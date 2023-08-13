Halftime Report: Raiders defense cranks up the volume with four sacks

The quarterback must go down
The defense got things going to start the game, with defensive linemen John Jenkins, Jordan Willis and Isaac Rochell all getting home for sacks – one for Jenkins, .5 for Willis and Rochell – on 49ers quarterback Trey Lance.
Adam Butler added in a third-down sack, bring the defense's total to three by the end of the first quarter. Rookie linebacker Amari Burney got in on the sack party in the second quarter.
Grease lightning
Zamir White came up big in the Raiders' first offensive drive of the preseason. On seven carries, he accumulated 28 yards with a one-yard touchdown to cap off the drive. Zeus finished the first half with 43 yards on 13 carries, both the most of any rusher.
To add to the running attack, Ameer Abdullah added 22 yards on the ground, averaging over four yards a carry.
Good start for the former Boilermaker
Aidan O'Connell has thrown a few strikes to begin his NFL career. The rookie quarterback drew the start for the Raiders, completing nearly 77 percent of his passes for 107 passing yards and a nine-yard touchdown pass to Keelan Cole Sr. to end the half.
He connected on passes with six different receivers in the first two quarters.
View photos from the Raiders' preseason matchup against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.