Quick Snap: Raiders start preseason with win over 49ers

The Las Vegas Raiders dominated in all three phases of the game Sunday afternoon.
After hosting the San Francisco 49ers for two joint practices last week, the two teams battled in their first preseason game of the year in Allegiant Stadium. From start to finish, the Silver and Black had the upper hand – defeating the 49ers, 34-7.
During the joint practices, we got a glimpse of how good the Raiders defense can be as they forced several turnovers throughout the week. The success in practice seemed to carry over into the game, coming away with four sacks and two turnovers that resulted into points for the offense.
While the defense set the tone from the very beginning of the game, the offense certainly held up their end of the bargain. Rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell went 15-of-18 with 141 passing yards and a touchdown in the first half to Keelan Cole Sr..
Other standouts on the offensive side of the ball included running backs Sincere McCormick, who had a rushing and receiving touchdown, and Zamir White with 43 rushing yards and a touchdown. The leading receiver was former Utah Utes tight end Cole Fotheringham, who racked up 71 yards and caught all five of his targets.
The special teams unit was as good as expected, with Pro Bowler AJ Cole downing three punts inside the 20 and All-Pro kicker Daniel Carlson going 2-for-2 from 53 and 46 yards out.
The Silver and Black head to the California next for joint practices with the Los Angeles Rams, followed by their second preseason game at SoFi Stadium on Saturday at 6 p.m. PT.
