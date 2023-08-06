Training Camp Notebook 8/6: All three phases looking more comfortable each day

Aug 06, 2023 at 01:26 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

The Las Vegas Raiders got into the details to refine a few things Sunday after a grueling week of practice. Even though the pads came off, the competition was high in all three phases.

NFL Network analyst and former Stanford football head coach David Shaw was out at practice, and shared his thoughts on the Raiders' offseason and Training Camp.

Related Links

Notes and Observations from Day 10:

Offense

  • Phillip Dorsett seemed to be a focal point Sunday, making a few plays in 11-on-11 team period and 7-on-7 red zone drills.
  • With Jimmy Garoppolo taking a rest day, Brian Hoyer and Aidan O'Connell stepped up into their moments throughout practice.
  • David Shaw told Raiders.com that he's previously studied Josh McDaniels' offensive system, and noticed the attention to detail throughout the practice on different situations that happen in a game. He was impressed with a few of the wide receivers signed this offseason – Dorsett, Jakobi Meyers and Cam Sims.
  • "Josh [McDaniels] is going up and down the field barking out the situation, everybody is kind of learning the situation and reacting in the moment," said Shaw. "There's a lot of things you can do without your starting quarterback to make sure everyone is still focused on their job and this whole game comes down to situational football and what you do on third down, what you do on fourth down and what you do down in the red zone."
  • It was hard for Shaw not to take notice of Austin Hooper , who Shaw coached at Stanford for three seasons. Shaw still stays in contact with the tight end, and revealed how excited Hooper is to be Raider, considering he cheered for the team growing up in San Ramon, California.
  • "Austin is such a savvy receiving tight end," said Shaw. "For a big guy, he's got such great body control and body skills. He's a Pro Bowler and he's another guy that if [the secondary] is going to spend too much effort on the outside, he and No. 13 [﻿Hunter Renfrow﻿] could really work the middle. I'm excited to see what he can do for the team."

Defense

  • Marcus Peters was another player on the field Shaw knows well and wanted to keep an eye on. "If the ball goes into his area too many times, he's going to take it," Shaw said of Peters. "I think that's huge being able to having someone you can play one-on-one with someone else's top receiver."
  • Maxx Crosby also had a rest day Sunday, but spoke with Shaw on NFL Network after practice. Shaw is extremely high on the edge rusher, describing his "length, tenacity, technical skill and veteran leadership" as among the best in the league.
  • Some impressive pass deflections came courtesy of Amik Robertson﻿, Sam Webb﻿, Tre’von Moehrig and rookie linebacker Amari Burney﻿.
  • UDFA defensive ends Adam Plant from UNLV and George Tarlas from Boise State earned a few extra reps.
  • Jerry Tillery saw some reps at defensive end, adding to his so-far impressive camp in the interior defensive line.
  • Third-round pick Byron Young returned to the field for his first practice of camp. The Alabama defensive tackle passed his physical and was removed from the Physically Unable to Perform list.

Special Teams

  • Rookie safety Chris Smith II is making the most of his reps in kick and punt return coverage.
  • Nate Hobbs addressed the kick and return duties he's sparingly seen so far in camp. The cornerback fielded a total of 12 kick returns and nine punt returns at Illinois. "I used to be 10 years old watching Devin Hester highlights thinking, 'Damn, this is crazy. I'm in the NFL and I have an opportunity to catch kick and take it back,'" said Hobbs. "Even if I don't get in [on kick return] in a real game, it feels good in practice."

Quote of the Day

It's our job as O-linemen to be mentally tough, be physical. Take our lunch pail to work and be a blue-collar guy every day. That's something we pride ourselves on and that's the standard we're going to have in our O-line room. Alex Bars

Download the Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app to be the first to know the latest about the Silver and Black with push notifications and livestream alerts straight from the team.

