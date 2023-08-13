Halftime Report: Raiders defense cranks up the volume with four sacks

Aug 13, 2023 at 02:27 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

The quarterback must go down

The defense got things going to start the game, with defensive linemen John Jenkins, Jordan Willis and Isaac Rochell all getting home for sacks – one for Jenkins, .5 for Willis and Rochell – on 49ers quarterback Trey Lance.

Adam Butler added in a third-down sack, bring the defense's total to three by the end of the first quarter. Rookie linebacker Amari Burney got in on the sack party in the second quarter.

Related Links

Grease lightning

Zamir White came up big in the Raiders' first offensive drive of the preseason. On seven carries, he accumulated 28 yards with a one-yard touchdown to cap off the drive. Zeus finished the first half with 43 yards on 13 carries, both the most of any rusher.

To add to the running attack, Ameer Abdullah added 22 yards on the ground, averaging over four yards a carry.

Good start for the former Boilermaker

Aidan O'Connell has thrown a few strikes to begin his NFL career. The rookie quarterback drew the start for the Raiders, completing nearly 77 percent of his passes for 107 passing yards and a nine-yard touchdown pass to Keelan Cole Sr. to end the half.

He connected on passes with six different receivers in the first two quarters.

Gameday Photos: Preseason Week 1 vs. 49ers

View photos from the Raiders' preseason matchup against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
1 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
2 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
3 / 82

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) hands the ball off to running back Zamir White (35) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
4 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) hands the ball off to running back Zamir White (35) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (89) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
5 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (89) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
6 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
7 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Justin Herron (71) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
8 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Justin Herron (71) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Byron Young (93) and defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
9 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Byron Young (93) and defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
10 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
11 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
12 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) and cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
13 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) and cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
14 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
15 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
16 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
17 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) and defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
18 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) and defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
19 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
20 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (89) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
21 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (89) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
22 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
23 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
24 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (89) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
25 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (89) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
26 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
27 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (29) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
28 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (29) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) and cornerback Jakorian Bennett (29) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
29 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) and cornerback Jakorian Bennett (29) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Burney (56) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
30 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Burney (56) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33), cornerback Jakorian Bennett (29) and cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
31 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33), cornerback Jakorian Bennett (29) and cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jaquan Johnson (26) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
32 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jaquan Johnson (26) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
33 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
34 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
35 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
36 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
37 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
38 / 82

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) makes a 9-yard touchdown catch during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
39 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) makes a 9-yard touchdown catch during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) after making a 9-yard touchdown catch during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
40 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) after making a 9-yard touchdown catch during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) celebrates with wide receiver Tre Tucker (89) after making a 9-yard touchdown catch during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
41 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) celebrates with wide receiver Tre Tucker (89) after making a 9-yard touchdown catch during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (89) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
42 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (89) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Netane Muti (54) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
43 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders guard Netane Muti (54) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Justin Herron (71) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
44 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Justin Herron (71) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
45 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
46 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
47 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
48 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) celebrates after rushing for a 2-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
49 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) celebrates after rushing for a 2-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Adam Plant (52) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
50 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Adam Plant (52) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) and defensive end Isaac Rochell (96) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
51 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) and defensive end Isaac Rochell (96) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) and cornerback Tyler Hall (37) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
52 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) and cornerback Tyler Hall (37) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (42) and linebacker Darien Butler (58) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
53 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (42) and linebacker Darien Butler (58) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
54 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) hands the ball off to running back Sincere McCormick (47) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
55 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) hands the ball off to running back Sincere McCormick (47) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
56 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
57 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Azizi Hearn (48) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
58 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Azizi Hearn (48) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
59 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
60 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cam Sims (81) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
61 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cam Sims (81) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (14) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
62 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (14) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) goes to kick a 46-yard field goal during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
63 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) goes to kick a 46-yard field goal during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
64 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jaydon Grant (40) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
65 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jaydon Grant (40) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) runs after intercepting a pass during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
66 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) runs after intercepting a pass during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) runs after intercepting a pass during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
67 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) runs after intercepting a pass during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
68 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
69 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
70 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Bryce Cosby (44) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
71 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Bryce Cosby (44) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (14) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
72 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (14) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
73 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83), tight end Cole Fotheringham (85), long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) and defensive end George Tarlas (79) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
74 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83), tight end Cole Fotheringham (85), long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) and defensive end George Tarlas (79) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
75 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Drake Thomas (57) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
76 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Drake Thomas (57) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Drake Thomas (57) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
77 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Drake Thomas (57) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kana'i Mauga (43) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
78 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kana'i Mauga (43) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Bryce Cosby (44) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
79 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Bryce Cosby (44) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Damien Williams (32) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
80 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders running back Damien Williams (32) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Justin Herron (71) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
81 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Justin Herron (71) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
82 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Raiders defense prioritizes 'effort, communication and discipline' against 49ers in preseason action

