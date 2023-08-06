Jakorian Bennett embracing every practice rep as a chance to learn

While learning from Adams' years of experience, Bennett is also learning from speedster Phillip Dorsett﻿. The rookie is one player who can match the veteran receiver's speed stride for stride.

"He's a good rookie. He understands his leverage," Dorsett said of Bennett. "He understands a lot of things. He can run, so he can run with anybody, doesn't matter who it is. It's a great matchup for me just going out there and getting him better and him getting me better. It's been a fun battle. I'm looking forward to continuing to keep going with him and getting him better."

A huge component of the rookie's success to the point has been his preparation. There are not many things that've surprised him since entering the league. As the Raiders turn their attention to joint practices with the San Francisco 49ers, it will give Bennett another opportunity to get acclimated to the pro level, face elite competition and put his name on the map.