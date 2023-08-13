Quick Snap: Raiders start preseason with win over 49ers

Aug 13, 2023 at 04:02 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

The Las Vegas Raiders dominated in all three phases of the game Sunday afternoon.

After hosting the San Francisco 49ers for two joint practices last week, the two teams battled in their first preseason game of the year in Allegiant Stadium. From start to finish, the Silver and Black had the upper hand – defeating the 49ers, 34-7.

During the joint practices, we got a glimpse of how good the Raiders defense can be as they forced several turnovers throughout the week. The success in practice seemed to carry over into the game, coming away with four sacks and two turnovers that resulted into points for the offense.

Related Links

While the defense set the tone from the very beginning of the game, the offense certainly held up their end of the bargain. Rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell went 15-of-18 with 141 passing yards and a touchdown in the first half to Keelan Cole Sr.﻿.

Other standouts on the offensive side of the ball included running backs Sincere McCormick﻿, who had a rushing and receiving touchdown, and Zamir White with 43 rushing yards and a touchdown. The leading receiver was former Utah Utes tight end Cole Fotheringham﻿, who racked up 71 yards and caught all five of his targets.

The special teams unit was as good as expected, with Pro Bowler AJ Cole downing three punts inside the 20 and All-Pro kicker Daniel Carlson going 2-for-2 from 53 and 46 yards out.

The Silver and Black head to the California next for joint practices with the Los Angeles Rams, followed by their second preseason game at SoFi Stadium on Saturday at 6 p.m. PT.

Gameday Photos: Preseason Week 1 vs. 49ers

View photos from the Raiders' preseason matchup against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
1 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
2 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
3 / 82

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) hands the ball off to running back Zamir White (35) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
4 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) hands the ball off to running back Zamir White (35) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (89) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
5 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (89) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
6 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
7 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Justin Herron (71) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
8 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Justin Herron (71) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Byron Young (93) and defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
9 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Byron Young (93) and defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
10 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
11 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
12 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) and cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
13 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) and cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
14 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
15 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
16 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
17 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) and defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
18 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) and defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
19 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
20 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (89) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
21 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (89) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
22 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
23 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
24 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (89) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
25 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (89) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
26 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
27 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (29) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
28 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (29) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) and cornerback Jakorian Bennett (29) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
29 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) and cornerback Jakorian Bennett (29) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Burney (56) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
30 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Burney (56) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33), cornerback Jakorian Bennett (29) and cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
31 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33), cornerback Jakorian Bennett (29) and cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jaquan Johnson (26) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
32 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jaquan Johnson (26) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
33 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
34 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
35 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
36 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
37 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
38 / 82

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) makes a 9-yard touchdown catch during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
39 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) makes a 9-yard touchdown catch during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) after making a 9-yard touchdown catch during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
40 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) after making a 9-yard touchdown catch during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) celebrates with wide receiver Tre Tucker (89) after making a 9-yard touchdown catch during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
41 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) celebrates with wide receiver Tre Tucker (89) after making a 9-yard touchdown catch during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (89) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
42 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (89) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Netane Muti (54) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
43 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders guard Netane Muti (54) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Justin Herron (71) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
44 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Justin Herron (71) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
45 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
46 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
47 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
48 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) celebrates after rushing for a 2-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
49 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) celebrates after rushing for a 2-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Adam Plant (52) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
50 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Adam Plant (52) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) and defensive end Isaac Rochell (96) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
51 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) and defensive end Isaac Rochell (96) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) and cornerback Tyler Hall (37) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
52 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) and cornerback Tyler Hall (37) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (42) and linebacker Darien Butler (58) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
53 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (42) and linebacker Darien Butler (58) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
54 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) hands the ball off to running back Sincere McCormick (47) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
55 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) hands the ball off to running back Sincere McCormick (47) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
56 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
57 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Azizi Hearn (48) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
58 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Azizi Hearn (48) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
59 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
60 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cam Sims (81) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
61 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cam Sims (81) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (14) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
62 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (14) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) goes to kick a 46-yard field goal during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
63 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) goes to kick a 46-yard field goal during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
64 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jaydon Grant (40) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
65 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jaydon Grant (40) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) runs after intercepting a pass during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
66 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) runs after intercepting a pass during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) runs after intercepting a pass during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
67 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) runs after intercepting a pass during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
68 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
69 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
70 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Bryce Cosby (44) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
71 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Bryce Cosby (44) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (14) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
72 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (14) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
73 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83), tight end Cole Fotheringham (85), long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) and defensive end George Tarlas (79) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
74 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83), tight end Cole Fotheringham (85), long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) and defensive end George Tarlas (79) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
75 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Drake Thomas (57) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
76 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Drake Thomas (57) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Drake Thomas (57) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
77 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Drake Thomas (57) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kana'i Mauga (43) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
78 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kana'i Mauga (43) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Bryce Cosby (44) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
79 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Bryce Cosby (44) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Damien Williams (32) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
80 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders running back Damien Williams (32) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Justin Herron (71) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
81 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Justin Herron (71) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
82 / 82

