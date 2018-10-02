Raiders.com Mailbag: Discussing the offensive line, Daryl Worley's return

Everything is just better after a win, isn't it?
Your food tastes better, you stand a little bit taller, and you take notice of the little beauties in life.
Also better this week? Your questions – I kid, I kid.
Anyways, with a big game against the Los Angeles Chargers on the horizon, let's get to this week's edition of the Raiders.com Mailbag.
From Steve Dfw: Is Brandon Parker going to take over the LT spot going forward? There is value in a healthy Donald Penn as a reserve at either tackle position.
EP: Steve, I think you're referring to Brandon Parker getting work at right tackle over Donald Penn, but regardless, I think we're going to have to wait and see how No. 72 feels as the week goes on.
That said, give Parker credit for stepping in and performing well when his team needed him the most. At game's end, the rookie tackle had played 57 snaps (62%), by the far the most action he's seen in an NFL game.
But, in terms of him pushing Penn, when asked about just that, Head Coach Jon Gruden said that the rookie tackle is pushing everyone on the roster.
"Parker is pushing on everybody," said Gruden. "Parker is interesting. He's been hurt. He's had that ankle problem that has been pretty persistent for a while, he's just now getting well. He's a very intelligent guy, a very athletic kid. He started four years in college. There is a lot of upside there. I think he could be a left tackle or a right tackle. He's going to be a good player, I believe that."
As far as the immediate is concerned, let's see Penn's status on Wednesday's injury report, and then go from there.
From Juan Y Gabby Hernandez: Do we still have Chris Warren III?
EP: Indeed we do, in fact I spoke with him just the other day.
As far an update on CWIII's status, there really is no update though; the rookie running back is still on the reserve/injured list for the time being, and with Marshawn Lynch running as effectively as he is right now, I don't really see any reason to rush him back.
From Damon Rodriguez: Is Worley going to play over Hall this week?
EP: Let's back up just a second, shall we? First things first; Daryl Worley has successfully served his four-game suspension, and the expectation is that No. 20 will be back on the practice field with his teammates when the Silver and Black return to work Wednesday afternoon.
That said, as of now, Worley still doesn't count towards the active roster, so, if and when he does return to the 53, the team will have to make a corresponding move.
Anyways, as far as him getting playing time over Leon Hall is concerned, let's let the man return to practice for a few days before we worry about how much playing time – and whose – he's going to take.
I'll tell you this though; you can never have too many quality defensive backs on your roster.
From Ty Brown (South Mississippi Raider Fan Club): What is the status of Karl Joseph?
EP: No real update on the status of Mr. Joseph either; he didn't practice at all last week, and obviously he didn't play in the game either. Coach Gruden didn't really address the status of the big-hitting safety either during his Monday presser, so we'll likely have to wait for the injury report for any clarity on his situation.
Shout-out the South Mississippi Raider Fan Club one time though.