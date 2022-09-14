Raiders encourage Robert L. Taylor Elementary students to engage in physical activity

Sep 14, 2022 at 11:16 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
Billings_thumb_091422

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders continue to support the Las Vegas community by teaming up with the Greater Youth Sports Association for the "Stretch & Move" program to empower the next generation of youth to be the most physically active and healthy.

Raiders players Andrew Billings, Duron Harmon and Mack Hollins spent their lone day off during the week leading students from Robert L. Taylor Elementary School through various stretch, warmup and cool down routines, football drills and games they can replicate at recess and home while also promoting the Play 60 message of being active for 60 minutes every day.

The mission of Greater Youth Sports Association is to leverage their three core values of sports, education and character to create an environment for their youth that fosters growth, development, and success.

Raiders host Play60 event at Robert Taylor Elementary

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon, wide receiver Mack Hollins and defensive tackle Andrew Billings helped participants go through drills during a Play60 event.

A participant gets pumped up during a Fuel Up to Play 60 football clinic.
1 / 30

A participant gets pumped up during a Fuel Up to Play 60 football clinic.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Participants laugh during a Fuel Up to Play 60 football clinic.
2 / 30

Participants laugh during a Fuel Up to Play 60 football clinic.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders community relations manager Sterling Littlejohn and Henderson Police Department neighborhood resource officer Emont Duncan cheer participants on as they dance during a Fuel Up to Play 60 football clinic.
3 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders community relations manager Sterling Littlejohn and Henderson Police Department neighborhood resource officer Emont Duncan cheer participants on as they dance during a Fuel Up to Play 60 football clinic.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) high-fives a participant during a Fuel Up to Play 60 football clinic.
4 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) high-fives a participant during a Fuel Up to Play 60 football clinic.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) high-fives a participant during a Fuel Up to Play 60 football clinic.
5 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) high-fives a participant during a Fuel Up to Play 60 football clinic.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30), wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) and defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) lead participants in stretches during a Fuel Up to Play 60 football clinic.
6 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30), wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) and defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) lead participants in stretches during a Fuel Up to Play 60 football clinic.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) demonstrates a drill to participants during a Fuel Up to Play 60 football clinic.
7 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) demonstrates a drill to participants during a Fuel Up to Play 60 football clinic.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) hands the ball off to a participant during a Fuel Up to Play 60 football clinic.
8 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) hands the ball off to a participant during a Fuel Up to Play 60 football clinic.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
A participant goes through a drill during a Fuel Up to Play 60 football clinic.
9 / 30

A participant goes through a drill during a Fuel Up to Play 60 football clinic.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
A participant goes through a drill during a Fuel Up to Play 60 football clinic.
10 / 30

A participant goes through a drill during a Fuel Up to Play 60 football clinic.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
A participant goes through a drill during a Fuel Up to Play 60 football clinic.
11 / 30

A participant goes through a drill during a Fuel Up to Play 60 football clinic.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
A participant goes through a drill during a Fuel Up to Play 60 football clinic.
12 / 30

A participant goes through a drill during a Fuel Up to Play 60 football clinic.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) cheers a participant on as they go through a drill during a Fuel Up to Play 60 football clinic.
13 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) cheers a participant on as they go through a drill during a Fuel Up to Play 60 football clinic.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) cheers participants on as they go through a drill during a Fuel Up to Play 60 football clinic.
14 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) cheers participants on as they go through a drill during a Fuel Up to Play 60 football clinic.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) cheers participants on as they go through a drill during a Fuel Up to Play 60 football clinic.
15 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) cheers participants on as they go through a drill during a Fuel Up to Play 60 football clinic.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Participants take part in jump rope activities during a Fuel Up to Play 60 football clinic.
16 / 30

Participants take part in jump rope activities during a Fuel Up to Play 60 football clinic.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Participants take part in jump rope activities during a Fuel Up to Play 60 football clinic.
17 / 30

Participants take part in jump rope activities during a Fuel Up to Play 60 football clinic.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
A participant goes through a drill during a Fuel Up to Play 60 football clinic.
18 / 30

A participant goes through a drill during a Fuel Up to Play 60 football clinic.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) hands the ball off to a participant during a Fuel Up to Play 60 football clinic.
19 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) hands the ball off to a participant during a Fuel Up to Play 60 football clinic.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) cheers participants on as they go through a drill during a Fuel Up to Play 60 football clinic.
20 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) cheers participants on as they go through a drill during a Fuel Up to Play 60 football clinic.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
A participant goes through a drill during a Fuel Up to Play 60 football clinic.
21 / 30

A participant goes through a drill during a Fuel Up to Play 60 football clinic.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) cheers participants on as they go through a drill during a Fuel Up to Play 60 football clinic.
22 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) cheers participants on as they go through a drill during a Fuel Up to Play 60 football clinic.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) cheers participants on as they go through a drill during a Fuel Up to Play 60 football clinic.
23 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) cheers participants on as they go through a drill during a Fuel Up to Play 60 football clinic.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) talks to participants during a Fuel Up to Play 60 football clinic.
24 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) talks to participants during a Fuel Up to Play 60 football clinic.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
A participant goes through a drill during a Fuel Up to Play 60 football clinic.
25 / 30

A participant goes through a drill during a Fuel Up to Play 60 football clinic.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Participants are handed out Las Vegas Raiders jump ropes during a Fuel Up to Play 60 football clinic.
26 / 30

Participants are handed out Las Vegas Raiders jump ropes during a Fuel Up to Play 60 football clinic.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) high-fives a participant during a Fuel Up to Play 60 football clinic.
27 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) high-fives a participant during a Fuel Up to Play 60 football clinic.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) talks with participants during a Fuel Up to Play 60 football clinic.
28 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) talks with participants during a Fuel Up to Play 60 football clinic.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) tells participants they are all receiving tickets to a Raiders game during a Fuel Up to Play 60 football clinic.
29 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) tells participants they are all receiving tickets to a Raiders game during a Fuel Up to Play 60 football clinic.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97), wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) and safety Duron Harmon (30) pose for a photo with participants during a Fuel Up to Play 60 football clinic.
30 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97), wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) and safety Duron Harmon (30) pose for a photo with participants during a Fuel Up to Play 60 football clinic.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