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Quick Snap: Patrick Graham, National Team victorious in Reese's Senior Bowl, 27-10

The Raiders' defensive coordinator picked up his first career win as a head coach in the annual collegiate all-star game, with a lot of talent for him to evaluate.
news

Quick Snap: Raiders drop season finale to Chiefs

The Raiders' valiant effort in Week 18 comes up short in Allegiant Stadium, falling 31-13.
news

Quick Snap: Raiders fall in overtime thriller after 49ers kick game-winning field goal

A commendable showing by the Silver and Black ultimately turned into a 37-34 defeat to the San Francisco 49ers.
news

Quick Snap: Raiders fall short to Steelers in tightly-contested primetime game

The Silver and Black dropped another one-possession game in tough fashion Saturday night.
news

Quick Snap: Defensive touchdown in the final seconds gives Raiders the win over Patriots

On the last play of the game, Chandler Jones recovered a fumble and returned it for 48 yards in dramatic fashion to give the Silver and Black the 30-24 win.
news

Quick Snap: Raiders lose in heartbreaking fashion to the Rams in the final seconds

The Silver and Black couldn't stop the Rams' comeback, resulting in a 17-16 defeat.
news

Quick Snap: Raiders hold on to close out victory against the Chargers

Davante Adams, Josh Jacobs combined for over 300 total yards in the 27-20 victory.
news

Quick Snap: Josh Jacobs seals the deal in overtime

Jacobs went for over 300 total scrimmage yards in the road victory over the Seahawks.
news

Quick Snap: Davante Adams' walk-off touchdown secures Raiders' overtime victory against Broncos

The Silver and Black win overtime thriller in Denver with a 35-yard touchdown pass from Derek Carr to Davante Adams.
news

Quick Snap: Raiders can't halt Jaguars' comeback bid on the road

The Silver and Black drop another one possession game, 27-20, in Jacksonville.
news

Quick Snap: Duron Harmon's pick-six seals victory over Texans

The Raiders came back from their bye week to improve to 2-4 with a win over the Houston Texans.

Latest Content

audio

Instant reactions to the Raiders' victory vs. 49ers in Preseason Week 1

Aug 13, 2023

Raiders.com's Eddie Paskal and play-by-play announcer Jason Horowitz react to the Raiders' 34-7 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1 of the preseason on this edition of The 5th Quarter.
audio

Coach McDaniels and Aidan O'Connell Presser - 8.13.23 | Raiders vs. 49ers | RPP

Aug 13, 2023

Head Coach Josh McDaniels and quarterback Aidan O'Connell address the media following the 34-7 Preseason Week 1 win over the San Francisco 49ers.
news

Raiders defense prioritizes 'effort, communication and discipline' against 49ers in preseason action

Aug 13, 2023

The Silver and Black defense accumulated four sacks and two turnovers in an overall exceptional effort.
news

'A lot of firsts' for Aidan O'Connell in preseason debut vs. 49ers

Aug 13, 2023

"He's a sponge. He soaks it all in. He'll take every opportunity to improve," Head Coach Josh McDaniels said of the QB postgame.
video

Coach McDaniels: 'Guys stepped up and made some plays today' | Raiders vs. 49ers

Aug 13, 2023

Head Coach Josh McDaniels addresses the media following the Preseason Week 1 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.
news

Raiders arrancan pretemporada con triunfo

Aug 13, 2023

Aidan O'Connell juega y destaca como el mariscal de campo titular en victoria de Las Vegas sobre San Francisco, donde la defensa vivió un gran partido.
video

Full Game Highlights: Raiders vs. 49ers - Preseason Week 1

Aug 13, 2023

Watch full game highlights from the Raiders' 34-7 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Preseason Week 1.
video

Highlights: Aidan O'Connell's best plays vs. 49ers | Preseason Week 1

Aug 13, 2023

Watch rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell's best plays from his preseason debut against the San Francisco 49ers in the first week of the 2023 NFL preseason.
video

Aidan O'Connell on his preseason debut: 'It was a lot of fun to be out there'

Aug 13, 2023

Quarterback Aidan O'Connell discusses his NFL debut against the San Francisco 49ers in Preseason Week 1.
news

Quick Snap: Raiders start preseason with win over 49ers

Aug 13, 2023

The Silver and Black dominated in all three phases of the game Sunday afternoon.
video

Sincere McCormick catches 2-yard TD for his second end zone trip vs. 49ers

Aug 13, 2023

Quarterback Chase Garbers scrambles out the pocket and finds running back Sincere McCormick for a 2-yard touchdown during the fourth quarter against the 49ers.
video

Preseason Tip Drill! Sam Webb intercepts Brandon Allen

Aug 13, 2023

Watch as cornerback Sam Webb intercepts 49ers quarterback Brandon Allen's pass and returns in 43 yards during the fourth quarter.
View All
Advertising