Raiders.com Mailbag: Discussing Jared Cook's Pro Bowl candidacy, improved play of the defense

Dec 11, 2018 at 03:29 PM
Eddie Paskal

Senior Writer/Editor

The good vibes from Sunday afternoon are still percolating around 1220 Harbor Bay Parkway, following the Silver and Black's dramatic 24-21 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Oakland Raiders Week 14 outing was filled with twists and turns, and then a few more twists just for fun, but when all was said and done, and the dust finally settled at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Derek Carr and Co., had earned their third win of 2018.

Anyway, we're on to Cincinnati and Week 15 against the Bengals, so let's get to your questions.

Vamos!

From Duncan R: What were you thinking during those final few seconds Sunday?

EP: Truthfully, I was rewriting the game story for about the sixth time, but, man, the final three minutes of regulation seemed like they had a day's worth of drama, didn't it?

From Derek Carr leading the Raiders offense down the field, to Derek Carrier's touchdown with 25 seconds left, to the Steelers attempt at a game-tying field goal on the final play of regulation, it was a wild conclusion at the OACC, no doubt about it.

What was I thinking though? Honestly, I thought, alright, Boswell has had an "eh" day so far, let's see if the Raiders can get in his head once more, and thankfully, that – along with an unlucky slip for the Steelers – sealed a much-needed win for the Silver and Black.

From Evan C: Has Gareon Conley turned the corner?

EP: Man, it sure seems like it, doesn't it? Don't look now, but the Raiders defense has now effectively shut down the opposing No. 1 wide receiver in back-to-back weeks, and the play of the former Ohio State Buckeye is a big reason why.

Conley tallied two passes defensed in Sunday's win, and played a large role in limiting Antonio Brown to five catches and 35 yards – his lowest statistical output of 2018.

I think we've seen the version of Conley that we expected to see when he was selected in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, and Head Coach Jon Gruden has been pleased with No. 21's development.

"He's a lot more confident now," said Gruden. "He missed a lot of training camp, he was hurt. Missed most of last season. I think his preparation has been better. I think he's been able to practice. Our secondary coach has helped him play a role in this. The guy is talented and he's gaining confidence each week. Each week he sees himself covering the best guys in football and he's having some success. He's doing the little things right and he's getting better every week."

The Raiders have three games left on the schedule, and I'll be keyed in on Conley to see if he can ride the momentum he's built through the end of the regular season.

From Lorenzo C: Jared Cook was a beast again on Sunday. Do you think he's done enough to earn a spot in the Pro Bowl?

EP: Short answer for this one, Lorenzo – yes.

Look, if Jared Cook didn't catch another pass in 2018 – he will, don't worry – the veteran tight end has done more than enough to earn a spot on the Pro Bowl roster.

Not only has he been the de facto No. 1 option for Derek Carr much of 2018, he has taken full advantage of his chances in the passing game, and it's a large reason why he's currently in the midst of a career year.

Coach Gruden has said that Jared needs to be a Pro Bowler, DC has said the same thing, and I'm echoing their sentiment as well.

That said, Pro Bowl voting ends on Thursday, so get out there and do your thing, Raider Nation.

From Gary T: We getting a weather game in Cincinnati this weekend?

EP: Well, in the spirit of full transparency, I must admit that I don't believe the weather report more than a day out, but as of right now, the forecast calls for a high of 47 degrees and no rain Sunday afternoon at Paul Brown Stadium.

We'll see though; check back a little bit closer to the weekend.

Top Shots: Week 14 vs. Steelers

Take a look through the top images from the Raiders' win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14 at the Coliseum.

Oakland Raiders cornerback Nick Nelson (23), Jalen Richard and Dwayne Harris join the huddle before the Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland Alameda-County Coliseum on Sunday, December 9th, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.
Oakland Raiders cornerback Nick Nelson (23), Jalen Richard and Dwayne Harris join the huddle before the Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland Alameda-County Coliseum on Sunday, December 9th, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.

Joe Na/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Doug Martin (28) makes a play during the Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland Alameda-County Coliseum on Sunday, December 9th, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.
Oakland Raiders running back Doug Martin (28) makes a play during the Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland Alameda-County Coliseum on Sunday, December 9th, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.

Joe Na/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook (87) during The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.
Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook (87) during The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.

Michael Clemens/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Seth Roberts (10) makes a reception during the Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland Alameda-County Coliseum on Sunday, December 9th, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Seth Roberts (10) makes a reception during the Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland Alameda-County Coliseum on Sunday, December 9th, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.

