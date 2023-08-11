Presented By

How to watch, listen to and livestream Raiders vs. 49ers

Aug 11, 2023 at 08:00 AM
Raiders.com Staff

The Las Vegas Raiders kick off the 2023 preseason inside Allegiant Stadium this Sunday against the 49ers.

Here's how to watch, listen to and livestream the game:

Las Vegas Raiders vs. San Francisco 49ers

Allegiant Stadium

Sunday, August 13

1:00 p.m. PT

Table inside Article
Television Broadcast Information
Network: NFL Network and FOX5 (Las Vegas)
Play-by-play: Jason Horowitz
Color Analyst: Matt Millen
Color Analyst: Rich Gannon

Live preseason games on NFL Network are subject to blackout restrictions in the local markets of the participating teams.

Out-of-Market TV Affiliates:

LOS ANGELES: KTLA 5

BAY AREA: KRON 4

SALT LAKE CITY: ABC 4

HAWAII: KHON 2

BAKERSFIELD: KGET 17

RENO: KNSN 21

ANCHORAGE, AK: KYUR, NYUR, KTBY

FAIRBANKS, AK: KATN, NATN, OATN

JUNEAU, AK: KJUD, NJUD, OJUD

Table inside Article
Radio Broadcast Information
Flagship: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
Analyst: JT The Brick
Analyst: Lincoln Kennedy
Analyst: Eric Allen
Table inside Article
Spanish Radio Broadcast Information
Flagship: Deportes Vegas 1460 AM
Play-by-play: Harry Ruiz
Analyst: Ernesto Amador

Click here for a full list of radio stations, call letters and frequencies for your location.

For an audio-only version of the TV broadcast, click here.

Watch on Mobile

Watch the game for free via the Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App (iOS and Android devices) or on Raiders.com on iOS mobile devices (Safari browser only via this direct link).

The stream is available in-market only. Please check your local TV listings for availability and make sure to allow location access for your device.

  • Apple App Users: Allow location access via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Raiders > Needs to be 'While Using the App' or 'Always'
  • Android App Users: Allow location access via Settings > Connections > Location > Raiders > Permissions > Turn Location toggle on
  • Apple Mobile Web Users: Allow location access via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Safari > Needs to be 'While Using the App' or 'Always'

NFL+

Watch live out-of-market preseason games, live local and primetime regular-season and postseason games on your phone or tablet with NFL+, the league's exclusive streaming subscription service available in the NFL app and NFL.com.

Raiders Pregame Live on FOX5 (Las Vegas)

Before kickoff, watch coverage on the team's current matchup with last-minute news, transactions and analysis of the Silver and Black and their opponent.

Pregame Radio Broadcast

Raiders gameday broadcasts on Raider Nation Radio 920AM include the popular "Raiders Opening Drive" pregame show, beginning two hours prior to the game.

Postgame Coverage

Following the postgame wrap-up, coverage will continue on Raider Nation Radio 920AM with a 90-minute local postgame show, "Raiders Extra Point."

Catch "The 5th Quarter," Raiders.com's official postgame podcast, for a recap of the matchup along with instant reactions and takeaways from a rotating cast of co-hosts.

Follow Along on Social

Keep up with in-game highlights and more on our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Advertising