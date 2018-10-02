Raiders.com Mailbag: Discussing the offensive line, Daryl Worley's return

Everything is just better after a win, isn't it?

Your food tastes better, you stand a little bit taller, and you take notice of the little beauties in life.

Also better this week? Your questions – I kid, I kid.

Anyways, with a big game against the Los Angeles Chargers on the horizon, let's get to this week's edition of the Raiders.com Mailbag.

From Steve Dfw: Is Brandon Parker going to take over the LT spot going forward? There is value in a healthy Donald Penn as a reserve at either tackle position.

EP: Steve, I think you're referring to Brandon Parker getting work at right tackle over Donald Penn, but regardless, I think we're going to have to wait and see how No. 72 feels as the week goes on.

That said, give Parker credit for stepping in and performing well when his team needed him the most. At game's end, the rookie tackle had played 57 snaps (62%), by the far the most action he's seen in an NFL game.

But, in terms of him pushing Penn, when asked about just that, Head Coach Jon Gruden said that the rookie tackle is pushing everyone on the roster.

"Parker is pushing on everybody," said Gruden. "Parker is interesting. He's been hurt. He's had that ankle problem that has been pretty persistent for a while, he's just now getting well. He's a very intelligent guy, a very athletic kid. He started four years in college. There is a lot of upside there. I think he could be a left tackle or a right tackle. He's going to be a good player, I believe that."

As far as the immediate is concerned, let's see Penn's status on Wednesday's injury report, and then go from there.

From Juan Y Gabby Hernandez: Do we still have Chris Warren III?

EP: Indeed we do, in fact I spoke with him just the other day.