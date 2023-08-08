What They're Saying: Analysts share thoughts on 2023 Training Camp

Aug 08, 2023 at 11:00 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

With two weeks of Training Camp practices in the books, the Raiders are gearing up for joint practice and the preseason opener against the 49ers later this week.

Many analysts from NFL Network have stopped by to take in practice or have shared their observations on air. Here's a recap of what they're saying about the Silver and Black.

On the team as a whole:

"There's a ton of healthy competition. ... You have great leadership, you've added awesome pieces in the draft, so excited to see how those work out, and you've got all this competition, I think things are looking up. The expectations for Raider Nation are always really high. This is an internationally beloved team." – NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund

Related Links

On QB Jimmy Garoppolo:

"The command that he has out of the huddle, the presence that he has on the field – it's something the players talked about ... but to see it, it's very apparent. For somebody who watches a lot of NFL practices, it's apparent the leadership and presence that Jimmy Garoppolo has. Now they've just got to work on the timing, the rhythm, the routes. He knows the offense, but it's forming that key chemistry with his current weapons." – NFL Network's Omar Ruiz

"I think is going to be an offense you'll see take some strides because this is what Jimmy Garoppolo grew up in. He knows exactly what it's supposed to look like." – NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah

On QB Aidan O'Connell:

"He looked like how a rookie quarterback should look at this stage in the game. I thought he looked a lot better when he got rid of the football quicker. ... To hear guys speak favorably of him, like Hunter Renfrow saying if [O'Connell] had to go in the game, they believe in him and follow him, speaks loudly for how Aidan O'Connell is ingraining himself in that locker room, impressing people in meeting rooms and what we saw on the field, especially on the quick routes out on the sidelines were particularly effective." – NFL Network's Omar Ruiz

On TE Michael Mayer:

"The one guy I'm looking forward to seeing as we go through the preseason is Michael Mayer from Notre Dame, who is a complete tight end. I thought it was great value where they got him there in the second round. We all expected him to go in Round 1. Not a blazing fast player, that's not his game. He understands space, he understands how to position, things that I think a Josh McDaniels offense will be able to exploit." – NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah

On the defense:

"The length of the edge rusher group in Las Vegas is unrivaled. Chandler Jones, Maxx Crosby and then of course Tyree Wilson comes in through the draft. I'm really curious to see how that group looks. Great rotation." – NFL Network's Rhett Lewis

On CB Marcus Peters:

 "If the ball goes into his area too many times, he's going to take it. I think that's huge being able to having someone you can play one-on-one with someone else's top receiver." – NFL Network's David Shaw

Training Camp Practice: 8.6.23

View the best photos from 2023 Training Camp practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
1 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (82) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
2 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (82) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
3 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (14) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
4 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (14) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (76) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
5 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (76) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
6 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (97) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
7 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (97) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (11) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
8 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (11) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Byron Young (93) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
9 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Byron Young (93) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
10 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jaydon Grant (40) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
11 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jaydon Grant (40) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (89) and wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
12 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (89) and wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
13 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
14 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jaydon Grant (40) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
15 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jaydon Grant (40) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (11) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
16 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (11) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
17 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
18 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
19 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
20 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders helmet and gloves on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
21 / 92

A Las Vegas Raiders helmet and gloves on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
22 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard and defensive linemen on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
23 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard and defensive linemen on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
24 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
25 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
26 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
27 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
28 / 92

The Las Vegas Raiders on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jaquan Johnson (26) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
29 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jaquan Johnson (26) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
30 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
31 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell (96) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
32 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell (96) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
33 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
34 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
35 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end George Tarlas (79) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
36 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end George Tarlas (79) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
37 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
38 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
39 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Adam Plant (52) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
40 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Adam Plant (52) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jordan Willis (99) and defensive line coach Rob Leonard on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
41 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jordan Willis (99) and defensive line coach Rob Leonard on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cam Sims (81) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
42 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cam Sims (81) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
43 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
44 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
45 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
46 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
47 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
48 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
49 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
50 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cam Sims (81) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
51 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cam Sims (81) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
52 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
53 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
54 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jacob Hollister (88) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
55 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jacob Hollister (88) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
56 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end John Samuel Shenker (86) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
57 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders tight end John Samuel Shenker (86) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) leads a huddle on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
58 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) leads a huddle on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) and running back Zamir White (35) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
59 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) and running back Zamir White (35) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
60 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
61 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
62 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
63 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Chris Lacy (15) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
64 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Chris Lacy (15) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
65 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
66 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard McClendon Curtis (63) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
67 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders guard McClendon Curtis (63) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Vitaliy Gurman (73) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
68 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Vitaliy Gurman (73) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
69 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
70 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
71 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
72 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) and cornerback Ike Brown (46) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
73 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) and cornerback Ike Brown (46) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cam Sims (81) and cornerback Amik Robertson (21)on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
74 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cam Sims (81) and cornerback Amik Robertson (21)on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
75 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
76 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels and wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (11) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
77 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels and wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (11) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
78 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
79 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
80 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
81 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
82 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
83 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive backs coach and pass game coordinator Jason Simmons on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
84 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders defensive backs coach and pass game coordinator Jason Simmons on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders helmet on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
85 / 92