The Silver and Black defense accumulated four sacks and two turnovers in an overall exceptional effort.
news

'A lot of firsts' for Aidan O'Connell in preseason debut vs. 49ers

"He's a sponge. He soaks it all in. He'll take every opportunity to improve," Head Coach Josh McDaniels said of the QB postgame.
news

Raiders arrancan pretemporada con triunfo

Aidan O'Connell juega y destaca como el mariscal de campo titular en victoria de Las Vegas sobre San Francisco, donde la defensa vivió un gran partido.
news

Quick Snap: Raiders start preseason with win over 49ers

The Silver and Black dominated in all three phases of the game Sunday afternoon.

Latest Content

audio

Instant reactions to the Raiders' victory vs. 49ers in Preseason Week 1

Aug 13, 2023

Raiders.com's Eddie Paskal and play-by-play announcer Jason Horowitz react to the Raiders' 34-7 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1 of the preseason on this edition of The 5th Quarter.
audio

Coach McDaniels and Aidan O'Connell Presser - 8.13.23 | Raiders vs. 49ers | RPP

Aug 13, 2023

Head Coach Josh McDaniels and quarterback Aidan O'Connell address the media following the 34-7 Preseason Week 1 win over the San Francisco 49ers.
news

Raiders defense prioritizes 'effort, communication and discipline' against 49ers in preseason action

Aug 13, 2023

The Silver and Black defense accumulated four sacks and two turnovers in an overall exceptional effort.
news

'A lot of firsts' for Aidan O'Connell in preseason debut vs. 49ers

Aug 13, 2023

"He's a sponge. He soaks it all in. He'll take every opportunity to improve," Head Coach Josh McDaniels said of the QB postgame.
video

Coach McDaniels: 'Guys stepped up and made some plays today' | Raiders vs. 49ers

Aug 13, 2023

Head Coach Josh McDaniels addresses the media following the Preseason Week 1 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.
news

Raiders arrancan pretemporada con triunfo

Aug 13, 2023

Aidan O'Connell juega y destaca como el mariscal de campo titular en victoria de Las Vegas sobre San Francisco, donde la defensa vivió un gran partido.
video

Full Game Highlights: Raiders vs. 49ers - Preseason Week 1

Aug 13, 2023

Watch full game highlights from the Raiders' 34-7 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Preseason Week 1.
video

Highlights: Aidan O'Connell's best plays vs. 49ers | Preseason Week 1

Aug 13, 2023

Watch rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell's best plays from his preseason debut against the San Francisco 49ers in the first week of the 2023 NFL preseason.
video

Aidan O'Connell on his preseason debut: 'It was a lot of fun to be out there'

Aug 13, 2023

Quarterback Aidan O'Connell discusses his NFL debut against the San Francisco 49ers in Preseason Week 1.
news

Quick Snap: Raiders start preseason with win over 49ers

Aug 13, 2023

The Silver and Black dominated in all three phases of the game Sunday afternoon.
video

Sincere McCormick catches 2-yard TD for his second end zone trip vs. 49ers

Aug 13, 2023

Quarterback Chase Garbers scrambles out the pocket and finds running back Sincere McCormick for a 2-yard touchdown during the fourth quarter against the 49ers.
video

Preseason Tip Drill! Sam Webb intercepts Brandon Allen

Aug 13, 2023

Watch as cornerback Sam Webb intercepts 49ers quarterback Brandon Allen's pass and returns in 43 yards during the fourth quarter.
View All
Advertising