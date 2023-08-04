Training Camp Notebook 8/4: Jakorian Bennett, Isaiah Pola-Mao setting themselves apart in the secondary

Aug 04, 2023
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

The Las Vegas Raiders got back to work Friday morning on the indoor practice field. All three phases are putting in the work as they ramp up for joint practices with the San Francisco 49ers next week.

Notes and Observations from Day 8:

Offense

  • Brian Hoyer shined among the quarterbacks on the field, connecting with a wide array of receivers throughout the day.
  • Second-year running backs Zamir White and Brittain Brown both caught touchdowns while working on red zone drills during team period.
  • Rookies Tre Tucker and Michael Mayer had another impressive practice in the passing game. The anticipation to see them on the field in the preseason is building.
  • The right tackle competition continues to ramp up with Jermaine Eluemunor and Thayer Munford Jr. splitting a majority of reps at the position.
  • While Jakobi Meyers was the most notable addition to the receiving corps this offseason, free agent signings Cam Sims and Kristian Wilkerson stood out. They're becoming sleepers to keep an eye on for the duration of camp.

Related Links

Defense

  • Overall, it was a great day for the defense. They were collectively stingy with giving up yards and forced a few turnovers.
  • Several defenders stepped up and nabbed interceptions including Robert Spillane﻿, Jakorian Bennett﻿, Isaiah Pola-Mao and UDFA Jaydon Grant from Oregon State.
  • Bennett and Pola-Mao continue to stand out – not only because of the interceptions. Bennett has great speed that allows him to stick with receivers, while Polo-Mao is an exceptional downhill runner that flocks to the ball.
  • On the defensive line, Jerry Tillery continues to turn up the pressure. He's been a consistent force for the interior rush, complementing Maxx Crosby well.
  • George Tarlas saw an uptick in reps. The UDFA had four sacks in his senior season at Boise State.

Special Teams

  • AJ Cole was having some fun while trying out a few squib kicks during the final special teams period.
  • DeAndre Carter saw an increase in punt return reps for a second straight practice.

Transactions

The Raiders placed RB Austin Walter on the Reserve/Injured list Thursday.

Quote of the Day

My son, he's 12, he's kind of staying on me. He's like, 'You can't get shown up, old man,' and stuff like that. I've got not only the young guys on this team, but I've got my son pushing me as well. Brandon Bolden

Training Camp Photos: 8.2.23

Get an inside look at the Raiders' 2023 Training Camp Practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders signage during practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders signage during practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end George Tarlas (79) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end George Tarlas (79) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (14) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (14) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Adam Plant (52) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Adam Plant (52) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (97) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (97) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (76) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (76) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cam Sims (81) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cam Sims (81) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (89) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (89) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (29) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (29) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Justin Herron (71) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Justin Herron (71) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jacob Hollister (88) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jacob Hollister (88) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders scout George Atkinson on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders scout George Atkinson on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders guard McClendon Curtis (63) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders guard McClendon Curtis (63) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) and center Andre James (68) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) and center Andre James (68) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (97) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (97) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (97) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (97) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (14) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (14) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell (96) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell (96) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Adam Plant (52) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Adam Plant (52) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Drake Thomas (57) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Drake Thomas (57) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jordan Willis (99) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jordan Willis (99) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (97) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (97) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (11) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (11) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cam Sims (81) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cam Sims (81) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Chris Lacy (15) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Chris Lacy (15) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (11) and wide receiver DJ Turner (19) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (11) and wide receiver DJ Turner (19) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cam Sims (81) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cam Sims (81) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (11) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (11) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) leads a huddle on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) leads a huddle on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Bars (64) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Bars (64) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (82) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (82) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders guard Greg Van Roten (70) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders guard Greg Van Roten (70) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Chandler Jones (55) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Chandler Jones (55) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Chandler Jones (55) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Chandler Jones (55) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) and linebacker Darius Harris (53) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) and linebacker Darius Harris (53) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler and Head Coach Josh McDaniels on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler and Head Coach Josh McDaniels on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders scout George Atkinson on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders scout George Atkinson on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Azizi Hearn (48) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Azizi Hearn (48) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cam Sims (81) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cam Sims (81) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

