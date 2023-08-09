Aidan O'Connell striving to prove he's more than an underdog story

Aidan O'Connell has already overcome a lot before playing a single down with the Raiders.

The rookie quarterback was a walk-on at Purdue in 2017, initially slated as an eighth-stringer on the depth chart and didn't see action in his first two seasons with the team. By 2020, he earned the starting job before an elbow injury took him out of action three games into the season.

After five seasons of scratching and clawing for his opportunity, he kicked the door down with 3,712 passing yards, 28 touchdowns, a Music City Bowl victory and an All-Big Ten Second Team selection in 2021.

While O'Connell has a mild-mannered, humble demeanor, he wants to be more than just your standard "underdog" story in the NFL. He's in Las Vegas to compete, with the same intensity it took for him to go from a walk-on to a fourth-round draft pick.

"I think it's definitely a new experience now, and there's things you can bring over from college, but at the same time it's a completely new experience," O'Connell told local media Wednesday. "As much as I can rely on what I've been through, at the same time, you've got to look forward and continue to press forward."