Raiders.com Mailbag: Time for a status update on the offensive line

From Charlie M: Who on the Broncos offense scares you the most?

EP: Easy answer here – Phillip Lindsay.

Plain and simple, the dude has been a beast for the Broncos in 2018; he's far and away the team's leading rusher with 991 yards, and in addition to that, he contributes in the passing game as well.

Oh, and how could we forget – the undrafted rookie returns kicks too.

My man must be tired at the end of each game, sheesh…

In all seriousness, Lindsay has turned himself into a legitimate playmaker for the Denver offense, and while the passing game has had its up and downs in 2018, Lindsay and his production has been a constant for that team.

With the type of year Lindsay is having, combined with the sporadic struggles the Raiders have had stopping the run, he's the guy on the Broncos that you need to limit Monday night.

From Kevin C: What were those sweaters you and Towny wore the other day?

EP: Ahh yes, thanks for watching the show, Kevin. For those of you who don't know what my man Kevin is talking about, Chris Townsend and I got in the holiday spirit on "Raiders Live" earlier this week, rocking some pretty nifty, light up, Raiders sweaters.

In the spirit of full transparency, they're both warm and stylish, and if you rock one to Christmas dinner, I'm sure you'll be the talk of the table.