Raiders-Browns game postponed to Monday, Dec. 20

The Raiders-Browns game, originally scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 18, has been moved to Monday, Dec. 20 at 2 p.m. PT on NFL Network.
The postponement comes after multiple players and coaches from the Browns organization tested positive for COVID-19 throughout the week.
"We have made these schedule changes based on medical advice and after discussion with the NFLPA as we are seeing a new, highly transmissible form of the virus this week resulting in a substantial increase in cases across the league," the NFL said in a press release.