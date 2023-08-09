Training Camp Notebook 8/9: 'Competition breeds excellence' for Raiders heading into joint practices

Aug 09, 2023 at 03:14 PM
After two rest days, the Las Vegas Raiders returned to the indoor practice field Wednesday, running through drills in shorts and shells. The intensity will ramp back up Thursday when the San Francisco 49ers come to HQ for the first of two joint practices between the teams.

Notes and Observations from Day 11:

Offense

  • Jimmy Garoppolo really hit his stride Wednesday, connecting often with Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow throughout practice.
  • Keelan Cole Sr. made a dynamic catch on the sideline during 1-on-1 drills. He played in 14 games (three starts) in his debut season with the Raiders in 2022.
  • Second-year wideout DJ Turner saw an uptick in reps. The gadget receiver played nine games for the Raiders last season.
  • Brandon Parker saw his fair share of snaps, as he's engaged in a healthy competition at right tackle with Jermaine Eluemunor and Thayer Munford Jr.﻿. Parker started 13 games for the Silver and Black in 2021, but didn't see action last year after suffering a season-ending injury in the Hall of Fame exhibition against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
  • "Jermaine Eluemunor played really great last year. Thayer played really great as well, so in order for me to even be in the mix, I have to step my game up because they both have evolved in the following year," said Parker. "Every time I see them do it right, I'm trying to get it right up there with them because competition breeds excellence. It doesn't do anything but help us all if everyone else is getting better."

Defense

  • Many younger guys saw the majority of snaps on the defensive line Wednesday, including Nesta Jade Silvera﻿, Adam Plant and third-round pick Byron Young, who had a nice batted down pass in 11-on-11 team period.
  • Neil Farrell Jr. returned to practice from the Non-Football Injury list.
  • Jordan Willis had an underrated showing at practice, in my opinion. The defensive lineman is gearing up for joint practices against a 49ers team he played for during the last three seasons.
  • The overall defense looked stout in red zone drills. Rookie linebacker Amari Burney continues to excel in coverage, making a nice play on the ball to force third down.
  • In the secondary, Sam Webb is settling in and has clearly looked more comfortable on the field throughout this year's camp. "It's a lot easier, comes a lot more second hand," Webb said of Patrick Graham's defensive scheme. "It's great right now coming in knowing the play style that we're looking for."

Special Teams

  • Daniel Carlson and AJ Cole both tried out a wide array of kicks on kickoff and punt return drills, putting their precise ball placement on showcase. With the new kickoff rules in effect, it seems they're both trying to get ahead of the curve.
  • While the majority of returns reps went to DeAndre Carter and Ameer Abdullah﻿, cornerback Nate Hobbs continued to have some flashes in his limited reps on punt return. It will be interesting to see if he gets the opportunity to try it out in a preseason game.

Quote of the Day

“I just take it one day at a time. The more snaps and reps I get [with] game experience, your confidence grows within the defense. Just knowing my assignment and [doing] what I’m supposed to be doing at all times.” Tyler Hall

Raiderettes Pip and Danielle pose for a photo with members of the Hip Hop Entrepreneurship Program Academy before practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderettes Pip and Danielle pose for a photo with members of TULIPS before practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Members of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department DREAM program pose for a selfie before practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Hurricane High School football players pose for a photo before practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fans before practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Members of the Nevada Youth Network pose for a photo before practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Members of the Obodo Collective pose for a photo during practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas High School football players pose for a photo during practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Hurricane High School football players and coaches pose for a photo during practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Members of Youth Advocate Programs Inc. pose for a photo during practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Members of Project 150 pose for a photo during practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Members of the Pearson Community Center pose for a photo during practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Members of the Special Olympics of Nevada pose for a photo during practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Members of the Ability Center of Southern Nevada pose for a photo during practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Members of the ACLU of Nevada Emerging Leaders Program pose for a photo during practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Azizi Hearn (48) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (97) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jaydon Grant (40) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jaydon Grant (40), safety Chris Smith II (42) and tight end John Samuel Shenker (86) sign autographs for fans after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (14) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) high fives a fan after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
A fan poses with their autographed bottle after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Members of the Raiders Den pose for a photo after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Members of the Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority Foundation pose for a photo after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) poses for a selfie with a fan after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
