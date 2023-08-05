Training Camp Notebook 8/5: Jakobi Meyers is open for business

The Las Vegas Raiders were back in pads and back in front of fans on the outdoor field for the ninth practice of camp. Let's get into a few observations from Saturday.
Notes and Observations from Day 9:
Offense
- Jakobi Meyers was dominant on the field, making several difficult catches throughout practice and connecting often with Jimmy Garoppolo during red zone 7-on-7 drills.
- Zamir White continues to make the most out of every carry. His unique mixture of speed and power have made him a sight to behold, bringing a lot of physicality with him Saturday morning.
- Greg Van Roten was impressive to me on the offensive line, as he continues to compete for a spot. The veteran lineman has started 27 games across the past three seasons for the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills.
- Davante Adams made another contested highlight reel grab in the corner of the end zone during team period. The fans in attendance roared after the touchdown.
Defense
- The stock is rising fast for rookie cornerback Jakorian Bennett. He made a few good plays on the ball, almost coming down with two interceptions he probably wishes he could get back.
- Another rookie who stood out Saturday was Nesta Jade Silvera. The seventh-rounder has a mean streak to him that's visible when his number is called upon.
- Amik Robertson jumped a route during 1-on-1 drills for an interception.
- Cornerback Marcus Peters and safety Tre’von Moehrig also came up with interceptions during 11-on-11 team period.
- Adam Butler saw a heavy amount of snaps in the interior defensive line rotation. The former New England Patriot/Miami Dolphin has 17 career sacks.
Special Teams
- Nate Hobbs saw some punt return action, along with Ameer Abdullah and DeAndre Carter.
Quote of the Day
You feel me? Marcus Peters
(For real though)
I play offense on defense and defense on offense. It's the same thing. They go hand and hand. I want to get the ball and when the ball is in the air, it's somebody's. You've got to have the will and the want to go get it. And I want to go get it more than anybody else. Marcus Peters
Download the Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app to be the first to know the latest about the Silver and Black with push notifications and livestream alerts straight from the team
The Raiders hit the field for a 2023 Training Camp practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.