Raiders announce Josh McDaniels as next Head Coach

Jan 31, 2022 at 02:13 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff
McDaniels_thumb_013122

The Las Vegas Raiders have hired Josh McDaniels as Head Coach. Owner Mark Davis announced the hire during a press conference Monday.

McDaniels joins the Raiders for his 22nd season in the NFL, having spent 18 years with the New England Patriots, including 13 seasons as the team's offensive coordinator. He also served as the Denver Broncos' head coach from 2009-10 and the St. Louis Rams' offensive coordinator in 2011.

In his 13 seasons as the Patriots offensive coordinator, McDaniels guided an offense to top-10 finishes eight times, including the NFL's No. 1 ranked offense in 2007, 2012 and 2017. He has also coached the team to 12 seasons with 10-or-more wins, while the offense has scored 400-plus points in 11 seasons. Overall, McDaniels was a part of six Super Bowl championships, 14 division titles and eight conference crowns with New England. 

In 2011, McDaniels served as offensive coordinator of the St. Louis Rams. Under his guidance, Rams running back Steven Jackson eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark for the seventh consecutive season. 

McDaniels served as head coach of the Denver Broncos from 2009-10.

A native of Canton, Ohio, McDaniels attended John Carroll University, where he played quarterback and wide receiver from 1995-98. McDaniels was a college teammate of Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler.

Photos: New Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels

View photos of new Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels.

