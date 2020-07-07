Fullback Alec Ingold talks personal finance with Las Vegas students

The YES program serves students ranging from 16-18 years old who attend participating Las Vegas Title I high schools— West Preparatory Academy, East Career & Technical Academy, Rancho High, Canyon Springs High, Cheyenne High and Valley High. Talking about finances can be a stressful experience in the home. The financial literacy lesson nonetheless is a very important one and Ingold had an incredible, inspiring story to share with the students.

Ingold earned a roster spot on the Raiders last year after signing as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Wisconsin, where he was a three-time Academic All-Big Ten athlete as a personal finance major. Ingold, who is also currently working on his MBA from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University, secured a job at Oracle before his rookie season if he did not make the final roster. Not only did he make the roster, he played in all 16 games for the Raiders.