Training Camp Notebook 8/4: Jakorian Bennett, Isaiah Pola-Mao setting themselves apart in the secondary

The Las Vegas Raiders got back to work Friday morning on the indoor practice field. All three phases are putting in the work as they ramp up for joint practices with the San Francisco 49ers next week.
Notes and Observations from Day 8:
Offense
- Brian Hoyer shined among the quarterbacks on the field, connecting with a wide array of receivers throughout the day.
- Second-year running backs Zamir White and Brittain Brown both caught touchdowns while working on red zone drills during team period.
- Rookies Tre Tucker and Michael Mayer had another impressive practice in the passing game. The anticipation to see them on the field in the preseason is building.
- The right tackle competition continues to ramp up with Jermaine Eluemunor and Thayer Munford Jr. splitting a majority of reps at the position.
- While Jakobi Meyers was the most notable addition to the receiving corps this offseason, free agent signings Cam Sims and Kristian Wilkerson stood out. They're becoming sleepers to keep an eye on for the duration of camp.
Defense
- Overall, it was a great day for the defense. They were collectively stingy with giving up yards and forced a few turnovers.
- Several defenders stepped up and nabbed interceptions including Robert Spillane, Jakorian Bennett, Isaiah Pola-Mao and UDFA Jaydon Grant from Oregon State.
- Bennett and Pola-Mao continue to stand out – not only because of the interceptions. Bennett has great speed that allows him to stick with receivers, while Polo-Mao is an exceptional downhill runner that flocks to the ball.
- On the defensive line, Jerry Tillery continues to turn up the pressure. He's been a consistent force for the interior rush, complementing Maxx Crosby well.
- George Tarlas saw an uptick in reps. The UDFA had four sacks in his senior season at Boise State.
Special Teams
- AJ Cole was having some fun while trying out a few squib kicks during the final special teams period.
- DeAndre Carter saw an increase in punt return reps for a second straight practice.
Transactions
The Raiders placed RB Austin Walter on the Reserve/Injured list Thursday.
Quote of the Day
My son, he's 12, he's kind of staying on me. He's like, 'You can't get shown up, old man,' and stuff like that. I've got not only the young guys on this team, but I've got my son pushing me as well. Brandon Bolden
