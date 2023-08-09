Aidan O'Connell striving to prove he's more than an underdog story

Aug 09, 2023 at 04:15 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Aidan O'Connell has already overcome a lot before playing a single down with the Raiders.

The rookie quarterback was a walk-on at Purdue in 2017, initially slated as an eighth-stringer on the depth chart and didn't see action in his first two seasons with the team. By 2020, he earned the starting job before an elbow injury took him out of action three games into the season.

After five seasons of scratching and clawing for his opportunity, he kicked the door down with 3,712 passing yards, 28 touchdowns, a Music City Bowl victory and an All-Big Ten Second Team selection in 2021.

While O'Connell has a mild-mannered, humble demeanor, he wants to be more than just your standard "underdog" story in the NFL. He's in Las Vegas to compete, with the same intensity it took for him to go from a walk-on to a fourth-round draft pick.

"I think it's definitely a new experience now, and there's things you can bring over from college, but at the same time it's a completely new experience," O'Connell told local media Wednesday. "As much as I can rely on what I've been through, at the same time, you've got to look forward and continue to press forward."

"You have to have a proper balance of reflection and also understanding, 'I'm trying to play more football,'" continued O'Connell. "I don't want that to be my story...just getting here. I want to hopefully work as hard as I can to stay. I definitely want to be reflective and be grateful for where I've come from, but at the same time, I think after my career is over we can sit down and think more about that."

Related Links

He's not only taking his reps on the field seriously, but his work mentally as well. The young quarterback joins a room with veteran quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and Brian Hoyer leading the way and helping him get acquainted with the offense.

So far in camp practices, O'Connell has shown flashes of his potential as an NFL signal-caller. While still in the process of establishing himself in the huddle, he consistently is learning to make smart decisions with the football and has a quick release on his throws – two traits the team looks for at quarterback in Josh McDaniels' offense.

"He's done a great job," Hoyer said of O'Connell. "[T]his is not an easy offense to learn, especially as a young guy. ... They throw a lot at you, and then you have to try to retain it. He's done a really good job of learning it. He's not making a lot of mental mistakes, which early on - I mean look, when I was a rookie, you're swimming at some point. He's done a great job of staying on schedule, and he does a great job. He's throwing the ball really well."

"Aidan has a lot of physical tools we were excited about to work with and mentally, he's a hard worker," said quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree. "He retains information really well, asks great questions like all the quarterbacks do in the room. That's just a positive thing to work with."

O'Connell has been doing everything in his power to jumpstart his career, with the former Boilermaker's first chance to prove himself in the preseason potentially coming soon against the San Francisco 49ers. He's excited to compete at the highest level, but more importantly wants to bring the best out of his teammates.

"I think it's just another opportunity for our team to work hard and play against somebody different, but I think for us it really remains the same," O'Connell said in anticipation of taking the field at Allegiant Stadium. "We've got to know our assignment, do our job and work hard to do that."

"I try not to put too much pressure on myself," he added. "Just be myself, enjoy the process. At the end of the day, it's just football. I'm going to work as hard as I can, try not to leave any stone unturned – but at the same time enjoy it and fun playing the game."

Draft Pick: QB Aidan O'Connell

With the 135th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders selected quarterback Aidan O'Connell.

QB Aidan O'Connell 4th Round (135th Pick Overall) Purdue
1 / 10

QB Aidan O'Connell
4th Round (135th Pick Overall)
Purdue

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
QB Aidan O'Connell 4th Round (135th Pick Overall) Purdue
2 / 10

QB Aidan O'Connell
4th Round (135th Pick Overall)
Purdue

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press
QB Aidan O'Connell 4th Round (135th Pick Overall) Purdue
3 / 10

QB Aidan O'Connell
4th Round (135th Pick Overall)
Purdue

CRAIG LASSIG/Associated Press
QB Aidan O'Connell 4th Round (135th Pick Overall) Purdue
4 / 10

QB Aidan O'Connell
4th Round (135th Pick Overall)
Purdue

Marc Lebryk/Associated Press
QB Aidan O'Connell 4th Round (135th Pick Overall) Purdue
5 / 10

QB Aidan O'Connell
4th Round (135th Pick Overall)
Purdue

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
QB Aidan O'Connell 4th Round (135th Pick Overall) Purdue
6 / 10

QB Aidan O'Connell
4th Round (135th Pick Overall)
Purdue

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
QB Aidan O'Connell 4th Round (135th Pick Overall) Purdue
7 / 10

QB Aidan O'Connell
4th Round (135th Pick Overall)
Purdue

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
QB Aidan O'Connell 4th Round (135th Pick Overall) Purdue
8 / 10

QB Aidan O'Connell
4th Round (135th Pick Overall)
Purdue

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
QB Aidan O'Connell 4th Round (135th Pick Overall) Purdue
9 / 10

QB Aidan O'Connell
4th Round (135th Pick Overall)
Purdue

AJ Mast/Associated Press
QB Aidan O'Connell 4th Round (135th Pick Overall) Purdue
10 / 10

