Training Camp Notebook 8/10: Raiders turn up the energy in first joint practice with 49ers

The Las Vegas Raiders hosted the San Francisco 49ers Thursday morning for their first of two joint practices. While the excitement was high, the two teams managed to keep things cordial for the majority of practice. The end goal for both teams was clearly to get better heading into the regular season.
"This is a great opportunity for us," Head Coach Josh McDaniels said before practice. "Compete with them, see some things we haven't seen before, learn some things. The tape this afternoon will be invaluable to all of us."
Raiders.com caught up San Francisco 49ers team reporter Lindsey Pallares to recap how practice went from both clubs' lenses.
Notes and Observations from Day 12:
Raiders offense
- Jimmy Garoppolo was on fire Thursday, with a number of incompletions you could count on hand throughout the whole practice. The former 49ers quarterback was obviously still pretty familiar with the strengths and weaknesses of their defense and was able to zero in well on his new receivers.
- "For the most part, it was the same guys I was going against last year," said Garoppolo. "Fred [Warner] running the show, the D-line is still damn good. It's a talented group, but I thought we held our own today."
- This joint practice was a great example of how tantalizing the trio of Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers and Hunter Renfrow could be. All three receivers fared well against a stingy 49ers secondary, with Adams and Meyers making routine catches out wide and Renfrow showcasing his skills in the slot.
- "Hunter's a dog, he's made out of the right stuff," said Garoppolo. "You go out there and starting competing in these team periods, you can see it in the huddle. ... Jakobi has been awesome. He had an hell of a day today too. He came came ready today. He's another one of those guys, like I was saying about Hunter, you can look into his eyes and know he's made out of the right [stuff]. He's ready to go."
- Veteran Austin Hooper stepped up against the Niners, grabbing a touchdown pass from Garoppolo.
- Running backs Ameer Abdullah, Zamir White and Sincere McCormick had productive days in the passing game, with all three making multiple catches in 7-on-7 drills and 11-on-11 team period.
- Aidan O'Connell went in during the last 11-on-11 team period of practice, and was pretty precise on his throws. In the two-minute drill situation, O'Connell connected with McCormick twice, Kristian Wilkerson, DeAndre Carter and Jesper Horsted.
49ers offense via Lindsey Pallares
- Offensive lineman Aaron Banks returned to practice on Thursday after entering concussion protocol last week.
- Wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud III suffered a broken wrist and is expected to be out for approximately the next eight weeks.
- Brock Purdy connected with Christian McCaffrey during the move-the-ball period for the score. McCaffrey had a nice dive for the pylon to secure the TD.
Raiders defense
- The usual suspects turned up the heat during their 1-on-1's against the 49ers, that being Pro Bowlers Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones. Another player who was getting after it was rookie defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera. The 2023 seventh-round pick was able to stack another good day of practice on top of what's been an impressive camp from him.
- "Nesta's a dog," Crosby said. "I've loved him since the first day he's came in. He's had the attitude that you can tell he's hungry. And he just getting better and better."
- The linebacking corps fueled by Divine Deablo, Robert Spillane and Luke Masterson looked formidable. The trio made a few plays on the ball in 7-on-7 drills.
- Amik Robertson made an impressive pass deflection in the red zone.
- Cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Duke Shelley both came away with interceptions.
49ers defense via Pallares
- Linebacker Drake Jackson (hamstring) started Thursday's workout but did not finish 11-on-11 drills with the 49ers. In his absence, second-year Marcelino McCrary-Ball saw more reps.
- Defensive lineman Arik Armstead made a play early in 11-on-11 drills, batting a ball down from the line of scrimmage.
- Cornerback Sam Womack was sticky in coverage on third down, with an incompletion down the sideline.
- Safety Tayler Hawkins picked off a pass during move-the-ball. The interception is the eighth of camp for the 49ers defense.
Raiders special teams
- Hunter Renfrow saw an healthy amount punt return reps.
49ers special teams via Palleres
- Given the wrist injury to McCloud III, wide receiver Ronnie Bell is a contender to open up the season as the team's punt returner: "He's done a good job, he's a natural catcher," Head Coach Kyle Shanahan said. "He's comfortable back there, so he'll have an opportunity now."
- Rookie kicker Jake Moody booted two field goals through the uprights from 48 yards out.
Quote of the Day
He's cool, calm and collected. You want to be with a guy like that, especially at [the] quarterback position. Having him in the huddle leading us, wouldn't expect anything else. Andre James on Jimmy Garoppolo
