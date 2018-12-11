Raiders.com Mailbag: Discussing Jared Cook's Pro Bowl candidacy, improved play of the defense

The good vibes from Sunday afternoon are still percolating around 1220 Harbor Bay Parkway, following the Silver and Black's dramatic 24-21 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Oakland Raiders Week 14 outing was filled with twists and turns, and then a few more twists just for fun, but when all was said and done, and the dust finally settled at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Derek Carr and Co., had earned their third win of 2018.

Anyway, we're on to Cincinnati and Week 15 against the Bengals, so let's get to your questions.

Vamos!

From Duncan R: What were you thinking during those final few seconds Sunday?

EP: Truthfully, I was rewriting the game story for about the sixth time, but, man, the final three minutes of regulation seemed like they had a day's worth of drama, didn't it?

From Derek Carr leading the Raiders offense down the field, to Derek Carrier's touchdown with 25 seconds left, to the Steelers attempt at a game-tying field goal on the final play of regulation, it was a wild conclusion at the OACC, no doubt about it.

What was I thinking though? Honestly, I thought, alright, Boswell has had an "eh" day so far, let's see if the Raiders can get in his head once more, and thankfully, that – along with an unlucky slip for the Steelers – sealed a much-needed win for the Silver and Black.

From Evan C: Has Gareon Conley turned the corner?

EP: Man, it sure seems like it, doesn't it? Don't look now, but the Raiders defense has now effectively shut down the opposing No. 1 wide receiver in back-to-back weeks, and the play of the former Ohio State Buckeye is a big reason why.

Conley tallied two passes defensed in Sunday's win, and played a large role in limiting Antonio Brown to five catches and 35 yards – his lowest statistical output of 2018.

I think we've seen the version of Conley that we expected to see when he was selected in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, and Head Coach Jon Gruden has been pleased with No. 21's development.

"He's a lot more confident now," said Gruden. "He missed a lot of training camp, he was hurt. Missed most of last season. I think his preparation has been better. I think he's been able to practice. Our secondary coach has helped him play a role in this. The guy is talented and he's gaining confidence each week. Each week he sees himself covering the best guys in football and he's having some success. He's doing the little things right and he's getting better every week."