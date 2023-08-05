From West Oakland to Las Vegas: Marcus Peters setting the tone for his childhood team

Wearing No. 24 hits different for Marcus Peters﻿, especially in the Silver and Black.

Peters is the latest All-Pro cornerback to wear the uniform number for the Raiders, a number that was popularized by Hall of Famers Willie Brown and Charles Woodson.

Woodson happens to have been Peters' favorite cornerback growing up, and a huge reason behind him wearing the number. The Oakland, California, native saw first-hand the impact Woodson had on his hometown team and community.

"He used to be out in our Oakland streets," Peters said about Woodson. "And my pops would used to tell me stories about [Woodson] chilling and hanging out, and that's big. It's just a blessing to be able to rock a number he wore. I don't have have too many words for it, but it's a blessing."

It's still surreal for the McClymonds High School alum to be a Raider. After his tenure ended with the Baltimore Ravens, the opportunity to join the Silver and Black was too enticing to pass up.

While speaking to local media for the first time since his signing, the 30-year-old reflected on some memories the franchise brought him as a fan. Some good, and some he'd like to forget.

"The Tuck Rule – killed us man," joked Peters. "Oakland ain't been the same since. But after that, I remember my pops getting in his car and driving to San Diego to go to the Super Bowl [XXXVII against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers]. It's just something that's in me. ... It's a blessing for a little kid from West Oakland to be able to put on this jersey."