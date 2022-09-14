Raiders encourage Robert L. Taylor Elementary students to engage in physical activity

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders continue to support the Las Vegas community by teaming up with the Greater Youth Sports Association for the "Stretch & Move" program to empower the next generation of youth to be the most physically active and healthy.
Raiders players Andrew Billings, Duron Harmon and Mack Hollins spent their lone day off during the week leading students from Robert L. Taylor Elementary School through various stretch, warmup and cool down routines, football drills and games they can replicate at recess and home while also promoting the Play 60 message of being active for 60 minutes every day.
The mission of Greater Youth Sports Association is to leverage their three core values of sports, education and character to create an environment for their youth that fosters growth, development, and success.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon, wide receiver Mack Hollins and defensive tackle Andrew Billings helped participants go through drills during a Play60 event.