Raiders commemorate 1 October, recognize first responders

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders hosted 300 First Responders at Allegiant Stadium last night in appreciation for the valiant efforts they display every day. Raiders Senior Vice President - Chief Strategy Officer Marcel Reece and General Manager Dave Ziegler joined Raiders players Johnathan Abram, Daniel Carlson, AJ Cole, Denzel Perryman, Trent Sieg, Alumni Leo Gray, Roy Hart, Teyo Johnson, Reggie Kinlaw, Chris McLemore, Keith Moody and Jay Schroeder, Raider Rusher and the Raiderettes in engaging with these Southern Nevada heroes and saluting them as the community observes the five-year commemoration of 1 October.

The honored guests began the evening testing their skills on the field with drills that resemble the NFL Combine. This was all under the watchful eyes of Raiders Alumni and Raider Rusher who took their turn as coaches and instructed on the finer points of football. The First Responders were treated to tours of the players and Raiderettes locker rooms, a performance by the Raiders House Band and the Raiderettes, dinner and a custom Raiders/Vegas Strong shirt. Raiders players were on-hand to play a "Battle of the Badge" Family Feud game with police officers and firefighters. The night was capped off with a meet and greet with Raiders players and Alumni for guests to receive photos and autographs.