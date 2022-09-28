Raiders commemorate 1 October, recognize first responders

Sep 28, 2022 at 12:28 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders hosted 300 First Responders at Allegiant Stadium last night in appreciation for the valiant efforts they display every day. Raiders Senior Vice President - Chief Strategy Officer Marcel Reece and General Manager Dave Ziegler joined Raiders players Johnathan Abram, Daniel Carlson, AJ Cole, Denzel Perryman, Trent Sieg, Alumni Leo Gray, Roy Hart, Teyo Johnson, Reggie Kinlaw, Chris McLemore, Keith Moody and Jay Schroeder, Raider Rusher and the Raiderettes in engaging with these Southern Nevada heroes and saluting them as the community observes the five-year commemoration of 1 October.

First Responders in attendance included representatives from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Clark County Fire Department, Henderson Police Department, Henderson Fire Department, Las Vegas Fire & Rescue, North Las Vegas Fire Department, North Las Vegas Police Department and Nevada State Police.

The honored guests began the evening testing their skills on the field with drills that resemble the NFL Combine. This was all under the watchful eyes of Raiders Alumni and Raider Rusher who took their turn as coaches and instructed on the finer points of football. The First Responders were treated to tours of the players and Raiderettes locker rooms, a performance by the Raiders House Band and the Raiderettes, dinner and a custom Raiders/Vegas Strong shirt. Raiders players were on-hand to play a "Battle of the Badge" Family Feud game with police officers and firefighters. The night was capped off with a meet and greet with Raiders players and Alumni for guests to receive photos and autographs.

The Raiders will continue their community blitz to observe the five-year marking of 1 October. Tomorrow morning, Alumni, Raiderettes and team personnel will deliver donuts and distribute Raiders-themed items to select hospitals and medical facilities.

Additionally, the Raiders are inviting over 200 First Responders from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Clark County Fire Department, and local medical facilities to hold the Vegas Strong flag during pregame of Sunday's game against Denver at Allegiant Stadium.

Raiders host first responders for 1 October

To commemorate 1 October, the Las Vegas Raiders hosted 300 first responders at Allegiant Stadium for games and food as a thank for you for their hard work.

A first responder goes through a drill during a Thank You, First Responders night.
1 / 35

A first responder goes through a drill during a Thank You, First Responders night.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
A first responder goes through a drill during a Thank You, First Responders night.
2 / 35

A first responder goes through a drill during a Thank You, First Responders night.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
A first responder goes through a drill during a Thank You, First Responders night.
3 / 35

A first responder goes through a drill during a Thank You, First Responders night.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
A first responder goes through a drill during a Thank You, First Responders night.
4 / 35

A first responder goes through a drill during a Thank You, First Responders night.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
A first responder goes through a drill during a Thank You, First Responders night.
5 / 35

A first responder goes through a drill during a Thank You, First Responders night.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
A first responder goes through a drill during a Thank You, First Responders night.
6 / 35

A first responder goes through a drill during a Thank You, First Responders night.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
A first responder poses with Raider Rusher during a Thank You, First Responders night.
7 / 35

A first responder poses with Raider Rusher during a Thank You, First Responders night.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
A first responder checks out the Las Vegas Raiders' locker room during a Thank You, First Responders night.
8 / 35

A first responder checks out the Las Vegas Raiders' locker room during a Thank You, First Responders night.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
First responders check out the Raiderettes' locker room during a Thank You, First Responders event.
9 / 35

First responders check out the Raiderettes' locker room during a Thank You, First Responders event.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderettes Monica G., Lisa and Jekailah pose for a photo with first responders during a Thank You, First Responders night.
10 / 35

Raiderettes Monica G., Lisa and Jekailah pose for a photo with first responders during a Thank You, First Responders night.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Raider Rusher cheers on a first responder on as he goes through a drill during a Thank You, First Responders night.
11 / 35

Raider Rusher cheers on a first responder on as he goes through a drill during a Thank You, First Responders night.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
A first responder goes through a drill during a Thank You, First Responders night.
12 / 35

A first responder goes through a drill during a Thank You, First Responders night.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
A first responder goes through a drill during a Thank You, First Responders night.
13 / 35

A first responder goes through a drill during a Thank You, First Responders night.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderettes Melody, Makenna P. And Kristina pose for a photo with a first responder during a Thank You, First Responders night.
14 / 35

Raiderettes Melody, Makenna P. And Kristina pose for a photo with a first responder during a Thank You, First Responders night.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders field reporter Jennifer Stehlin MCs during a Thank You, First Responders night.
15 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders field reporter Jennifer Stehlin MCs during a Thank You, First Responders night.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders House Band preforms during during a Thank You, First Responders night.
16 / 35

The Raiders House Band preforms during during a Thank You, First Responders night.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
First responders enjoy food and drinks during a Thank You, First Responders night.
17 / 35

First responders enjoy food and drinks during a Thank You, First Responders night.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler talks with a first responder during a Thank You, First Responders night.
18 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler talks with a first responder during a Thank You, First Responders night.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiderettes preform during a Thank You, First Responders night.
19 / 35

