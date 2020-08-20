Raiders coaches believe Maurice Hurst and Arden Key will exceed expectations in 2020

"I just think he's got his weight where he needs to have it," he said. "He's a lot quicker. He wasn't playing bad before he got hurt last year. He just got hurt early in the season. So, I just think he came in, he understands this is his third year and he's not satisfied with what he's done so far. I'm glad he's got a chip on his shoulder and we're looking for big things from him. So, hopefully, he is going to have a big year this year."

"He's in his third year and he's excited to come back," he added. "He's in good shape. He's done some good things here for us, and again, he's picking the ear of Maliek, so having him around to show him how it's really done."

All offseason, we've heard about how much defensive line coach Rod Marinelli is going to mold the Raiders' young d-line and there's reason to believe Hurst and Key will benefit the most. The duo is readjusting to their third coach in three years, but Marinelli is the cream of the crop. For 47 years, Marinelli has been grooming some of the best defensive linemen to play the game and he recognizes the talent in Hurst and Key.

"I've really enjoyed working with them a lot," he said after practice Thursday. "They got good talent, they got good movement and just keep getting them locked in and the consistency of how we do things every second of every day. Consistency. When you get to consistency, you start building mental toughness. So, that's the thing I'm looking for. I think they got the skill, the work to improve our skills. So far, so good, but I believe in them and they're working hard."

For the first time in years, the Raiders have loaded depth at nearly every position defensively, so Hurst and Key won't be asked to step outside their realm of responsibility in 2020, allowing them to hone in on what they do best.