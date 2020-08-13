Raiders coaching staff expects Johnathan Abram to enforce and lead in 2020

That's what the Raiders are going to expect from Abram moving forward. As one of the key foundational pieces, the 23-year-old hard-hitting safety is going to serve as a building block for years to come, which is why General Manager Mike Mayock made sure to add versatile components around him this offseason.

"I don't want to make any predictions, but we didn't draft him in the first round for any other reason," Head Coach Jon Gruden said Wednesday. "We think he can be an outstanding player and he's got to stay healthy. He's got to prove he can do it, I think he can, but getting him back with Kwiatkoski and Littleton, the addition of Damarious Randall and Jeff Heath gives us more depth and versatility in the middle of our defense."

The Raiders have reconstructed the defense from top to bottom — there isn't a single defensive starter from the 2018 season on the team currently — and the added depth will enable Guenther to run his system the way he envisioned, which isn't something he's been able to do in the past.

"I think with the young talent that we have, the speed that we have — the first thing I notice is that we're much faster on defense," he said. "We've got some good rushers and some good cover guys, and that's what you need in this league to be successful."