Related Content

news

From West Oakland to Las Vegas: Marcus Peters setting the tone for his childhood team

"I was always a Raider. This is something that was in me since I was a little kid," the cornerback told local media Saturday.
news

Training Camp Notebook 8/5: Jakobi Meyers is open for business

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards shares a few notable aspects from practice No. 9.
news

Training Camp Notebook 8/4: Jakorian Bennett, Isaiah Pola-Mao setting themselves apart in the secondary

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards recaps a good showing from the defense in Day 8 of camp.
news

Raiders Mailbag: Who's making the most of their reps in Training Camp?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers fan-submitted questions as camp ramps up.
news

Training Camp Notebook 8/2: Rookie receiver has been flying all over the field

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards takes a look at Day 7 of Training Camp practices.
news

Raiders linebackers forging a 'blue-collar, gritty' identity

The linebacking corps has been an underrated position group in Training Camp.
news

Training Camp Notebook 8/1: A hard-hitting first day in pads for the Silver and Black

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards dissects the team's first padded practice of camp.
news

Fisicalidad incrementa en campo de entrenamiento

Raiders salen al emparrillado con hombreras por primera vez de cara a la temporada 2023.
news

Training Camp Notebook 7/31: Cousins Brandon Facyson, Amari Burney making some noise on defense

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards breaks down Day 5 of Training Camp with the team coming off a rest day.
news

Dylan Parham is on a quest to get '1 percent better' every day

The guard took measures to improve his mind and body this offseason while preparing for his second year.
news

Training Camp Notebook 7/29: The Raiders 'pivot' to Day 4 of practice

Raiders.com sat down with former NFL players and The Pivot Podcast hosts Fred Taylor and Channing Crowder during Back Together Weekend.

Latest Content

news

Training Camp Notebook 8/6: All three phases looking more comfortable each day

Aug 06, 2023

Raiders.com chatted with NFL Network's David Shaw as he shared observations from Sunday's practice.
video

Jakorian Bennett: 'I'm just really out there trying to learn so I can just better myself'

Aug 06, 2023

Cornerback Jakorian Bennett talks learning from the veterans on both sides of the ball, his mentality, joint practice coming up and more
video

Nate Hobbs on playing in the slot, adding Marcus Peters to the secondary

Aug 06, 2023

Cornerback Nate Hobbs talks safety Marcus Epps, cornerback Marcus Peters, playing in the slot and more.
video

Alex Bars: 'Competition is an opportunity to get better'

Aug 06, 2023

Guard Alex Bars on his mindset for 2023, offensive line depth, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and more.
video

Phillip Dorsett talks Raiders secondary: 'It makes me a lot better as a player'

Aug 06, 2023

Wide receiver Phillip Dorsett discusses learning the scheme quickly, the competition with the defense, rookie cornerback Jakorian Bennett and more.
video

Coach McDaniels: 'Our guys are really embracing what we're doing'

Aug 06, 2023

Head Coach Josh McDaniels describes what he is looking for during the upcoming joint practices with the San Francisco 49ers and what cornerback Marcus Peters brings to the defense.
audio

Coach McDaniels Presser - 8.6.23 | 2023 Training Camp | RPP

Aug 06, 2023

Head Coach Josh McDaniels addresses the media prior to 2023 Training Camp practice.
audio

Raiders' depth starting to show, plus a Training Camp check-in with Amik Robertson!

Aug 05, 2023

Raiders.com's Eddie Paskal and KSNV News 3 Las Vegas' Jesse Merrick dive into their observations from 2023 Training Camp, plus cornerback Amik Robertson joins the podcast.
gallery

Training Camp Practice: 8.5.23

Aug 05, 2023

The Raiders hit the field for a 2023 Training Camp practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
news

From West Oakland to Las Vegas: Marcus Peters setting the tone for his childhood team

Aug 05, 2023

"I was always a Raider. This is something that was in me since I was a little kid," the cornerback told local media Saturday.
news

Training Camp Notebook 8/5: Jakobi Meyers is open for business

Aug 05, 2023

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards shares a few notable aspects from practice No. 9.
video

Marcus Peters: 'It feels good to be a Raider now'

Aug 05, 2023

Cornerback Marcus Peters discusses joining the Silver and Black, being a veteran on the team, rookie cornerback Jakorian Bennett and more.
View All
Advertising