Joe Na/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4), Jordy Nelson, Seth Roberts, Lee Smith, Brandon Parker, Gabe Jackson, Kolton Miller in the huddle during the Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland Alameda-County Coliseum on Sunday, December 9th, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4), Jordy Nelson, Seth Roberts, Lee Smith, Brandon Parker, Gabe Jackson, Kolton Miller in the huddle during the Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland Alameda-County Coliseum on Sunday, December 9th, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.

Joe Na/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Doug Martin (28) during The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.
Oakland Raiders running back Doug Martin (28) during The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.

Michael Clemens/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Doug Martin (28) leaps over the defense to score a touchdown during the Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland Alameda-County Coliseum on Sunday, December 9th, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.
Oakland Raiders running back Doug Martin (28) leaps over the defense to score a touchdown during the Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland Alameda-County Coliseum on Sunday, December 9th, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.

Joe Na/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Doug Martin (28) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the Oakland Raiders game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. Oakland won 24-21.
Oakland Raiders running back Doug Martin (28) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the Oakland Raiders game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. Oakland won 24-21.

Tony Avelar/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Seth Roberts (10) makes a play during the Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland Alameda-County Coliseum on Sunday, December 9th, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Seth Roberts (10) makes a play during the Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland Alameda-County Coliseum on Sunday, December 9th, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.

Joe Na/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) during the Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland Alameda-County Coliseum on Sunday, December 9th, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.
Oakland Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) during the Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland Alameda-County Coliseum on Sunday, December 9th, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.

Joe Na/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders punter Johnny Townsend (5) punts the ball during the Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland Alameda-County Coliseum on Sunday, December 9th, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.
Oakland Raiders punter Johnny Townsend (5) punts the ball during the Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland Alameda-County Coliseum on Sunday, December 9th, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.

Joe Na/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley (21) during the Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland Alameda-County Coliseum on Sunday, December 9th, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.
Oakland Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley (21) during the Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland Alameda-County Coliseum on Sunday, December 9th, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.

Joe Na/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) talks to the team before the Oakland Raiders game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. Oakland won 24-21.
Oakland Raiders linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) talks to the team before the Oakland Raiders game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. Oakland won 24-21.

Tony Avelar/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders safety Marcus Gilchrist (31) makes a play during the Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland Alameda-County Coliseum on Sunday, December 9th, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.
Oakland Raiders safety Marcus Gilchrist (31) makes a play during the Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland Alameda-County Coliseum on Sunday, December 9th, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.

Joe Na/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) makes a play during the Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland Alameda-County Coliseum on Sunday, December 9th, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) makes a play during the Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland Alameda-County Coliseum on Sunday, December 9th, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.

Joe Na/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) makes a play during the Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland Alameda-County Coliseum on Sunday, December 9th, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) makes a play during the Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland Alameda-County Coliseum on Sunday, December 9th, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.

Joe Na/Oakland Raiders
The Oakland Raiders offense huddles up during The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.
The Oakland Raiders offense huddles up during The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.

Michael Clemens/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) rushes for a first down during the Oakland Raiders game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. Oakland won 24-21.
Oakland Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) rushes for a first down during the Oakland Raiders game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. Oakland won 24-21.

Tony Avelar/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) makes a tackle during the Oakland Raiders game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. Oakland won 24-21.
Oakland Raiders linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) makes a tackle during the Oakland Raiders game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. Oakland won 24-21.

Tony Avelar/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.
Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.

Michael Clemens/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook (87) during The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.
Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook (87) during The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook (87) during The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.
Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook (87) during The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook (87) during The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.
Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook (87) during The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Doug Martin (28) during The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.
Oakland Raiders running back Doug Martin (28) during The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.

Allan Yuan/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders linebacker Marquel Lee (55) during The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.
Oakland Raiders linebacker Marquel Lee (55) during The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders linebacker Jason Cabinda (53) and linebacker Marquel Lee (55) during The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.
Oakland Raiders linebacker Jason Cabinda (53) and linebacker Marquel Lee (55) during The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.

Allan Yuan/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) and linebacker Marquel Lee (55) during The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.
Oakland Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) and linebacker Marquel Lee (55) during The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley (21) and Marquel Lee make a tackle during the Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland Alameda-County Coliseum on Sunday, December 9th, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.
Oakland Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley (21) and Marquel Lee make a tackle during the Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland Alameda-County Coliseum on Sunday, December 9th, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.

Joe Na/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.
Oakland Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.

