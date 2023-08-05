Training Camp Notebook 8/5: Jakobi Meyers is open for business

Aug 05, 2023 at 01:32 PM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

The Las Vegas Raiders were back in pads and back in front of fans on the outdoor field for the ninth practice of camp. Let's get into a few observations from Saturday.

Notes and Observations from Day 9:

Offense

  • Jakobi Meyers was dominant on the field, making several difficult catches throughout practice and connecting often with Jimmy Garoppolo during red zone 7-on-7 drills.
  • Zamir White continues to make the most out of every carry. His unique mixture of speed and power have made him a sight to behold, bringing a lot of physicality with him Saturday morning.
  • Greg Van Roten was impressive to me on the offensive line, as he continues to compete for a spot. The veteran lineman has started 27 games across the past three seasons for the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills.
  • Davante Adams made another contested highlight reel grab in the corner of the end zone during team period. The fans in attendance roared after the touchdown.

Defense

  • The stock is rising fast for rookie cornerback Jakorian Bennett﻿. He made a few good plays on the ball, almost coming down with two interceptions he probably wishes he could get back.
  • Another rookie who stood out Saturday was Nesta Jade Silvera﻿. The seventh-rounder has a mean streak to him that's visible when his number is called upon.
  • Amik Robertson jumped a route during 1-on-1 drills for an interception.
  • Cornerback Marcus Peters and safety Tre’von Moehrig also came up with interceptions during 11-on-11 team period.
  • Adam Butler saw a heavy amount of snaps in the interior defensive line rotation. The former New England Patriot/Miami Dolphin has 17 career sacks.

Special Teams

Quote of the Day

You feel me? Marcus Peters

(For real though)

I play offense on defense and defense on offense. It's the same thing. They go hand and hand. I want to get the ball and when the ball is in the air, it's somebody's. You've got to have the will and the want to go get it. And I want to go get it more than anybody else. Marcus Peters

Training Camp Practice: 8.5.23

The Raiders hit the field for a 2023 Training Camp practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end George Tarlas (79) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end George Tarlas (79) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (11) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (11) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders equipment specialist John Miranda and defensive tackle Kyle Peko (76) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders equipment specialist John Miranda and defensive tackle Kyle Peko (76) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (89) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (89) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jaquan Johnson (26) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jaquan Johnson (26) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Bars (64) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Bars (64) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Chris Lacy (15) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Chris Lacy (15) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (82) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (82) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Chris Lacy (15) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Chris Lacy (15) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (14) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (14) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cam Sims (81) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cam Sims (81) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end John Samuel Shenker (86) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end John Samuel Shenker (86) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jaydon Grant (40) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jaydon Grant (40) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Chris Lacy (15) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Chris Lacy (15) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders guard McClendon Curtis (63) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders guard McClendon Curtis (63) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and Head Coach Josh McDaniels on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and Head Coach Josh McDaniels on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders senior defensive assistant Rob Ryan on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders senior defensive assistant Rob Ryan on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Azizi Hearn (48) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Azizi Hearn (48) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders linebackers coach Antonio Pierce on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders linebackers coach Antonio Pierce on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Adam Plant (52) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Adam Plant (52) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Azizi Hearn (48) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Azizi Hearn (48) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (89) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (89) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (89) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (89) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Chris Lacy (15) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Chris Lacy (15) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cam Sims (81) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cam Sims (81) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (11) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (11) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Justin Herron (71) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Justin Herron (71) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) and tackle Justin Herron (71) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) and tackle Justin Herron (71) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Justin Herron (71) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Justin Herron (71) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Bars (64) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Bars (64) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders guard McClendon Curtis (63) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders guard McClendon Curtis (63) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (97) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (97) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) leads a huddle on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) leads a huddle on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders signage in the weight room during 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders signage in the weight room during 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

