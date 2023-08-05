From West Oakland to Las Vegas: Marcus Peters setting the tone for his childhood team

Aug 05, 2023 at 02:36 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Wearing No. 24 hits different for Marcus Peters﻿, especially in the Silver and Black.

Peters is the latest All-Pro cornerback to wear the uniform number for the Raiders, a number that was popularized by Hall of Famers Willie Brown and Charles Woodson.

Woodson happens to have been Peters' favorite cornerback growing up, and a huge reason behind him wearing the number. The Oakland, California, native saw first-hand the impact Woodson had on his hometown team and community.

"He used to be out in our Oakland streets," Peters said about Woodson. "And my pops would used to tell me stories about [Woodson] chilling and hanging out, and that's big. It's just a blessing to be able to rock a number he wore. I don't have have too many words for it, but it's a blessing."

It's still surreal for the McClymonds High School alum to be a Raider. After his tenure ended with the Baltimore Ravens, the opportunity to join the Silver and Black was too enticing to pass up.

While speaking to local media for the first time since his signing, the 30-year-old reflected on some memories the franchise brought him as a fan. Some good, and some he'd like to forget.

"The Tuck Rule – killed us man," joked Peters. "Oakland ain't been the same since. But after that, I remember my pops getting in his car and driving to San Diego to go to the Super Bowl [XXXVII against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers]. It's just something that's in me. ... It's a blessing for a little kid from West Oakland to be able to put on this jersey."

"I was always a Raider," he added. "This is something that was in me, since I was a little kid."

Marcus Peters and Charles Woodson after a Raiders-Chiefs game in 2015.
Marcus Peters and Charles Woodson after a Raiders-Chiefs game in 2015.

Related Links

While Peters playing for the Raiders is a feel-good story, there's more to it than just putting on the iconic uniform. He wants to win football games.

The All-Pro cornerback is a proven ballhawk in this league, with 32 career interceptions. In his eight-year playing career, he's had at least one interception every season, and has already racked up a few in Training Camp practices.

This Silver and Black defense has a focus in creating turnovers as they prepare for the upcoming season. The secondary has been flying to the football and finding every opportunity to get their hands on it when the opportunity presents himself.

"We're hungry. We want to up everything that we are going to do on defense," Peters said. "We want to show our effort. We want our communication to be displayed in our play and then our play is going to be able to show all our effort. We want to have fun doing it, at the same time. I think we're all on the same boat of, let's just come to work, keep building our camaraderie together and then be ready to put a product on the field that's Raiders.

When asked about Peters last month, superstar edge rusher Maxx Crosby said he believes the cornerback is the type of player the defense will immediately feel the presence of.

"He's an alpha. I love Marcus," said Crosby. "I've known him since my rookie year, we've got the same agent. Marcus is my guy. ... I love Marcus, he brings that attitude that we need in the secondary, and I can't wait to see him get out there and keep competing because he's a dog for sure."

As a vet, Peters knows he wants to pay it forward to his new teammates. He credited Eric Berry, Justin Houston and Aqib Talib as a few of his teammates with the Kansas City Chiefs that showed him the way as a young player. Now, he's tasked with being a shining example for a young, talented secondary in Las Vegas.

Download the Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app to be the first to know the latest about the Silver and Black with push notifications and livestream alerts straight from the team

Photos: Raider Nation at 2023 Training Camp

View photos of fans enjoying the second week of the Silver and Black's 2023 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) takes a selfie with a fan after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
1 / 37

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) takes a selfie with a fan after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Azizi Hearn (48) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
2 / 37

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Azizi Hearn (48) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jaydon Grant (40) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
3 / 37

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jaydon Grant (40) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
4 / 37

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Duke Shelley (23) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
5 / 37

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Duke Shelley (23) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
6 / 37

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (29) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
7 / 37

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (29) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
8 / 37

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) and safety Roderic Teamer (33) sign autographs for fans after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
9 / 37

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) and safety Roderic Teamer (33) sign autographs for fans after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) takes a selfie with a fan after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
10 / 37

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) takes a selfie with a fan after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
11 / 37

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) takes a selfie with a fan after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
12 / 37

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) takes a selfie with a fan after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
13 / 37

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
14 / 37

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
15 / 37

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
16 / 37

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
17 / 37

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) fist bumps a fan after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
18 / 37

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) fist bumps a fan after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
19 / 37

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderettes Jenna and Tatiana pose for a photo with fans before practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
20 / 37

Raiderettes Jenna and Tatiana pose for a photo with fans before practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett
Raiderettes Jenna and Tatiana pose for a photo with a fan before practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
21 / 37

Raiderettes Jenna and Tatiana pose for a photo with a fan before practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett
Las Vegas Raiders fans before practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
22 / 37

Las Vegas Raiders fans before practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fans before practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
23 / 37

Las Vegas Raiders fans before practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderettes Jenna and Tatiana pose for a photo with fans before practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
24 / 37

Raiderettes Jenna and Tatiana pose for a photo with fans before practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett
Las Vegas Raiders fans before practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
25 / 37

Las Vegas Raiders fans before practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fans enjoy practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
26 / 37

Las Vegas Raiders fans enjoy practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Members of the Boys and Girls Club pose for a photo during practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
27 / 37

