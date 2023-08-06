Training Camp Notebook 8/6: All three phases looking more comfortable each day

The Las Vegas Raiders got into the details to refine a few things Sunday after a grueling week of practice. Even though the pads came off, the competition was high in all three phases.
NFL Network analyst and former Stanford football head coach David Shaw was out at practice, and shared his thoughts on the Raiders' offseason and Training Camp.
Notes and Observations from Day 10:
Offense
- Phillip Dorsett seemed to be a focal point Sunday, making a few plays in 11-on-11 team period and 7-on-7 red zone drills.
- With Jimmy Garoppolo taking a rest day, Brian Hoyer and Aidan O'Connell stepped up into their moments throughout practice.
- David Shaw told Raiders.com that he's previously studied Josh McDaniels' offensive system, and noticed the attention to detail throughout the practice on different situations that happen in a game. He was impressed with a few of the wide receivers signed this offseason – Dorsett, Jakobi Meyers and Cam Sims.
- "Josh [McDaniels] is going up and down the field barking out the situation, everybody is kind of learning the situation and reacting in the moment," said Shaw. "There's a lot of things you can do without your starting quarterback to make sure everyone is still focused on their job and this whole game comes down to situational football and what you do on third down, what you do on fourth down and what you do down in the red zone."
- It was hard for Shaw not to take notice of Austin Hooper , who Shaw coached at Stanford for three seasons. Shaw still stays in contact with the tight end, and revealed how excited Hooper is to be Raider, considering he cheered for the team growing up in San Ramon, California.
- "Austin is such a savvy receiving tight end," said Shaw. "For a big guy, he's got such great body control and body skills. He's a Pro Bowler and he's another guy that if [the secondary] is going to spend too much effort on the outside, he and No. 13 [Hunter Renfrow] could really work the middle. I'm excited to see what he can do for the team."
Defense
- Marcus Peters was another player on the field Shaw knows well and wanted to keep an eye on. "If the ball goes into his area too many times, he's going to take it," Shaw said of Peters. "I think that's huge being able to having someone you can play one-on-one with someone else's top receiver."
- Maxx Crosby also had a rest day Sunday, but spoke with Shaw on NFL Network after practice. Shaw is extremely high on the edge rusher, describing his "length, tenacity, technical skill and veteran leadership" as among the best in the league.
- Some impressive pass deflections came courtesy of Amik Robertson, Sam Webb, Tre’von Moehrig and rookie linebacker Amari Burney.
- UDFA defensive ends Adam Plant from UNLV and George Tarlas from Boise State earned a few extra reps.
- Jerry Tillery saw some reps at defensive end, adding to his so-far impressive camp in the interior defensive line.
- Third-round pick Byron Young returned to the field for his first practice of camp. The Alabama defensive tackle passed his physical and was removed from the Physically Unable to Perform list.
Special Teams
- Rookie safety Chris Smith II is making the most of his reps in kick and punt return coverage.
- Nate Hobbs addressed the kick and return duties he's sparingly seen so far in camp. The cornerback fielded a total of 12 kick returns and nine punt returns at Illinois. "I used to be 10 years old watching Devin Hester highlights thinking, 'Damn, this is crazy. I'm in the NFL and I have an opportunity to catch kick and take it back,'" said Hobbs. "Even if I don't get in [on kick return] in a real game, it feels good in practice."
Quote of the Day
It's our job as O-linemen to be mentally tough, be physical. Take our lunch pail to work and be a blue-collar guy every day. That's something we pride ourselves on and that's the standard we're going to have in our O-line room. Alex Bars
