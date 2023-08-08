What They're Saying: Analysts share thoughts on 2023 Training Camp

With two weeks of Training Camp practices in the books, the Raiders are gearing up for joint practice and the preseason opener against the 49ers later this week.
Many analysts from NFL Network have stopped by to take in practice or have shared their observations on air. Here's a recap of what they're saying about the Silver and Black.
On the team as a whole:
"There's a ton of healthy competition. ... You have great leadership, you've added awesome pieces in the draft, so excited to see how those work out, and you've got all this competition, I think things are looking up. The expectations for Raider Nation are always really high. This is an internationally beloved team." – NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund
On QB Jimmy Garoppolo:
"The command that he has out of the huddle, the presence that he has on the field – it's something the players talked about ... but to see it, it's very apparent. For somebody who watches a lot of NFL practices, it's apparent the leadership and presence that Jimmy Garoppolo has. Now they've just got to work on the timing, the rhythm, the routes. He knows the offense, but it's forming that key chemistry with his current weapons." – NFL Network's Omar Ruiz
"I think is going to be an offense you'll see take some strides because this is what Jimmy Garoppolo grew up in. He knows exactly what it's supposed to look like." – NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah
On QB Aidan O'Connell:
"He looked like how a rookie quarterback should look at this stage in the game. I thought he looked a lot better when he got rid of the football quicker. ... To hear guys speak favorably of him, like Hunter Renfrow saying if [O'Connell] had to go in the game, they believe in him and follow him, speaks loudly for how Aidan O'Connell is ingraining himself in that locker room, impressing people in meeting rooms and what we saw on the field, especially on the quick routes out on the sidelines were particularly effective." – NFL Network's Omar Ruiz
On TE Michael Mayer:
"The one guy I'm looking forward to seeing as we go through the preseason is Michael Mayer from Notre Dame, who is a complete tight end. I thought it was great value where they got him there in the second round. We all expected him to go in Round 1. Not a blazing fast player, that's not his game. He understands space, he understands how to position, things that I think a Josh McDaniels offense will be able to exploit." – NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah
On the defense:
"The length of the edge rusher group in Las Vegas is unrivaled. Chandler Jones, Maxx Crosby and then of course Tyree Wilson comes in through the draft. I'm really curious to see how that group looks. Great rotation." – NFL Network's Rhett Lewis
On CB Marcus Peters:
"If the ball goes into his area too many times, he's going to take it. I think that's huge being able to having someone you can play one-on-one with someone else's top receiver." – NFL Network's David Shaw
View the best photos from 2023 Training Camp practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.