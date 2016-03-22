Raiders Elect To Not Match Benson Mayowa's Offer From Dallas Cowboys

Mar 22, 2016 at 07:26 AM
eddie-paskal-headshot-2022
Eddie Paskal

Senior Writer/Editor

032216-benson-cp.jpg

The Oakland Raiders have elected not to match the contract offer extended to defensive end Benson Mayowa by the Dallas Cowboys.

Mayowa, who initially signed an offer sheet with the Cowboys at the end of last week, appeared in 28 games for the Raiders, totaling three starts, 32 total tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

Since the Raiders elected not to put a draft pick tender on the former University of Idaho Vandal, the Silver and Black are not entitled to compensation for the departure of the rangy defensive end.

Following the news, Mayowa's agent took to social media to announce his client's new football home.

In 2015, Mayowa appeared in 12 games for the Raiders, notching 17 tackles, one sack, one pass defensed, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

The team released the following statement:

"The Raiders did not exercise their First Refusal Rights on restricted free agent DE Benson Mayowa."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Eddy Piñeiro Talks Range, Unique Journey To The NFL

Eddy Piñeiro's road to the NFL has been an interesting one to say the least. He talked with Raiders.com about just that.
news

After Decorated College Career, Brandon Parker Still Just Scratching The Surface

As dominant as he was at North Carolina A&T, Brandon Parker's college head coach thinks his best days are still ahead of him.
news

Raiders.com Mailbag: Talking Doug Martin And The Situation At Middle Linebacker

You know what time it is; time to answer some more fan questions in the Raiders.com Mailbag.

news

Raiders Spend Morning At Gene Ward Elementary School

Five members of the Silver and Black spent the morning at Gene Ward Elementary School in Las Vegas.
news

Head Coach Jon Gruden Announces Signing Of Derrick Johnson

Head Coach Jon Gruden announced Friday that the Raiders had signed linebacker Derrick Johnson.
news

Raiders.com Mailbag: Are We Close To The Return Of Gareon Conley?

You had questions, and now, we have answers. Check out another edition of the Raiders.com Mailbag.

news

A Complete Look At The Oakland Raiders 2018 Draft Class

With Rookie Minicamp on the horizon, let's take a look at the Raiders 2018 Draft Class.
news

Six Takeaways From The Oakland Raiders 2018 Draft

The Silver and Black just wrapped up the 2018 NFL Draft. Here are six, quick takeaways.

news

Raiders Invest Heavily In The Trenches In First Two Days Of NFL Draft

One thing became abundantly clear during the first three rounds of the NFL Draft; Jon Gruden wanted to invest in the big fellas.
news

Raiders Trade Third-Round Pick For Wide Receiver Martavis Bryant

The Oakland Raiders traded the Pittsburgh Steelers a third-round pick in exchange for explosive wide receiver Martavis Bryant.

news

Derek Carr Makes Early Impression On Jon Gruden In Veteran Minicamp

The Silver and Black hit the field for Day 1 of Veteran Minicamp Tuesday afternoon, and Derek Carr made an early impression on his new head coach.
news

General Manager Reggie McKenzie Provides Khalil Mack Update

Reggie McKenzie provided an update on the status of defensive end Khalil Mack Friday afternoon during his pre-draft press conference.

Latest Content

gallery

Gameday Photos: Week 18 vs. Broncos

Jan 07, 2024

View photos from the Raiders' Week 18 matchup against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
video

Madd Maxx Sack! Maxx Crosby brings down Jarrett Stidham

Jan 07, 2024

Watch as Pro Bowl defensive end Maxx Crosby sacks Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham for a loss of 12 yards.
video

Jakobi Meyers' trick play tuddy!

Jan 07, 2024

Watch as wide receiver Jakobi Meyers finds the end zone on a 5-yard rushing touchdown against the Denver Broncos.
video

Zamir White shoots the gap for 12-yard run

Jan 07, 2024

Watch as running back Zamir White finds open space on a 12-yard run against the Denver Broncos.
video

AJ Cole BOOMS 66-yard punt to pin Broncos

Jan 07, 2024

Watch as Pro Bowl punter AJ Cole bombs a 66-yard punt during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos.
news

Las Vegas Raiders Week 18 Inactives vs. Denver Broncos

Jan 07, 2024

Before the Raiders take the field for Week 18, view the inactive players for today's game.
video

Watch: Raiders arrive for Week 18 vs. Broncos

Jan 07, 2024

Watch as the Silver and Black arrive at Allegiant Stadium to face the Denver Broncos in Week 18.
gallery

Pregame sights from Week 18 vs. Broncos

Jan 07, 2024

Take a look inside Allegiant Stadium as the Raiders prepare for their Week 18 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
news

How to watch, listen to and livestream Raiders vs. Broncos 

Jan 07, 2024

The Raiders host the Broncos for a Week 18 matchup. 
news

Raiders mourn the loss of Jack Squirek

Jan 06, 2024

Squirek played four years for the Raiders and was a central figure in one of pro football's all-time great plays.
video

Trailer: Empty the tank | Raiders vs. Broncos

Jan 05, 2024

The Las Vegas Raiders face the Denver Broncos in Week 18 at Allegiant Stadium. Kickoff is at 1:25 p.m. PT
gallery

Practice Photos: 1.5.24

Jan 05, 2024

The Silver and Black get in one last practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center before their week 18 matchup against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
View All
Advertising