QB Aidan O'Connell
4th Round (135th Pick Overall)
Purdue

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Training Camp Notebook 8/9: 'Competition breeds excellence' for Raiders heading into joint practices

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards recaps Day 11 of practice with a battle against the San Francisco 49ers on the horizon.
news

Raiders' first unofficial depth chart of 2023

Take a look at the Silver and Black's unofficial depth chart ahead of Sunday's preseason opener against the San Francisco 49ers.
news

5 storylines heading into Raiders/49ers joint practices

Here's a few things to follow as the Silver and Black host the San Francisco 49ers for two joint practices this week.
news

What They're Saying: Analysts share thoughts on 2023 Training Camp

See what NFL Network analysts are saying about the Silver and Black through two weeks of camp.
news

Adam Plant Jr. in pursuit of making his hometown's NFL team

The former Bishop Gorman and UNLV standout has the rare opportunity to continue his football career in Las Vegas.
news

Jakorian Bennett embracing every practice rep as a chance to learn

The rookie cornerback is trying to absorb as much knowledge as possible throughout Training Camp.
news

Training Camp Notebook 8/6: All three phases looking more comfortable each day

Raiders.com chatted with NFL Network's David Shaw as he shared observations from Sunday's practice.
news

From West Oakland to Las Vegas: Marcus Peters setting the tone for his childhood team

"I was always a Raider. This is something that was in me since I was a little kid," the cornerback told local media Saturday.
news

Training Camp Notebook 8/5: Jakobi Meyers is open for business

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards shares a few notable aspects from practice No. 9.
news

Training Camp Notebook 8/4: Jakorian Bennett, Isaiah Pola-Mao setting themselves apart in the secondary

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards recaps a good showing from the defense in Day 8 of camp.
news

Raiders Mailbag: Who's making the most of their reps in Training Camp?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers fan-submitted questions as camp ramps up.

Latest Content

audio

'A new level of intensity' arrives with joint practices, plus Dave Ziegler's evaluations go beyond the field | UFR

Aug 09, 2023

General Manager Dave Ziegler discusses the advantages of joint practices for the Raiders 2023 Training Camp, rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell, the rookie draft class' competitiveness and more on this episode of Upon Further Review.
gallery

Training Camp Practice: 8.9.23

Aug 09, 2023

Head inside Intermountain Health Performance Center for an exclusive look at a 2023 Training Camp Practice.
news

Aidan O'Connell striving to prove he's more than an underdog story

Aug 09, 2023

"I don't want that to be my story...just getting here. I want to hopefully work as hard as I can to stay," the rookie quarterback said.
audio

Sam Webb, Brandon Parker, Aidan O'Connell and Tyler Hall Presser - 8.9.23 | 2023 Training Camp | RPP

Aug 09, 2023

Cornerback Sam Webb, tackle Brandon Parker, quarterback Aidan O'Connell and cornerback Tyler Hall address the media following 2023 Training Camp practice.
news

Training Camp Notebook 8/9: 'Competition breeds excellence' for Raiders heading into joint practices

Aug 09, 2023

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards recaps Day 11 of practice with a battle against the San Francisco 49ers on the horizon.
video

Coach Ryan mic'd up during 2023 Training Camp: 'Let's get it on!' | Presented by Paramount+

Aug 09, 2023

Go on the field with senior defensive assistant Rob Ryan as he was mic'd up during the third week of 2023 Training Camp.
news

'Once a Raider, Always a Raider': Silver and Black Alumni huddle in Las Vegas for reunion

Aug 09, 2023

These valued former wearers of the Silver and Black will gather inside Allegiant Stadium to watch the Raiders take on the San Francisco 49ers  and will be recognized during a special ceremony at halftime.
video

Aidan O'Connell talks playing against the defense: 'It makes you raise your game'

Aug 09, 2023

Quarterback Aidan O'Connell discusses adjusting to the NFL, learning from quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and Brian Hoyer, his first NFL game this Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers and more.
video

Brandon Parker on recovering from injury: 'I took the time to work on my weaknesses'

Aug 09, 2023

Tackle Brandon Parker discusses returning from injury. competition in the offensive line room, his mentality and more.
video

Tyler Hall says it's a 'healthy competition' in the cornerback room

Aug 09, 2023

Cornerback Tyler Hall talks 2023 Training Camp, the secondary, his confidence level and more.
news

Charles Woodson's spirit Woodson Bourbon Whiskey announces partnership with Las Vegas Raiders and Allegiant Stadium

Aug 09, 2023

Woodson Bourbon Whiskey will become the official bourbon of the Raiders, marking the first time that a pro football player's company has been the official spirit sponsor of an NFL franchise.
gallery

Photos: Raiders welcome students back to school

Aug 09, 2023

The Las Vegas Raiders spent the morning at Matt Kelly Elementary School welcoming students back to school after summer break.
View All
Advertising