'Once a Raider, Always a Raider': Silver and Black Alumni huddle in Las Vegas for reunion

Aug 09, 2023 at 01:30 PM
HENDERSON, Nev. – Their Commitment to Excellence, both on and off the field, has laid the foundation for the Raiders organization's success. As the heart and soul of the Raiders family, Raiders Alumni continue to make the organization proud with their dedication to the community, team, and each other. They continue to carry on the Raiders legacy, tradition, and brotherhood by forever embodying the mantra, "Once a Raider, Always a Raider."

The Las Vegas Raiders are once again hosting Raiders Alumni from across the country during "Alumni Reunion," which will take place this Saturday-Monday to celebrate the forever bond that is the Raiders Alumni. Around 300 Raiders Alumni and their guests will be welcomed to Las Vegas with a private event on Saturday evening for a celebration at an elegant, exclusive location in Las Vegas.

On Sunday, these valued former wearers of the Silver and Black will gather inside the Wynn Field Club at Allegiant Stadium to watch the Raiders take on the San Francisco 49ers in the 2023 preseason opener and will be recognized during a special ceremony at halftime. Raiders Alumni will get the chance to gather one more time during a farewell brunch before departing for home on Monday.

Players representing every decade of the Raiders' existence are scheduled to attend as well as players from each of the Silver and Black's five Super Bowl appearances. Additionally, slated to be in attendance is at least one player representing teams for 62 straight seasons, 1960-2021.

ALUMNI REUNION BY THE NUMBERS
1960s-2020s Players from every decade are represented at Alumni Weekend
1960-2021 At least one player is represented from teams for 62 straight seasons
10 Hall of Famers in attendance—Marcus Allen, Fred Biletnikoff, Tim Brown, Tom Flores, Mike Haynes, Ted Hendricks, James Lofton, Jim Otto, Charles Woodson, Rod Woodson
86 Oldest—Carmen Cavalli
29 Youngest—Erik Magnuson
1960 Earliest team— Jim Otto, Tom Flores, Carmen Cavalli, Wayne Crow
2021 Latest team— Richie Incognito
7 Members of 1967 AFL Championship team in attendance—Fred Biletnikoff, Jim Otto, Gus Otto, Dan Archer, Estes Banks, Pete Banaszak, Ken Herock
14 Members of 1976 Raiders Super Bowl XI team in attendance—George Atkinson, Pete Banaszak, Ted Hendricks, Charles Phillips, Art Thoms, Phil Villapiano, Mark van Eeghen, Fred Biletnikoff, Monte Johnson, Henry Lawrence, Mike Rae, Mike Siani, Morris Bradshaw, Dave Rowe
26 Members of 1980 Raiders Super Bowl XV team in attendance—Jim Plunkett, Kenny King, Mark van Eeghen, Raymond Chester, Henry Lawrence, Reggie Kinlaw, Ted Hendricks, Matt Millen, Randy McClanahan, Rod Martin, Lester Hayes, Monte Johnson, Malcolm Barnwell, Leo Gray, Jeff Barnes, Morris Bradshaw, Mario Celotto, Willie Jones, Rich Martini, Ira Matthews, Odis McKinney, Charles Phillips, Derrick Ramsey, Keith Moody, Dave Browning, Head Coach Tom Flores
22 Members of 1983 Raiders Super Bowl XVIII team in attendance—Jeff Barnes, Malcolm Barnwell, Darryl Byrd, Frank Hawkins, Lester Hayes, Ted Hendricks, Kenny King, Reggie Kinlaw, Rod Martin, Derrick Ramsey, Jim Plunkett, Marcus Allen, Henry Lawrence, Matt Millen, Mike Haynes, Odis McKinney, Dokie Williams, Mike Dotterer, Curt Marsh, Greg Townsend, Theodore Watts, Head Coach Tom Flores
62 Total amount of Super Bowl rings won playing for the Raiders

Photos: Raiders host an alumni dinner

The Las Vegas Raiders hosted an alumni dinner where current players and coaches were able to meet and build relationships with alumni and learn what it means to be a Raider.

Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Charles Woodson and Head Coach Josh McDaniels speak during an alumni dinner.
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Charles Woodson and Head Coach Josh McDaniels speak during an alumni dinner.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end George Tarlas (79), tight end Michael Mayer (87) and defensive tackle Byron Young (93) speak with alumnus Dave Casper during an alumni dinner.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end George Tarlas (79), tight end Michael Mayer (87) and defensive tackle Byron Young (93) speak with alumnus Dave Casper during an alumni dinner.

Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Raymond Chester and cornerback Sam Webb (27) speak during an alumni dinner.
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Raymond Chester and cornerback Sam Webb (27) speak during an alumni dinner.

Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Matt Millen and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) speak during an alumni dinner.
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Matt Millen and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) speak during an alumni dinner.

Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Art Shell and tackle Brandon Parker (75) speak during an alumni dinner.
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Art Shell and tackle Brandon Parker (75) speak during an alumni dinner.

Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis and alumnus Jim Plunkett speak during an alumni dinner.
Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis and alumnus Jim Plunkett speak during an alumni dinner.

Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Charles Woodson and wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during an alumni dinner.
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Charles Woodson and wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during an alumni dinner.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) and alumnus Charles Woodson speak during an alumni dinner.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) and alumnus Charles Woodson speak during an alumni dinner.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) and alumnus Dave Casper speak during an alumni dinner.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) and alumnus Dave Casper speak during an alumni dinner.

Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis, linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and alumnus Phil Villapiano speak during an alumni dinner.
Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis, linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and alumnus Phil Villapiano speak during an alumni dinner.

Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Phil Villapiano, Owner Mark Davis and General Manager Dave Ziegler speak during an alumni dinner.
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Phil Villapiano, Owner Mark Davis and General Manager Dave Ziegler speak during an alumni dinner.

Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Art Shell and Owner Mark Davis speak during an alumni dinner.
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Art Shell and Owner Mark Davis speak during an alumni dinner.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and alumnus Ted Hendricks pose for a photo during an alumni dinner.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and alumnus Ted Hendricks pose for a photo during an alumni dinner.

Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Ted Hendricks and his partner Linda Babl speak with defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during an alumni dinner.
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Ted Hendricks and his partner Linda Babl speak with defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during an alumni dinner.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) and alumni Ted Hendricks, Matt Millen and Phil Villapiano speak during an alumni dinner.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) and alumni Ted Hendricks, Matt Millen and Phil Villapiano speak during an alumni dinner.

Las Vegas Raiders broadcaster JT the Brick speaks to attendees at an alumni dinner.
Las Vegas Raiders broadcaster JT the Brick speaks to attendees at an alumni dinner.

Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis speaks to attendees at an alumni dinner.
Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis speaks to attendees at an alumni dinner.

Las Vegas Raiders broadcaster JT the Brick, alumni Charles Woodson and Raymond Chester, head athletic trainer H. Rod Martin and alumni Art Shell and Matt Millen speak to attendees at an alumni dinner.
Las Vegas Raiders broadcaster JT the Brick, alumni Charles Woodson and Raymond Chester, head athletic trainer H. Rod Martin and alumni Art Shell and Matt Millen speak to attendees at an alumni dinner.

Las Vegas Raiders head athletic trainer H. Rod Martin speaks to attendees at an alumni dinner.
Las Vegas Raiders head athletic trainer H. Rod Martin speaks to attendees at an alumni dinner.

Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Raymond Chester speaks to attendees at an alumni dinner.
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Raymond Chester speaks to attendees at an alumni dinner.

Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Art Shell speaks to attendees at an alumni dinner.
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Art Shell speaks to attendees at an alumni dinner.

Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Matt Millen speaks to attendees at an alumni dinner.
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Matt Millen speaks to attendees at an alumni dinner.

Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Raymond Chester speaks to attendees at an alumni dinner.
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Raymond Chester speaks to attendees at an alumni dinner.

Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis during an alumni dinner.
Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis during an alumni dinner.

Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Charles Woodson speaks to attendees at an alumni dinner.
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Charles Woodson speaks to attendees at an alumni dinner.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) and alumnus Greg Townsend speak during an alumni dinner.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) and alumnus Greg Townsend speak during an alumni dinner.

Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Greg Townsend and defensive end Adam Plant (52) speak during an alumni dinner.
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Greg Townsend and defensive end Adam Plant (52) speak during an alumni dinner.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) and alumnus Greg Townsend speak during an alumni dinner.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) and alumnus Greg Townsend speak during an alumni dinner.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) and alumnus James Lofton speak during an alumni dinner.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) and alumnus James Lofton speak during an alumni dinner.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) and alumnus Greg Townsend pose for a photo during an alumni dinner.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) and alumnus Greg Townsend pose for a photo during an alumni dinner.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and alumnus Charles Woodson speak during an alumni dinner.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and alumnus Charles Woodson speak during an alumni dinner.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10), alumnus George Atkinson and head athletic trainer H. Rod Martin speak during an alumni dinner.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10), alumnus George Atkinson and head athletic trainer H. Rod Martin speak during an alumni dinner.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) and alumnus George Atkinson speak during an alumni dinner.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) and alumnus George Atkinson speak during an alumni dinner.

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels and alumnus Phil Villapiano speak during an alumni dinner.
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels and alumnus Phil Villapiano speak during an alumni dinner.