The Raiderettes preform during a Thank You, First Responders night.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders senior Vice President and chief strategy office Marcel Reece speaks to first responders during a Thank You, First Responders night.
20 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders senior Vice President and chief strategy office Marcel Reece speaks to first responders during a Thank You, First Responders night.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders senior Vice President and chief strategy office Marcel Reece speaks to first responders during a Thank You, First Responders night.
21 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders senior Vice President and chief strategy office Marcel Reece speaks to first responders during a Thank You, First Responders night.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) interviews a first responder on the firefighters team as they play Family Feud during a Thank You, First Responders night.
22 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) interviews a first responder on the firefighters team as they play Family Feud during a Thank You, First Responders night.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
A first responder and Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) listen as punter AJ Cole (6) asks a question as they play Family Feud during a Thank You, First Responders night.
23 / 35

A first responder and Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) listen as punter AJ Cole (6) asks a question as they play Family Feud during a Thank You, First Responders night.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
First responders listen as punter AJ Cole (6) asks a question as they play Family Feud during a Thank You, First Responders night.
24 / 35

First responders listen as punter AJ Cole (6) asks a question as they play Family Feud during a Thank You, First Responders night.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) interviews long snapper Trent Sieg (47) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) as they play Family Feud during a Thank You, First Responders night.
25 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) interviews long snapper Trent Sieg (47) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) as they play Family Feud during a Thank You, First Responders night.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) huddle with first responders on the police team as they play Family Feud during a Thank You, First Responders night.
26 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) huddle with first responders on the police team as they play Family Feud during a Thank You, First Responders night.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) takes a selfie with a first responder during a Thank You, First Responders night.
27 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) takes a selfie with a first responder during a Thank You, First Responders night.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) signs autographs for first responders during a Thank You, First Responders night.
28 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) signs autographs for first responders during a Thank You, First Responders night.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) poses for a photo with a first responder during a Thank You, First Responders night.
29 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) poses for a photo with a first responder during a Thank You, First Responders night.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) takes a selfie with a first responder during a Thank You, First Responders night.
30 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) takes a selfie with a first responder during a Thank You, First Responders night.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
First responders line up to take photos and get autographs from players during a Thank You, First Responders night.
31 / 35

First responders line up to take photos and get autographs from players during a Thank You, First Responders night.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) poses for a photo with a first responder during a Thank You, First Responders night.
32 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) poses for a photo with a first responder during a Thank You, First Responders night.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) signs autographs for first responders during a Thank You, First Responders night.
33 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) signs autographs for first responders during a Thank You, First Responders night.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
First responders pose for a photo with the autographed signs during a Thank You, First Responders night.
34 / 35

First responders pose for a photo with the autographed signs during a Thank You, First Responders night.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6), kicker Daniel Carlson (2), safety Johnathan Abram (24), long snapper Trent Sieg (47) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) pose for a photo with a first responder during a Thank You, First Responders night.
35 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6), kicker Daniel Carlson (2), safety Johnathan Abram (24), long snapper Trent Sieg (47) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) pose for a photo with a first responder during a Thank You, First Responders night.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Raiders acquire T Justin Herron

As part of the trade terms, Las Vegas will send a 2024 sixth-round pick to the Patriots.

news

Las Vegas Raiders players lead elementary school students at football camp in advance of Silver & Black Flag League kickoff

For the second consecutive year, the Las Vegas Raiders are teaming up with the City of Las Vegas Parks & Recreation to conduct a youth flag football league for Las Vegas area youth.

news

Las Vegas Raiders encourage voter registration, participation

There is no offseason for democracy.

news

Carlos Santana to perform National Anthem on Sunday

The lifelong Raiders fan and entertainment superstar will perform the National Anthem prior to kickoff as the Silver and Black commemorate Latino Heritage Month.

news

Raiders sign WR Keelan Cole to active roster, place WR DJ Turner on reserve/injured list

Additionally, the team has signed C Billy Price and CB Nickell Robey-Coleman to the practice squad.

news

Raiders encourage Robert L. Taylor Elementary students to engage in physical activity

Raiders players Andrew Billings, Duron Harmon and Mack Hollins led students through various stretch, warmup and cool down routines, football drills and games.

news

Raiders claim CB Javelin Guidry, place CB Anthony Averett on injured reserve

Guidry originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the New York Jets in 2020 and played two seasons with the club.

news

Raiders sign TE Darren Waller to three-year extension

The 6-foot-6, 240-pound tight end ranks third in franchise history among tight ends with 3,081 receiving yards, while his 14 touchdowns rank sixth.

news

Raiders hold Junior Training Camp at Child Haven Emergency Shelter

Raider Rusher and the Raiderettes led the participants through football drills, encouraged them to be active at least 60 minutes a day and spoke about the importance of healthy eating.

news

Raiders announce additional practice squad transactions

The team signed DB J.R. Reed and OL Vitaliy Gurman to the practice squad, and released T Bamidele Olaseni.

news

Public invited to attend Raiderettes Studio Grand Opening

The free family friendly event will include tours of the 20,000 square foot facility, as well as performances by this year's edition of the Raiderettes.

Advertising