defense and more.
video

Hunter Renfrow: 'My goal is to be ready when my number is called'

Sep 13, 2023

Wide receiver Hunter Renfrow on his mindset for Week 2.
video

Michael Mayer: 'A lot of things to work on still'

Sep 13, 2023

Tight end Michael Mayer recaps his first NFL game ahead of the Raiders' Week 2 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
gallery

Photos: Raiders host a Week 1 vs. Broncos watch party

Sep 13, 2023

The Las Vegas Raiders hosted local high school football teams and military members over the weekend at Intermountain Health Performance Center for a watch party of the Raiders' Week 1 game against the Denver Broncos.
news

Versus: Which Raiders could step up against the likes of Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs?

Sep 13, 2023

The Raiders defense will have their hands full against a potent Bills offense this Sunday.
video

Best sideline sounds from Raiders' Week 1 win: 'No one said it was going to be easy!'

Sep 13, 2023

Go behind the bench and on the sidelines for the best sights and sounds from the Raiders' Week 1 victory against the Denver Broncos.
video

Coach McDaniels: 'We've got a lot to prepare for [vs. the Buffalo Bills]'

Sep 13, 2023

Head Coach Josh McDaniels discusses the upcoming Week 2 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, linebacker Divine Deablo, provides an injury update and more.
View All
Advertising