Training Camp Notebook 8/10: Raiders turn up the energy in first joint practice with 49ers

It's time to get active.

The Las Vegas Raiders hosted the San Francisco 49ers Thursday morning for their first of two joint practices. While the excitement was high, the two teams managed to keep things cordial for the majority of practice. The end goal for both teams was clearly to get better heading into the regular season.

"This is a great opportunity for us," Head Coach Josh McDaniels said before practice. "Compete with them, see some things we haven't seen before, learn some things. The tape this afternoon will be invaluable to all of us."