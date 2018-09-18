Raiders.com Mailbag: Discussing Derek Carr, additions to the pass rush 

Sunday was a tough one, no two ways about it.

The Oakland Raiders were oh so close to notching their first win of 2018 – like really close – but a 36-yard Brandon McManus field goal with six seconds left in regulation caused the Silver and Black to fall to 0-2 and 0-1 in the AFC West.

But, we've now shifted our attention to Week 3 and a matchup against the Miami Dolphins in South Florida, in what has now become a very important game for the Raiders in the early goings of the year.

The team will be back on the field Wednesday; on to your questions.

From Charles Robert Mull: Do you think we would have been able to close it out if they would have gotten to Denver earlier and acclimated to the altitude?

EP: Honestly, Charles, I don't think that coming in a day earlier would have played a huge role in what transpired at the end of the game in Denver. Was it hot at Broncos Stadium at Mile High? Absolutely, it was a record-setting day temperature-wise. Was that heat likely exacerbated because of the altitude? Probably, but at the end of the day, the Broncos were playing in the same conditions that the Raiders were. Playing in elevation is always a challenge – regardless of what time you come in for the game – but in this instance, I don't think 24 hours on either end would have made too big of a factor.

From Amanda Bustos: With the addition of Jordy, how much are they going to apply him this week since he was covering on special teams?