Members of the Boys and Girls Club pose for a photo during practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Members of After-School All-Stars pose for a photo during practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
28 / 37

Members of After-School All-Stars pose for a photo during practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
29 / 37

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
30 / 37

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
31 / 37

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cam Sims (81) signs autographs for members of After-School All-Stars after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
32 / 37

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cam Sims (81) signs autographs for members of After-School All-Stars after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) signs autographs for members of the Boys and Girls Club after practice at 2023 Training Camp.
33 / 37

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) signs autographs for members of the Boys and Girls Club after practice at 2023 Training Camp.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) signs autographs for members of After-School All-Stars after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
34 / 37

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) signs autographs for members of After-School All-Stars after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) signs autographs for members of After-School All-Stars after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
35 / 37

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) signs autographs for members of After-School All-Stars after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) poses for a photo with members After-School All-Stars and the Boys and girls Club after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
36 / 37

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) poses for a photo with members After-School All-Stars and the Boys and girls Club after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (11) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
37 / 37

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (11) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Training Camp Notebook 8/5: Jakobi Meyers is open for business

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards shares a few notable aspects from practice No. 9.
news

Training Camp Notebook 8/4: Jakorian Bennett, Isaiah Pola-Mao setting themselves apart in the secondary

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards recaps a good showing from the defense in Day 8 of camp.
news

Raiders Mailbag: Who's making the most of their reps in Training Camp?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers fan-submitted questions as camp ramps up.
news

Training Camp Notebook 8/2: Rookie receiver has been flying all over the field

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards takes a look at Day 7 of Training Camp practices.
news

Raiders linebackers forging a 'blue-collar, gritty' identity

The linebacking corps has been an underrated position group in Training Camp.
news

Training Camp Notebook 8/1: A hard-hitting first day in pads for the Silver and Black

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards dissects the team's first padded practice of camp.
news

Fisicalidad incrementa en campo de entrenamiento

Raiders salen al emparrillado con hombreras por primera vez de cara a la temporada 2023.
news

Training Camp Notebook 7/31: Cousins Brandon Facyson, Amari Burney making some noise on defense

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards breaks down Day 5 of Training Camp with the team coming off a rest day.
news

Dylan Parham is on a quest to get '1 percent better' every day

The guard took measures to improve his mind and body this offseason while preparing for his second year.
news

Training Camp Notebook 7/29: The Raiders 'pivot' to Day 4 of practice

Raiders.com sat down with former NFL players and The Pivot Podcast hosts Fred Taylor and Channing Crowder during Back Together Weekend.
news

Raiders celebrate league-wide Back Together Weekend

The Silver and Black invited eight local flag football teams and 12 community organizations out to practice on Saturday to watch their favorite stars get to work.

Latest Content

audio

Raiders' depth starting to show, plus a Training Camp check-in with Amik Robertson!

Aug 05, 2023

Raiders.com's Eddie Paskal and KSNV News 3 Las Vegas' Jesse Merrick dive into their observations from 2023 Training Camp, plus cornerback Amik Robertson joins the podcast.
gallery

Training Camp Practice: 8.5.23

Aug 05, 2023

The Raiders hit the field for a 2023 Training Camp practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
news

From West Oakland to Las Vegas: Marcus Peters setting the tone for his childhood team

Aug 05, 2023

"I was always a Raider. This is something that was in me since I was a little kid," the cornerback told local media Saturday.
news

Training Camp Notebook 8/5: Jakobi Meyers is open for business

Aug 05, 2023

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards shares a few notable aspects from practice No. 9.
video

Marcus Peters: 'It feels good to be a Raider now'

Aug 05, 2023

Cornerback Marcus Peters discusses joining the Silver and Black, being a veteran on the team, rookie cornerback Jakorian Bennett and more.
video

Zamir White: 'Every day I try to get better'

Aug 05, 2023

Running back Zamir White discusses learning from the veterans, his offseason workouts, running back Josh Jacobs and more.
audio

Marcus Peters and Zamir White Presser - 8.5.23 | 2023 Training Camp | RPP

Aug 05, 2023

Cornerback Marcus Peters and running back Zamir White address the media following 2023 Training Camp practice.
gallery

Photos: Raider Nation at 2023 Training Camp

Aug 05, 2023

View photos of fans enjoying the second week of the Silver and Black's 2023 Training Camp.
video

Maxx Crosby mic'd up for first day of pads: 'Do I still look good?' | Presented by Paramount+

Aug 04, 2023

Go on the field with defensive end Maxx Crosby as he was mic'd up during the first padded practice of 2023 Training Camp.
gallery

Training Camp Practice Photos: 8.4.23

Aug 04, 2023

Head inside Intermountain Health Performance Center for another day of practice at 2023 Training Camp.
audio

'We're keeping all options open': Dave Ziegler outlines roster management ahead of the preseason opener | UFR

Aug 04, 2023

General Manager Dave Ziegler reacts to 2023 Training Camp so far, plus breaks down recent roster transactions on this edition of Upon Further Review.
news

Training Camp Notebook 8/4: Jakorian Bennett, Isaiah Pola-Mao setting themselves apart in the secondary

Aug 04, 2023

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards recaps a good showing from the defense in Day 8 of camp.
View All
Advertising