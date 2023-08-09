'Once a Raider, Always a Raider': Silver and Black Alumni huddle in Las Vegas for reunion

HENDERSON, Nev. – Their Commitment to Excellence, both on and off the field, has laid the foundation for the Raiders organization's success. As the heart and soul of the Raiders family, Raiders Alumni continue to make the organization proud with their dedication to the community, team, and each other. They continue to carry on the Raiders legacy, tradition, and brotherhood by forever embodying the mantra, "Once a Raider, Always a Raider."

The Las Vegas Raiders are once again hosting Raiders Alumni from across the country during "Alumni Reunion," which will take place this Saturday-Monday to celebrate the forever bond that is the Raiders Alumni. Around 300 Raiders Alumni and their guests will be welcomed to Las Vegas with a private event on Saturday evening for a celebration at an elegant, exclusive location in Las Vegas.

On Sunday, these valued former wearers of the Silver and Black will gather inside the Wynn Field Club at Allegiant Stadium to watch the Raiders take on the San Francisco 49ers in the 2023 preseason opener and will be recognized during a special ceremony at halftime. Raiders Alumni will get the chance to gather one more time during a farewell brunch before departing for home on Monday.