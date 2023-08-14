Raiders defense prioritizes 'effort, communication and discipline' against 49ers in preseason action

Football games are won and lost inside the trenches, with the Raiders defensive line winning the battle over the San Francisco 49ers offensive line. It was made clear that the big boys for the Silver and Black defense were ready to play from the jump, with John Jenkins sacking Trey Lance on the first play. Two plays later, Jordan Willis and Isaac Rochell combined for another sack.

"I think every player than plays on defense and every coach in our organization that's working on that side of the ball is doing everything they can every day to try to improve and get better," Head Coach Josh McDaniels said following the 34-7 victory. "That process started as soon as the season ended. Where it will ultimately lead to, I don't know but I like our effort. Our attitude every day is the right type of attitude if you want to improve and get better."