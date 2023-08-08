5 storylines heading into Raiders/49ers joint practices

3. Welcome to the league, Mr. Bennett

The rise of rookie cornerback Jakorian Bennett has been documented throughout camp.

He's been holding his own against the likes of Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow﻿, and could be in line for a lot of reps against the 49ers this week. Going up against the Raiders' stellar receivers in practice will serve as great preparation for the likes of All-Pro Deebo Samuel and rising star Brandon Aiyuk, who had over 1,000 receiving yards and eight touchdown grabs last season.