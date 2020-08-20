Raiders coaches believe Maurice Hurst and Arden Key will exceed expectations in 2020

Aug 20, 2020 at 03:51 PM
Martin_Kyle_authors
Kyle Martin

Lead Digital Content Producer

Striding downfield, Maurice Hurst felt nothing but the cool December air at his back, as he cradled the first interception of his career with his eyes set on the North End Zone of the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Hurst's near pick-six against the Tennessee Titans last season was the icing on an impressive sophomore season, in which the former fifth-round pick appeared to be putting all the elements of his game together, despite starting in fewer games. 

Entering the third year of his career, expectations are mounting for Hurst and his fellow 2018 Draft classmate Arden Key, but the coaching staff believes with health and talented veterans around them, the duo are equipped to turn a corner.

"The one thing with Arden and Maurice is, they came in here and they didn't really have anybody to look at from a veteran's perspective to say, 'Hey, this is how you are supposed to do it. This is how you're supposed to prepare. This is the technique,'" defensive coordinator Paul Guenther said Thursday. "And so, those guys got thrown into the fire right away without having the ability of somebody in front of them like Maliek [Collins] to show them the way."

The Raiders selected Hurst and Key during the 2018 NFL Draft to make them difference-makers for the team in crucial situations; however, they've been unable to find a groove because of inconsistency.

Their rookie season, Key played 62 percent of the defensive snaps, while Hurst played 61 percent. In Year Two, Hurst's snap percentage dwindled by 11 percent, playing in half of the defense's snaps all season, and the injury-plagued Key failed to suit up in more than half the team's games due to a nagging foot injury.

After adding weight last offseason, Key tried to adjust to his new size but became sidelined early in the year. Rejuvenated, Guenther believes Hurst and Key are where they need to be physically and mentally to thrive in 2020.

"I just think he's got his weight where he needs to have it," he said. "He's a lot quicker. He wasn't playing bad before he got hurt last year. He just got hurt early in the season. So, I just think he came in, he understands this is his third year and he's not satisfied with what he's done so far. I'm glad he's got a chip on his shoulder and we're looking for big things from him. So, hopefully, he is going to have a big year this year."

"He's in his third year and he's excited to come back," he added. "He's in good shape. He's done some good things here for us, and again, he's picking the ear of Maliek, so having him around to show him how it's really done."

All offseason, we've heard about how much defensive line coach Rod Marinelli is going to mold the Raiders' young d-line and there's reason to believe Hurst and Key will benefit the most. The duo is readjusting to their third coach in three years, but Marinelli is the cream of the crop. For 47 years, Marinelli has been grooming some of the best defensive linemen to play the game and he recognizes the talent in Hurst and Key.

"I've really enjoyed working with them a lot," he said after practice Thursday. "They got good talent, they got good movement and just keep getting them locked in and the consistency of how we do things every second of every day. Consistency. When you get to consistency, you start building mental toughness. So, that's the thing I'm looking for. I think they got the skill, the work to improve our skills. So far, so good, but I believe in them and they're working hard."

For the first time in years, the Raiders have loaded depth at nearly every position defensively, so Hurst and Key won't be asked to step outside their realm of responsibility in 2020, allowing them to hone in on what they do best.

General Manager Mike Mayock and Head Coach Jon Gruden are demanding a lot from them this season, but according to their defensive coaches, we could see a breakout.

Training Camp Practice: 8.20.20

View photos from another day of practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center during 2020 Training Camp.

Related Content

Oakland Raiders assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia on the field for practice at 2019 Training Camp at the Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Saturday, August 3, 2019, in Napa, Calif.
news

'The Realest': Players share what makes Rich Bisaccia an excellent coach on and off the field

AJ Cole and Erik Harris share how Las Vegas Raiders special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia's unfiltered coaching style is an excellent motivator.
Erik Harris sees promise in undrafted rookie Javin White: 'He has a lot of potential'
news

Erik Harris sees promise in undrafted rookie Javin White: 'He has a lot of potential'

The Las Vegas Raiders have a handful of veterans in the locker room, eager to share their wisdom with the younger players, and undrafted free agent Javin White is absorbing everything Erik Harris throws at him.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rod Marinelli on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Tuesday, August 4, 2020, in Henderson, Nev.
news

Rod Marinelli might be old school, but his players and colleagues love him for it

Head Coach Jon Gruden has scouted a lot of players in his day, but he considers Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rod Marinelli as the best recruiting job of his career.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sam Young (70) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Tuesday, August 4, 2020, in Henderson, Nev.
news

Veteran tackle Sam Young is making a strong impression during Training Camp

Year after year, the Raiders' front office has been able to find overlooked players and mold them into versatile offensive linemen, and we could be seeing the emergence of another in Sam Young.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Monday, August 3, 2020, in Henderson, Nev.
news

Cory Littleton is redefining the linebacker position with his hybrid size and athleticism

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton has earned the title of one of the premier coverage linebackers in the NFL, but he wasn't always a well-respected prospect.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) at a press conference following a practice at 2020 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Friday, August 14, 2020, in Henderson, Nev.
news

Comfortable in Guenther's system, Lamarcus Joyner seeks to bring physicality this season

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden wants to see improved tackling in 2020 and he's tasking Lamarcus Joyner with enforcing a renewed sense of physicality on defense.
Raiders coaching staff expects Johnathan Abram to enforce and lead in 2020
news

Raiders coaching staff expects Johnathan Abram to enforce and lead in 2020

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram attacks everything with a full-head of stream, but his shoulder injury in 2019 forced him to slam on the brakes.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams (16) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Tuesday, August 4, 2020, in Henderson, Nev.
news

Revitalized and healthy, Tyrell Williams feels like himself after battling lingering foot injury

Tyrell Williams wanted to start his career with the Raiders on the right foot, but a plantar fasciitis injury plagued him throughout the 2019 season.
Witten excited to work with detail-oriented Gruden: 'I've had a lot of respect for him from afar'
news

Witten excited to work with detail-oriented Gruden: 'I've had a lot of respect for him from afar'

Jason Witten has played for some noteworthy coaches during his 16 seasons in the NFL, including Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells, but none possess the personality of Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Monday, August 3, 2020, in Henderson, Nev.
news

Nick Kwiatkoski is prepared to wear the green dot: 'It's something that I'm used to'

Nick Kwiatkoski isn't a stranger to wearing the green dot, but for the first time in his career, the Las Vegas Raiders linebacker will be asked to do it full-time.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Sunday, August 2, 2020, in Henderson, Nev.
news

UDFA Javin White is making the most of his opportunity, despite facing unprecedented odds

Without padded practices and the opportunity to make an impression during the preseason, the batch of 2020 undrafted free agents is posed with an unfavorable matchup when it comes to making a 53-man roster.