A Las Vegas Raiders helmet on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Ike Brown (46) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
86 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Ike Brown (46) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (42) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
87 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (42) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
88 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
89 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
90 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
91 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
92 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

What They're Saying: NFL analysts weigh in on Raiders draft class

Analysts around the media give their first impressions of the Silver and Black's 2023 draft.
news

What They're Saying: Media weighs in on Raiders' free agency moves

What did top NFL analysts have to say about the Silver and Black's notable signings?
news

What They're Saying: Players, media awed by Raiders facilities during Pro Bowl 

Take a look at what people around the league said about Raiders HQ and Allegiant Stadium throughout 2023 Pro Bowl week.
news

What They're Saying: Travis Kelce, Chiefs see Maxx Crosby as 'an absolute game-wrecker'

Take a look at what Kansas City Chiefs' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 18 matchup.
news

What They're Saying: 49ers preparing for 'one of the best players we've faced all year' in Maxx Crosby

Take a look at what San Francisco 49ers' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 17 matchup.
news

What They're Saying: Steelers' Mike Tomlin 'can't say enough' about Chandler Jones

Take a look at what Pittsburgh Steelers' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 16 matchup.
news

What They're Saying: Patriots talk going up against a Raiders leader they know well

Take a look at what New England Patriots' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 15 matchup.
news

What They're Saying: 'Their record doesn't at all reflect what a good football team they are,' notes Sean McVay

Take a look at what Los Angeles Rams' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 14 matchup.
news

What They're Saying: Chargers game-planning to potentially face 'dangerous' Josh Jacobs

Take a look at what Los Angeles Chargers' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 13 matchup.
news

What They're Saying: Geno Smith knows Denzel Perryman's 'passion for the game' well

Take a look at what Seattle Seahawks' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 12 matchup.
news

What They're Saying: Broncos' Pat Surtain II talks going up against 'savvy' Davante Adams

Take a look at what Denver Broncos' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 11 matchup.

Latest Content

news

What They're Saying: Analysts share thoughts on 2023 Training Camp

Aug 08, 2023

See what NFL Network analysts are saying about the Silver and Black through two weeks of camp.
news

Las Vegas Raiders support Southern Nevada teachers, students through wide array of back-to-school events

Aug 07, 2023

In an effort to ensure students feel their best, the Silver and Black teamed up with local small businesses for the second straight year to cover the cost of back-to-school haircuts and beautician services.
news

Adam Plant Jr. in pursuit of making his hometown's NFL team

Aug 07, 2023

The former Bishop Gorman and UNLV standout has the rare opportunity to continue his football career in Las Vegas.
news

Jakorian Bennett embracing every practice rep as a chance to learn

Aug 06, 2023

The rookie cornerback is trying to absorb as much knowledge as possible throughout Training Camp.
gallery

Training Camp Practice: 8.6.23

Aug 06, 2023

View the best photos from 2023 Training Camp practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
audio

Nate Hobbs, Jakorian Bennett, Alex Bars and Phillip Dorsett Presser - 8.6.23 | 2023 Training Camp | RPP

Aug 06, 2023

Cornerback Jakorian Bennett, guard Alex Bars, wide receiver Phillip Dorsett and cornerback Nate Hobbs address the media following 2023 Training Camp practice.
news

Training Camp Notebook 8/6: All three phases looking more comfortable each day

Aug 06, 2023

Raiders.com chatted with NFL Network's David Shaw as he shared observations from Sunday's practice.
video

Jakorian Bennett: 'I'm just really out there trying to learn so I can just better myself'

Aug 06, 2023

Cornerback Jakorian Bennett talks learning from the veterans on both sides of the ball, his mentality, joint practice coming up and more
video

Nate Hobbs on playing in the slot, adding Marcus Peters to the secondary

Aug 06, 2023

Cornerback Nate Hobbs talks safety Marcus Epps, cornerback Marcus Peters, playing in the slot and more.
video

Alex Bars: 'Competition is an opportunity to get better'

Aug 06, 2023

Guard Alex Bars on his mindset for 2023, offensive line depth, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and more.
video

Phillip Dorsett talks Raiders secondary: 'It makes me a lot better as a player'

Aug 06, 2023

Wide receiver Phillip Dorsett discusses learning the scheme quickly, the competition with the defense, rookie cornerback Jakorian Bennett and more.
video

Coach McDaniels: 'Our guys are really embracing what we're doing'

Aug 06, 2023

Head Coach Josh McDaniels describes what he is looking for during the upcoming joint practices with the San Francisco 49ers and what cornerback Marcus Peters brings to the defense.
View All
Advertising