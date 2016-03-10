Raiders Free Agency Moves Drawing High Praise On Social Media

Mar 10, 2016 at 10:12 AM

The Raiders have officially kicked off 2016 free agency with a bang. With lots of money to spend this offseason, General Manager Reggie McKenzie has made three key acquisitions in the first few days: offensive lineman Kelechi Osemele from the Baltimore Ravens, linebacker Bruce Irvin from the Seattle Seahawks, and cornerback Sean Smith from the Kansas City Chiefs.

All three are expected to be major impact players and the signings are drawing serious praise on social media. First, the players received warm welcomes from their new teammates:

The national media and figures around the league are taking notice as well:

