Fullback Alec Ingold talks personal finance with Las Vegas students

As he prepares for the 2020 NFL season, Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold took time today to discuss personal finances with a group of Las Vegas high school students who are part of the UNLV Young Executive Scholars (YES) Hospitality & Tourism Program. In addition to stressing the importance of managing finances, Ingold addressed topics that included goal setting, prioritizing, work discipline and teamwork.
Ingold was a virtual featured speaker to cap off the online program for college credit for the Clark County School District students who are part of the YES program, a rigorous four-week summer program administered by UNLV that exposes them to managerial and executive-level career opportunities in the global hospitality-tourism industry.
The YES program serves students ranging from 16-18 years old who attend participating Las Vegas Title I high schools— West Preparatory Academy, East Career & Technical Academy, Rancho High, Canyon Springs High, Cheyenne High and Valley High. Talking about finances can be a stressful experience in the home. The financial literacy lesson nonetheless is a very important one and Ingold had an incredible, inspiring story to share with the students.
Ingold earned a roster spot on the Raiders last year after signing as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Wisconsin, where he was a three-time Academic All-Big Ten athlete as a personal finance major. Ingold, who is also currently working on his MBA from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University, secured a job at Oracle before his rookie season if he did not make the final roster. Not only did he make the roster, he played in all 16 games for the Raiders.
In July 2019, the Raiders hosted 15 YES Program students for a day of experiential learning at Allegiant Stadium. Prior to taking a tour of the construction site, these "rising star" students got the opportunity to engage with Raiders executives one-on-one and learn about how business development and community strategy contribute to the stadium's opening.
Young Executive Scholars spend one-on-one time with Raiders executives at the Raiders' Las Vegas Stadium worksite.