Howie Long recalls his Super Bowl memories with Ryen Russillo

Feb 02, 2021 at 04:00 PM
Levi Edwards

With Super Bowl LV less than a week away, Hall of Fame Raiders legend Howie Long spoke with Ryen Russillo on his podcast last Friday.

The legendary defensive lineman took the time to preview Super Bowl LV and give praise to the defensive players to look out for in Chiefs lineman Chris Jones and Buccaneers lineman Jason Pierre-Paul. He also spoke about his transition going from Villanova to Oakland and living out of a hotel room with Lyle Alzado when he first arrived to the team.

Long recounted the joy he felt of seeing his son Chris Long win two Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles, claiming that witnessing his son's Super Bowl wins were "so much better than any moment (he) had as a player."

With the ESPN 30 for 30 "Al Davis vs. The NFL" airing Thursday at 6 PM PT, Long also spoke on the relationship he had with his former boss and how Mr. Davis tried to talk him into signing a two-year contract to return to the Raiders to play after his Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Needless to say, Long joked that Davis was "out of his freaking mind."

The rest of Howie Long's interview on The Ryen Russillo Podcast can be heard here.

The best of Howie Long's Hall of Fame career in photos

View some of the best images from Howie Long's Hall of Fame career with the Silver and Black.

The Raiders selected Howie Long in the 2nd round of the 1981 NFL Draft. During his 13 years with the Raiders, Long played in 179 games with 151 starts and recorded 84 sacks, two interceptions, and 10 fumble recoveries. He was selected to play in eight Pro Bowls, named 1st Team All-Pro twice, and was named defensive player of the year in 1985. Long was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2000.
1 / 36

Mark Duncan/Associated Press

