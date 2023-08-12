The Raiders-49ers joint practices certainly didn't lack competition

A lot of good has come from the Raiders hosting the San Francisco 49ers this week.

The two former cross-bay rivals competed at a high level Thursday and Friday for one sole purpose: to get better. It's hard to argue there's a better opponent for the Silver and Black to practice against, considering the 49ers had the No. 1 ranked defense in 2022, plus weapons in all three phases of the ball.

"I compliment the 49ers organization, their coaching staff, their guys," Head Coach Josh McDaniels stated Friday morning. "[I]t's hard to simulate that kind of work. You can't simulate it on your own, so to be able to work together and get as much fundamental technique work, one-on-ones, competitive and situational work, and do it the way we did it.

"These are always spirited, but clean. I think everybody did the right thing, and I think both teams had an opportunity to improve. I give Kyle [Shanahan] and John [Lynch] and their group a ton of credit for this, and we would do it again with them."

Even with a few high intensity moments between the two teams, cooler heads prevailed in both practices. The common goal of improving was not lost on either sideline.

"I think there [were] a lot of repetitions by both sides where both teams did some things very well and the other team's going to learn from them," said McDaniels. "That's kind of how I look at these practices. I don't really try to worry about who's got the advantage in terms of winning the practice or the period. I just really focus on each individual play or period and what the focus is."