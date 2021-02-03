Howie Long recalls his Super Bowl memories with Ryen Russillo

With Super Bowl LV less than a week away, Hall of Fame Raiders legend Howie Long spoke with Ryen Russillo on his podcast last Friday.
The legendary defensive lineman took the time to preview Super Bowl LV and give praise to the defensive players to look out for in Chiefs lineman Chris Jones and Buccaneers lineman Jason Pierre-Paul. He also spoke about his transition going from Villanova to Oakland and living out of a hotel room with Lyle Alzado when he first arrived to the team.
Long recounted the joy he felt of seeing his son Chris Long win two Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles, claiming that witnessing his son's Super Bowl wins were "so much better than any moment (he) had as a player."
With the ESPN 30 for 30 "Al Davis vs. The NFL" airing Thursday at 6 PM PT, Long also spoke on the relationship he had with his former boss and how Mr. Davis tried to talk him into signing a two-year contract to return to the Raiders to play after his Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Needless to say, Long joked that Davis was "out of his freaking mind."
The rest of Howie Long's interview on The Ryen Russillo Podcast can be heard here.
View some of the best images from Howie Long's Hall of Fame career with the Silver and Black.