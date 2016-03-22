Raiders Elect To Not Match Benson Mayowa's Offer From Dallas Cowboys

The Oakland Raiders have elected not to match the contract offer extended to defensive end Benson Mayowa by the Dallas Cowboys.
Mayowa, who initially signed an offer sheet with the Cowboys at the end of last week, appeared in 28 games for the Raiders, totaling three starts, 32 total tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.
Since the Raiders elected not to put a draft pick tender on the former University of Idaho Vandal, the Silver and Black are not entitled to compensation for the departure of the rangy defensive end.
Following the news, Mayowa's agent took to social media to announce his client's new football home.
In 2015, Mayowa appeared in 12 games for the Raiders, notching 17 tackles, one sack, one pass defensed, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.
The team released the following statement:
"The Raiders did not exercise their First Refusal Rights on restricted free agent DE Benson Mayowa."