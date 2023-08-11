Training Camp Notebook 8/11: Raiders defense seizes the day

Aug 11, 2023 at 04:18 PM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

The Las Vegas Raiders and the San Francisco 49ers came together for a second competitive practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center on Friday. Both teams capitalized on moments throughout the day, with Sunday's battle at Allegiant Stadium looming.

Raiders.com once again collaborated with the 49ers digital team to provide a full rundown of Friday's practice, now with their digital media coordinator Briana McDonald.

Notes and Observations from Day 13:

Raiders offense

  • Receivers Jakobi Meyers﻿, DeAndre Carter and Kristian Wilkerson took the lead in practice. All of the Raiders quarterbacks connected early and often with the trio, including a touchdown pass from Jimmy Garoppolo to Carter in team period.
  • The offense's biggest improvement throughout camp? "Communication," said Meyers. "A lot of guys weren't used to having reps with other guys. As far as us talking and being on the same page, those first couple of days were a little shaky but every day since has just been growth. If we can stay on that, we'll be alright."
  • Zamir White ran with reckless abandonment against the 49ers defense, initiating physical contact on every rep he could. This included ripping off a long touchdown run.
  • The offensive line fared well against an aggressive 49ers front seven, with notable contributions from guards Dylan Parham and Greg Van Roten﻿.

49ers offense via Briana McDonald

  • The offensive line squad that's mostly being carried over from the 2022 season showed off their chemistry in team drills. Colton McKivitz, who's stepping in at right tackle this season, got some valuable reps alongside right guard Spencer Burford.
  • Running back Christian McCaffrey and fullback Kyle Juszczyk excelled in one-on-one drills, displaying quick movements against the Raiders linebackers.
  • Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk was almost perfect in one-on-ones, missing just one catch when contested﻿. Wide receiver Willie Snead IV also notched an impressive leap-and-catch to toe-tap into the right corner of the end zone.
  • Rookie tight ends made some notable plays – Cameron Latu caught a touchdown pass from Trey Lance in the end zone during seven-on-seven drills and Brayden Willis got a rep with the first team during 11-on-11 drills, catching a pass from Brock Purdy.
  • Deebo Samuel, Aiyuk and McCaffrey racked up multiple first downs in 11-on-11 drills.

Raiders defense

  • It was a field day for the Silver and Black against the 49ers offense. The energy was turned all the way up with several turnovers and pass deflections to go around.
  • Of what I could see during 7-on-7 drills and team period, Robert Spillane nabbed two interceptions, while the quartet of Marcus Epps﻿, Duke Shelley﻿, Luke Masterson and Marcus Peters had one each.
  • "These turnovers change the outcome of games," Spillane said following practice. "We've been preaching it and preaching it and now you just put it to practice. This is just a practice, so what's the next step? Bring it to the game. We have this Sunday to go out there and show that ball awareness on every play."
  • Roderic Teamer saw an uptick in reps Friday. The safety has appeared in 27 games over the past two seasons with the Raiders.
  • Nesta Jade Silvera continued to drive his hype train forward, putting in another stellar showing against the 49ers offensive line in one-on-ones and team period.

49ers defense via McDonald

  • Rookie lineman Robert Beal Jr. was seen back in pads and warming up in Friday's practice, a good sign for the depth of San Francisco's D-line.
  • Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw was impressive in his one-on-one drills against the Raiders offensive line, showing growth entering his fourth year. He stated that his "body is improving," which is bringing him "superior confidence."
  • In 11-on-11 scrimmages, Javon Hargrave showed he was able to close up the Raiders run game up front.
  • Cornerback Charvarius Ward was sticky in coverage, notching a pass break up in the Raiders end zone.
  • Cornerback Samuel Womack III stood out the most on the 49ers defense, locking down Raiders wide receivers and breaking up a deep pass in the left corner of the end zone.

Quote of the Day:

[As a] Bay Area guy, I've been given the unbelievable privilege of being a part of this organization. It's business, but there's about once or twice where I've sat back and was like, 'Wow, this is pretty cool.' Smell the roses a little bit, but let's get back to work. Austin Hooper

