Quick Snap: Raiders start preseason with win over 49ers

After hosting the San Francisco 49ers for two joint practices last week, the two teams battled in their first preseason game of the year in Allegiant Stadium. From start to finish, the Silver and Black had the upper hand – defeating the 49ers, 34-7.

During the joint practices, we got a glimpse of how good the Raiders defense can be as they forced several turnovers throughout the week. The success in practice seemed to carry over into the game, coming away with four sacks and two turnovers that resulted into points for the offense.