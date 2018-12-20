Raiders.com Mailbag: Time for a status update on the offensive line

Season's greetings to each and every one of you, Raider Nation.
Last week's outing at Paul Brown Stadium was a bummer, no doubt about that, but with two games left on the docket, the mission of the Silver and Black will be to finish 2018 on a strong note.
That said, I hope all of you will be spending your Christmas Eve with us – either in person at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum or on TV – but either way, Monday night's game at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum will be a fun one.
Alright though, onto your questions.
From Rich S: Any update on Gabe or KO?
EP: Yup, we do indeed. The team placed Gabe Jackson on the Reserve/Injured List Tuesday afternoon, unfortunately ending the big man's 2018 campaign. As far as Kelechi Osemele is concerned, Coach Gruden said earlier this week that he's "very hopeful" the All-Pro left guard can return in 2018, but did hedge that by noting there's a big difference between being hopeful and realistic. My guess is we'll have a much better idea about KO's status for Monday night when the first injury report of the week comes out on Thursday.
If KO can't go, keep an eye on Chaz Green, and I would assume that once again without the services of Gabe Jackson, Denzelle Good will once again get the call.
Whoever is thrown into action Monday night, they'll be tested against a very tough Denver Broncos front.
From Charlie M: Who on the Broncos offense scares you the most?
EP: Easy answer here – Phillip Lindsay.
Plain and simple, the dude has been a beast for the Broncos in 2018; he's far and away the team's leading rusher with 991 yards, and in addition to that, he contributes in the passing game as well.
Oh, and how could we forget – the undrafted rookie returns kicks too.
My man must be tired at the end of each game, sheesh…
In all seriousness, Lindsay has turned himself into a legitimate playmaker for the Denver offense, and while the passing game has had its up and downs in 2018, Lindsay and his production has been a constant for that team.
With the type of year Lindsay is having, combined with the sporadic struggles the Raiders have had stopping the run, he's the guy on the Broncos that you need to limit Monday night.
From Kevin C: What were those sweaters you and Towny wore the other day?
EP: Ahh yes, thanks for watching the show, Kevin. For those of you who don't know what my man Kevin is talking about, Chris Townsend and I got in the holiday spirit on "Raiders Live" earlier this week, rocking some pretty nifty, light up, Raiders sweaters.
In the spirit of full transparency, they're both warm and stylish, and if you rock one to Christmas dinner, I'm sure you'll be the talk of the table.
From Kelly J: Any Christmas plans?
EP: First and foremost, I hope I'm celebrating a Raiders win, ya dig?
Besides that, just the usual stuff, spending time with the family, then resting up, because let's not forget, the Silver and Black finish the season on a short week, flying to Kansas City on Friday ahead of their regular season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs.