'Once a Raider, Always a Raider': Silver and Black Alumni huddle in Las Vegas for reunion

HENDERSON, Nev. – Their Commitment to Excellence, both on and off the field, has laid the foundation for the Raiders organization's success. As the heart and soul of the Raiders family, Raiders Alumni continue to make the organization proud with their dedication to the community, team, and each other. They continue to carry on the Raiders legacy, tradition, and brotherhood by forever embodying the mantra, "Once a Raider, Always a Raider."
The Las Vegas Raiders are once again hosting Raiders Alumni from across the country during "Alumni Reunion," which will take place this Saturday-Monday to celebrate the forever bond that is the Raiders Alumni. Around 300 Raiders Alumni and their guests will be welcomed to Las Vegas with a private event on Saturday evening for a celebration at an elegant, exclusive location in Las Vegas.
On Sunday, these valued former wearers of the Silver and Black will gather inside the Wynn Field Club at Allegiant Stadium to watch the Raiders take on the San Francisco 49ers in the 2023 preseason opener and will be recognized during a special ceremony at halftime. Raiders Alumni will get the chance to gather one more time during a farewell brunch before departing for home on Monday.
Players representing every decade of the Raiders' existence are scheduled to attend as well as players from each of the Silver and Black's five Super Bowl appearances. Additionally, slated to be in attendance is at least one player representing teams for 62 straight seasons, 1960-2021.
|ALUMNI REUNION BY THE NUMBERS
|1960s-2020s
|Players from every decade are represented at Alumni Weekend
|1960-2021
|At least one player is represented from teams for 62 straight seasons
|10
|Hall of Famers in attendance—Marcus Allen, Fred Biletnikoff, Tim Brown, Tom Flores, Mike Haynes, Ted Hendricks, James Lofton, Jim Otto, Charles Woodson, Rod Woodson
|86
|Oldest—Carmen Cavalli
|29
|Youngest—Erik Magnuson
|1960
|Earliest team— Jim Otto, Tom Flores, Carmen Cavalli, Wayne Crow
|2021
|Latest team— Richie Incognito
|7
|Members of 1967 AFL Championship team in attendance—Fred Biletnikoff, Jim Otto, Gus Otto, Dan Archer, Estes Banks, Pete Banaszak, Ken Herock
|14
|Members of 1976 Raiders Super Bowl XI team in attendance—George Atkinson, Pete Banaszak, Ted Hendricks, Charles Phillips, Art Thoms, Phil Villapiano, Mark van Eeghen, Fred Biletnikoff, Monte Johnson, Henry Lawrence, Mike Rae, Mike Siani, Morris Bradshaw, Dave Rowe
|26
|Members of 1980 Raiders Super Bowl XV team in attendance—Jim Plunkett, Kenny King, Mark van Eeghen, Raymond Chester, Henry Lawrence, Reggie Kinlaw, Ted Hendricks, Matt Millen, Randy McClanahan, Rod Martin, Lester Hayes, Monte Johnson, Malcolm Barnwell, Leo Gray, Jeff Barnes, Morris Bradshaw, Mario Celotto, Willie Jones, Rich Martini, Ira Matthews, Odis McKinney, Charles Phillips, Derrick Ramsey, Keith Moody, Dave Browning, Head Coach Tom Flores
|22
|Members of 1983 Raiders Super Bowl XVIII team in attendance—Jeff Barnes, Malcolm Barnwell, Darryl Byrd, Frank Hawkins, Lester Hayes, Ted Hendricks, Kenny King, Reggie Kinlaw, Rod Martin, Derrick Ramsey, Jim Plunkett, Marcus Allen, Henry Lawrence, Matt Millen, Mike Haynes, Odis McKinney, Dokie Williams, Mike Dotterer, Curt Marsh, Greg Townsend, Theodore Watts, Head Coach Tom Flores
|62
|Total amount of Super Bowl rings won playing for the Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders hosted an alumni dinner where current players and coaches were able to meet and build relationships with alumni and learn what it means to be a Raider.