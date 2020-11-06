Raiders at Chargers: How to watch Derek Carr face OROY candidate Justin Herbert

This Sunday, two gunslingers in Derek Carr and Justin Herbert will face off in what could be a high-scoring game - you won't want to miss it. The Las Vegas Raiders are coming off an impressive defensive win against the Cleveland Browns, while Herbert has the Los Angeles Chargers offense riding high. Division matchups are always exciting, especially when it's between the Raiders and the Chargers.
Here's how to watch the game
Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers
SoFi Stadium
Sunday, November 8
1:05 p.m. PT
|Broadcast Information (Television)
|Network:
|FOX
|Play-by-Play:
|Adam Amin
|Color Analyst:
|Mark Schlereth
|Sideline:
|Lindsay Czarniak
|Radio Broadcast Information
|Flagship:
|KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
|Play-by-Play:
|Brent Musburger
|Color Analyst:
|Lincoln Kennedy
Brand new for 2020, watch the game in-market on Raiders.com (mobile devices) or on our official Raiders mobile app for users in the markets where the television broadcast is carried.
Click here for a full list of radio stations, call letters and frequencies for your location.
Watch on Mobile
Live game streams are available on the following platforms for those in-market*:
- Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App (iOS and Android devices)
- Raiders.com on iOS mobile devices (Safari browser only via this direct link)
*Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. Make sure to allow location access for your device.
- Apple App Users: Allow location access via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Raiders > Needs to be 'While Using the App' or 'Always'
- Android App Users: Allow location access via Settings > Connections > Location > Raiders > Permissions > Turn Location toggle on
- Apple Mobile Web Users: Allow location access via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Safari > Needs to be 'While Using the App' or 'Always'
NFL Game Pass offers replays of every game, available as soon as the live broadcast ends. Start your free 7-day trial and cancel at any time.