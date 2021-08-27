Raiders at 49ers: How to watch the Silver and Black's final preseason game

Aug 27, 2021 at 09:23 AM
Rachel Gossen

The Las Vegas Raiders have two preseason wins under their belt and are hungry for a third and final W as they travel to face off against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Here's how to watch, listen to and livestream the game:

Las Vegas Raiders at San Francisco 49ers

Levi's Stadium

Sunday, August 29

1:00 p.m. PT

Table inside Article
Broadcast Information (Television)
Network: FOX
Play-by-play: Beth Mowins
Color Analysts: Matt Millen and Rich Gannon
Table inside Article
Radio Broadcast Information
Flagship: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
Play-by-play: Brent Musburger
Color Analyst: Lincoln Kennedy
Table inside Article
Spanish Radio Broadcast Information
Flagship: Deportes Vegas 1460 AM
Play-by-play: Cristian Echeverria
Color Analyst: Harry Ruiz

Watch the game in-market on our official Raiders mobile app for users in the markets where the television broadcast is carried. The livestream will also be available for users on Raiders.com via iOS mobile devices.

Click here for a full list of radio stations, call letters and frequencies for your location.

Watch on Mobile

Live game streams are available on the following platforms for those in-market*:

*Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. Make sure to allow location access for your device.

  • Apple App Users: Allow location access via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Raiders > Needs to be 'While Using the App' or 'Always'
  • Android App Users: Allow location access via Settings > Connections > Location > Raiders > Permissions > Turn Location toggle on
  • Apple Mobile Web Users: Allow location access via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Safari > Needs to be 'While Using the App' or 'Always'

NFL Game Pass offers replays of every game, available as soon as the live broadcast ends. Start your free 7-day trial and cancel at any time.

Follow Along on Social

Keep up with in-game highlights and more on our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Postgame Coverage

After the game, catch "The 5th Quarter," Raiders.com's official postgame podcast, for a recap of the matchup along with instant reactions and takeaways from a rotating cast of co-hosts.

Training Camp Practice: 8.26.21

Take a look inside Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center as the Silver and Black prepare for their preseason finale against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Las Vegas Raiders on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
1 / 99

The Las Vegas Raiders on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
2 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Alex Ellis (81) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
3 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Alex Ellis (81) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
4 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
5 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
6 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
7 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
8 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Karl Joseph (43) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
9 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders safety Karl Joseph (43) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
10 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
11 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
12 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
13 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
14 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
15 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson (34) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
16 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson (34) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
17 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
18 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
19 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (49) and linebacker Cory Littleton (42) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
20 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (49) and linebacker Cory Littleton (42) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
21 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) and defensive end Gerri Green (52) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
22 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) and defensive end Gerri Green (52) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
23 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (52) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
24 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (52) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
25 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (49) and linebacker Max Richardson (54) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
26 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (49) and linebacker Max Richardson (54) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
27 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith (72) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
28 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith (72) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
29 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
30 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (82) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
31 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (82) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
32 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (52) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
33 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (52) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Alex Ellis (81) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
34 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Alex Ellis (81) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back B.J. Emmons (35) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
35 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders running back B.J. Emmons (35) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
36 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
37 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
38 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
39 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
40 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
41 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Karl Joseph (43) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
42 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders safety Karl Joseph (43) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
43 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Karl Joseph (43) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
44 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders safety Karl Joseph (43) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
45 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
46 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) and defensive end Gerri Green (52) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
47 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) and defensive end Gerri Green (52) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
48 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
49 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
50 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
51 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Garrett Groshek (46) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
52 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders running back Garrett Groshek (46) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
53 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (52) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
54 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (52) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
55 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
56 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
57 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
58 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) and running back Trey Ragas (36) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
59 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) and running back Trey Ragas (36) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Matt Bushman (84) and defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
60 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Matt Bushman (84) and defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
61 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith (72) and defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
62 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith (72) and defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
63 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
64 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
65 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) and defensive end Carl Nassib (94) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
66 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) and defensive end Carl Nassib (94) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
67 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Doss (18) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
68 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Doss (18) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
69 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Jimmy Morrissey (65) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
70 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders center Jimmy Morrissey (65) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
71 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
72 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
73 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
74 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
75 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Niles Scott (78) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
76 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Niles Scott (78) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
77 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive backs coach Ron Milus on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
78 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive backs coach Ron Milus on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
79 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
80 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
81 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
82 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
83 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
84 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
85 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
86 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
87 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
88 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
89 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
90 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
91 / 99

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders logo on the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center during practice at 2021 Training Camp.
92 / 99

A Las Vegas Raiders logo on the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center during practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
93 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
94 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
95 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
96 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
97 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
98 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
99 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
