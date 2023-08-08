What They're Saying: Analysts share thoughts on 2023 Training Camp

"He looked like how a rookie quarterback should look at this stage in the game. I thought he looked a lot better when he got rid of the football quicker. ... To hear guys speak favorably of him, like Hunter Renfrow saying if [O'Connell] had to go in the game, they believe in him and follow him, speaks loudly for how Aidan O'Connell is ingraining himself in that locker room, impressing people in meeting rooms and what we saw on the field, especially on the quick routes out on the sidelines were particularly effective." – NFL Network's Omar Ruiz