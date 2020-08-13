Raiders coaching staff expects Johnathan Abram to enforce and lead in 2020

Aug 13, 2020
Kyle Martin

Johnathan Abram attacks everything with a full-head of stream, which is why the Raiders spent a first-round pick on him a season ago, but for the first time in his career, the former Mississippi State product was forced to slam on the brakes when he suffered a shoulder injury 30 minutes into his rookie debut.

Before his injury against the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football, Abram was flying around like a bat out of hell, showing glimpses of why he was deemed worthy of wearing No. 24 by Charles Woodson. It's been nearly a year since he played any live regular season snaps, but the Raiders' coaching staff is optimistic as he enters Year Two — even though it's more of a rookie season.

In the first few days of training camp, Abram is applying the knowledge he learned on the sidelines last year during practice. Injuries aren't always a bad thing, considering they give inexperienced players time to learn a system or understand the pace of the game, and for someone with Abram's talent, an extra year to study defensive coordinator Paul Guenther's scheme plays to his advantage.

"He looks good," Guenther told the media Thursday. "I mean, he played 30 minutes for us last year, so he's kind of going through it again like a rookie year, but he's picked up the system in his second year.

"Looking from the 10,000-mile view last year, sitting back and watching everything happen, he's come back in tremendous shape. Obviously, he's good in the middle of the field, he's an enforcer down in the box, and he's a good blitzer, and he's a vocal guy there, which we need for his leadership in the backend."

Two keywords: Enforce and lead.

That's what the Raiders are going to expect from Abram moving forward. As one of the key foundational pieces, the 23-year-old hard-hitting safety is going to serve as a building block for years to come, which is why General Manager Mike Mayock made sure to add versatile components around him this offseason.

"I don't want to make any predictions, but we didn't draft him in the first round for any other reason," Head Coach Jon Gruden said Wednesday. "We think he can be an outstanding player and he's got to stay healthy. He's got to prove he can do it, I think he can, but getting him back with Kwiatkoski and Littleton, the addition of Damarious Randall and Jeff Heath gives us more depth and versatility in the middle of our defense."

The Raiders have reconstructed the defense from top to bottom — there isn't a single defensive starter from the 2018 season on the team currently — and the added depth will enable Guenther to run his system the way he envisioned, which isn't something he's been able to do in the past.

"I think with the young talent that we have, the speed that we have — the first thing I notice is that we're much faster on defense," he said. "We've got some good rushers and some good cover guys, and that's what you need in this league to be successful."

We're one month away from the start of the regular season, as the Raiders travel to Carolina to face the Panthers, and we'll get our first real look at the new-and-improved defense.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams (16) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Tuesday, August 4, 2020, in Henderson, Nev.
news

Revitalized and healthy, Tyrell Williams feels like himself after battling lingering foot injury

Tyrell Williams wanted to start his career with the Raiders on the right foot, but a plantar fasciitis injury plagued him throughout the 2019 season.
Witten excited to work with detail-oriented Gruden: 'I've had a lot of respect for him from afar'
news

Witten excited to work with detail-oriented Gruden: 'I've had a lot of respect for him from afar'

Jason Witten has played for some noteworthy coaches during his 16 seasons in the NFL, including Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells, but none possess the personality of Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Monday, August 3, 2020, in Henderson, Nev.
news

Nick Kwiatkoski is prepared to wear the green dot: 'It's something that I'm used to'

Nick Kwiatkoski isn't a stranger to wearing the green dot, but for the first time in his career, the Las Vegas Raiders linebacker will be asked to do it full-time.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Sunday, August 2, 2020, in Henderson, Nev.
news

UDFA Javin White is making the most of his opportunity, despite facing unprecedented odds

Without padded practices and the opportunity to make an impression during the preseason, the batch of 2020 undrafted free agents is posed with an unfavorable matchup when it comes to making a 53-man roster.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Monday, August 3, 2020, in Henderson, Nev.
news

Derek Carr offers high praise for Bryan Edwards: 'He reminds me of Davante Adams'

If anyone knows Davante Adams' playstyle, it's Carr after spending two college seasons together, and to hear him compare one of his newest weapons to the Packers' star speaks volumes.
OC Greg Olson hints at how Raiders might use Lynn Bowden Jr. at quarterback
news

OC Greg Olson hints at how Raiders might use Lynn Bowden Jr. at quarterback

Don't be surprised to see the former Kentucky Wildcat line up under center for the Las Vegas Raiders.
Amistad y Química Entre Compañeros
news

Amistad y Química Entre Compañeros

Henry Ruggs III y Josh Jacobs continúan compañerismo en Vegas.
Henry Ruggs III discusses his friendship with Josh Jacobs and building chemistry with teammates
news

Henry Ruggs III discusses his friendship with Josh Jacobs and building chemistry with teammates

The Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver has a rapport with Josh Jacobs, but he feels comfortable going to any of his new teammates for help.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) on the field for walk through at 2020 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Henderson, Nev.
news

Gruden praises Mariota's leadership, understanding of the system: 'He's learned it pretty fast'

During his media availability Thursday, Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach, Jon Gruden, credited Marcus Mariota's ability to pick up the offense and apply it quickly.
Coach Gruden discusses offseason preparations and training ahead of 2020 season
news

Coach Gruden discusses offseason preparations and training ahead of 2020 season

For the first time in months, Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden addressed the media via Zoom, and he had a lot to say.
Raiders' rookie class prepares for first NFL training camp
news

Raiders' rookie class prepares for first NFL training camp

Adjusting to the terminology and speed of the NFL level requires time, but time isn't a luxury the Las Vegas Raiders' rookie class has.