Allan Yuan/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) and linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.
Oakland Raiders linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) and linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Clinton McDonald (97) during The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.
Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Clinton McDonald (97) during The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook (87) makes a play during the Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland Alameda-County Coliseum on Sunday, December 9th, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.
Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook (87) makes a play during the Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland Alameda-County Coliseum on Sunday, December 9th, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.

Joe Na/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) makes a play during the Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland Alameda-County Coliseum on Sunday, December 9th, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.
Oakland Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) makes a play during the Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland Alameda-County Coliseum on Sunday, December 9th, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.

Joe Na/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59), defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90), defensive end Arden Key (99), defensive tackle Frostee Rucker (98), and cornerback Rahsaan Melvin (22) during The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.
Oakland Raiders linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59), defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90), defensive end Arden Key (99), defensive tackle Frostee Rucker (98), and cornerback Rahsaan Melvin (22) during The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) catches a pass during the Oakland Raiders game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. Oakland won 24-21.
Oakland Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) catches a pass during the Oakland Raiders game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. Oakland won 24-21.

Tony Avelar/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Frostee Rucker (98) rushes the passer during the Oakland Raiders game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. Oakland won 24-21.
Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Frostee Rucker (98) rushes the passer during the Oakland Raiders game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. Oakland won 24-21.

Tony Avelar/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) during the Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland Alameda-County Coliseum on Sunday, December 9th, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.
Oakland Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) during the Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland Alameda-County Coliseum on Sunday, December 9th, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.

Joe Na/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) during The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.
Oakland Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) during The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.

Allan Yuan/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders linebacker Jason Cabinda (53) during The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.
Oakland Raiders linebacker Jason Cabinda (53) during The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
The Oakland Raiders defense during The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.
The Oakland Raiders defense during The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) during The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.
Oakland Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) during The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive tackle P.J. Hall (92) during The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.
Oakland Raiders defensive tackle P.J. Hall (92) during The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley (21) and linebacker Marquel Lee (55) during The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.
Oakland Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley (21) and linebacker Marquel Lee (55) during The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley (21) makes a play during the Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland Alameda-County Coliseum on Sunday, December 9th, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.
Oakland Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley (21) makes a play during the Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland Alameda-County Coliseum on Sunday, December 9th, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.

Joe Na/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) makes an interception during the Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland Alameda-County Coliseum on Sunday, December 9th, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.
Oakland Raiders linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) makes an interception during the Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland Alameda-County Coliseum on Sunday, December 9th, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.

Joe Na/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley (21) celebrates during the Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland Alameda-County Coliseum on Sunday, December 9th, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.
Oakland Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley (21) celebrates during the Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland Alameda-County Coliseum on Sunday, December 9th, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.

Joe Na/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive tackle P.J. Hall (92) and linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.
Oakland Raiders defensive tackle P.J. Hall (92) and linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.

Michael Clemens/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) catches a pass during the Oakland Raiders game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. Oakland won 24-21.
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) catches a pass during the Oakland Raiders game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. Oakland won 24-21.

Tony Avelar/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) during The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) during The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) celebrates during the Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland Alameda-County Coliseum on Sunday, December 9th, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.
Oakland Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) celebrates during the Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland Alameda-County Coliseum on Sunday, December 9th, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.

Joe Na/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley (21), linebacker Marquel Lee (55), defensive tackle Clinton McDonald (97), and linebacker Jason Cabinda (53) during The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.
Oakland Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley (21), linebacker Marquel Lee (55), defensive tackle Clinton McDonald (97), and linebacker Jason Cabinda (53) during The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders guard/center Jon Feliciano (76), Kolton Miller, Brandon Parker, Rodney Hudson, Doug Martin Martin in the huddle during the Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland Alameda-County Coliseum on Sunday, December 9th, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.
Oakland Raiders guard/center Jon Feliciano (76), Kolton Miller, Brandon Parker, Rodney Hudson, Doug Martin Martin in the huddle during the Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland Alameda-County Coliseum on Sunday, December 9th, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.

Joe Na/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Jordy Nelson (82) and tight ends coach Frank Smith during The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Jordy Nelson (82) and tight ends coach Frank Smith during The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.

Michael Clemens/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders tight end Lee Smith (86) during The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.
Oakland Raiders tight end Lee Smith (86) during The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.

Allan Yuan/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders tight end Lee Smith (86) scores a touchdown during the Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland Alameda-County Coliseum on Sunday, December 9th, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.
Oakland Raiders tight end Lee Smith (86) scores a touchdown during the Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland Alameda-County Coliseum on Sunday, December 9th, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.

