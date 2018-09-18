Presented by

Raiders.com Mailbag: Discussing Derek Carr, additions to the pass rush 

Sep 18, 2018 at 04:26 PM
/assets/images/imported/OAK/photos/2017/July/eddie_byline_072117.jpg
Eddie Paskal

Senior Writer/Editor

Sunday was a tough one, no two ways about it.

The Oakland Raiders were oh so close to notching their first win of 2018 – like really close – but a 36-yard Brandon McManus field goal with six seconds left in regulation caused the Silver and Black to fall to 0-2 and 0-1 in the AFC West.

But, we've now shifted our attention to Week 3 and a matchup against the Miami Dolphins in South Florida, in what has now become a very important game for the Raiders in the early goings of the year.

The team will be back on the field Wednesday; on to your questions.

From Charles Robert Mull: Do you think we would have been able to close it out if they would have gotten to Denver earlier and acclimated to the altitude?

EP: Honestly, Charles, I don't think that coming in a day earlier would have played a huge role in what transpired at the end of the game in Denver. Was it hot at Broncos Stadium at Mile High? Absolutely, it was a record-setting day temperature-wise. Was that heat likely exacerbated because of the altitude? Probably, but at the end of the day, the Broncos were playing in the same conditions that the Raiders were. Playing in elevation is always a challenge – regardless of what time you come in for the game – but in this instance, I don't think 24 hours on either end would have made too big of a factor.

From Amanda Bustos: With the addition of Jordy, how much are they going to apply him this week since he was covering on special teams?

EP: First things first, a big shout-out to Jordy for being willing to field punts and play special teams, since I doubt that was what he expected heading into the week, but without the services of Dwayne Harris and Nick Nelson, the veteran wide receiver returned one punt for seven yards, and fair caught two in Denver. On a serious note though, it's cool to see guys like Jordy and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie who are willing to contribute on special teams, when that's not likely the role they envisioned for themselves in Silver and Black. Back to your question though, if either Harris or Nick Nelson are able to go in Miami, I doubt we'll see Jordy fielding punts. Through two weeks, the veteran wide receiver has five catches for 53 yards, but I wouldn't be too concerned just yet. I think Jordy will have a big week against a Dolphins secondary that ranks No. 24 against the pass.

From Robert Barragan: I believe Fadol Brown and Shilique Calhoun should get some run to rush the passer and show what they got.  Johnson is over the hill and has no impact on the field...

EP: A lot going on there, Robert, so let's start at the beginning. Well, you'll be pleased to hear that the Raiders signed Calhoun back to the active roster from the practice squad Tuesday, meaning that the former third-round draft pick will likely get a chance to get after the quarterback sooner than later. Head Coach Jon Gruden said earlier this week that his team needs to find a way generate more of a pass rush, and this is likely a move to help in that regard. As far as Derrick Johnson is concerned, the man was one tackle away from tying Tahir Whitehead for the team lead Sunday afternoon; I'd call that an impact…

From Robert Warren: When is Carr going to throw the long ball again?

EP: Boy, what does Derek have to do to keep you guys happy? I joke, I joke… But seriously the man was a machine against the Broncos connecting on 29 of 32 passes – eight of which went for 20-or-more yards. That said, I have a feeling you're asking about when we'll see D.C. lean back, and launch a 65-yard dart like we've seen him do throughout his career. Well, I think No. 4 is going to get his chances to do that; stay tuned.

From Jerald Meadows: How can u take any guy wearing pink sock seriously talking about football?

EP: Jerald, I'd like to first thank you for watching "Raiders Live" – it airs every Tuesday afternoon on Facebook – but come on, man, I know you don't mean that about the socks.

Life needs a little color; make sure you bookmark next week's episode for a special treat.

Related Content

news

Raiders Mailbag: Stating the obvious, but offense must start faster vs. Bears

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few questions about how the Raiders offense will fare against the Chicago Bears this Sunday.
news

Raiders Mailbag: Will Josh Jacobs be able to suit up against the Chargers?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards addresses what Raider Nation wants to see out of the team in their first divisional game of the 2021 season.
news

Raiders Mailbag: How will the Raiders defense get after the Dolphins QB2?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few of Raider Nation's questions going into the Week 3 matchup against the 1-1 Miami Dolphins.
news

Raiders Mailbag: Can the Raiders' defensive line keep up the pressure in Pittsburgh?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers some questions regarding what to expect from the Silver and Black going into their first away game of the season.
news

Raiders Mailbag: What's the secret recipe to stopping the 2019 MVP? 

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards tackles a few of Raider Nation's top questions before the season opener against the Baltimore Ravens.
news

Raiders Mailbag: Raiders' veteran leadership set to steer this young ship

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few questions for Raider Nation after the release of the initial 53-man roster and practice squad.
news

Raiders Mailbag: Tre'von Moehrig, Nate Hobbs have throughly impressed Raider Nation this preseason

The Raiders' 2021 second and fifth-round draft picks are certainly getting more hype with the San Francisco 49ers around the corner.
news

Raiders Mailbag: How much Marcus Mariota will we see this preseason?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few fan questions going into the first preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday.
news

Raiders Mailbag: How have the second-year wideouts fared during Training Camp?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers some questions from Raider Nation on what he's seen throughout the first week of Raiders Training Camp.
news

Raiders Mailbag: What position battle are you most excited to see in Training Camp?

Following the 2021 Position Battle series, Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers some questions about the most anticipated battles going into Training Camp.
news

Raiders Mailbag: Who will set themselves apart on the defensive line come training camp?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards tackles some more questions from Raider Nation with 12 days left until the start of Training Camp.
news

Raiders Mailbag: Will Charles Woodson go into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a Raider?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few questions and adds to the discussion of the Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony in August.
Advertising