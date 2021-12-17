Raiders-Browns game postponed to Monday, Dec. 20

Dec 17, 2021 at 12:19 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

The Raiders-Browns game, originally scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 18, has been moved to Monday, Dec. 20 at 2 p.m. PT on NFL Network.

The postponement comes after multiple players and coaches from the Browns organization tested positive for COVID-19 throughout the week.

"We have made these schedule changes based on medical advice and after discussion with the NFLPA as we are seeing a new, highly transmissible form of the virus this week resulting in a substantial increase in cases across the league," the NFL said in a press release.