Joe Na/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders guard/center Jon Feliciano (76) and tight end Lee Smith (86) during The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.
Oakland Raiders guard/center Jon Feliciano (76) and tight end Lee Smith (86) during The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.

Michael Clemens/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders guard/center Jon Feliciano (76), tight end Derek Carrier (85), quarterback Derek Carr (4), tight end Lee Smith (86), and tackle Kolton Miller (77) during The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.
Oakland Raiders guard/center Jon Feliciano (76), tight end Derek Carrier (85), quarterback Derek Carr (4), tight end Lee Smith (86), and tackle Kolton Miller (77) during The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.

Michael Clemens/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders guard/center Jon Feliciano (76), tight end Derek Carrier (85), tight end Lee Smith (86), quarterback Derek Carr (4), tackle Kolton Miller (77), and center Rodney Hudson (61) during The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.
Oakland Raiders guard/center Jon Feliciano (76), tight end Derek Carrier (85), tight end Lee Smith (86), quarterback Derek Carr (4), tackle Kolton Miller (77), and center Rodney Hudson (61) during The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.

Michael Clemens/Oakland Raiders
The Oakland Raiders offense during The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.
The Oakland Raiders offense during The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (77) and guard/center Jon Feliciano (76) during The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.
Oakland Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (77) and guard/center Jon Feliciano (76) during The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.

Allan Yuan/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) and tight end Lee Smith (86) during The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.
Oakland Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) and tight end Lee Smith (86) during The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders guard/center Jon Feliciano (76) and tight end Lee Smith (86) during The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.
Oakland Raiders guard/center Jon Feliciano (76) and tight end Lee Smith (86) during The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders safety Erik Harris (25), defensive end Arden Key (99), and linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.
Oakland Raiders safety Erik Harris (25), defensive end Arden Key (99), and linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Seth Roberts (10) catches a pass during the Oakland Raiders game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. Oakland won 24-21.
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Seth Roberts (10) catches a pass during the Oakland Raiders game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. Oakland won 24-21.

Tony Avelar/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Seth Roberts (10) and wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) during The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Seth Roberts (10) and wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) during The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) during The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.
Oakland Raiders linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) during The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland Alameda-County Coliseum on Sunday, December 9th, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.
Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland Alameda-County Coliseum on Sunday, December 9th, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.

Joe Na/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) during The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.
Oakland Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) during The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.

Allan Yuan/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) during The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.
Oakland Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) during The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.

Michael Clemens/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) celebrates after catching a touchdown during the Oakland Raiders game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. Oakland won 24-21
Oakland Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) celebrates after catching a touchdown during the Oakland Raiders game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. Oakland won 24-21

Tony Avelar/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) during The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.
Oakland Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) during The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.

Michael Clemens/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver and return specialist Dwayne Harris (17) and tight end Derek Carrier (85) during The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.
Oakland Raiders wide receiver and return specialist Dwayne Harris (17) and tight end Derek Carrier (85) during The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.

Allan Yuan/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Doug Martin (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.
Oakland Raiders running back Doug Martin (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.

Allan Yuan/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook (87) during The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.
Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook (87) during The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Doug Martin (28) during The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.
Oakland Raiders running back Doug Martin (28) during The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.

Michael Clemens/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) during The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.
Oakland Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) during The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders fullback Keith Smith (41) during The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.
Oakland Raiders fullback Keith Smith (41) during The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.

Michael Clemens/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) during The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.
Oakland Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) during The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75), guard Gabe Jackson (66), center Rodney Hudson (61), quarterback Derek Carr (4), and tackle Kolton Miller (77) during The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.
Oakland Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75), guard Gabe Jackson (66), center Rodney Hudson (61), quarterback Derek Carr (4), and tackle Kolton Miller (77) during The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.
The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Justin Ellis (78) celebrates with defensive tackle Clinton McDonald (97) after the Oakland Raiders game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. Oakland won 24-21.
Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Justin Ellis (78) celebrates with defensive tackle Clinton McDonald (97) after the Oakland Raiders game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. Oakland won 24-21.

Tony Avelar/Oakland Raiders
The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.
The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders linebacker Marquel Lee (55) after The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.
Oakland Raiders linebacker Marquel Lee (55) after The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders linebacker Marquel Lee (55) after The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.
Oakland Raiders linebacker Marquel Lee (55) after The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) exits the stadium after the Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland Alameda-County Coliseum on Sunday, December 9th, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) exits the stadium after the Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland Alameda-County Coliseum on Sunday, December 9th, 2018, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders won 24-21.

Joe Na/Oakland Raiders
