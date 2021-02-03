Howie Long recalls his Super Bowl memories with Ryen Russillo

Long recounted the joy he felt of seeing his son Chris Long win two Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles, claiming that witnessing his son's Super Bowl wins were "so much better than any moment (he) had as a player."

With the ESPN 30 for 30 "Al Davis vs. The NFL" airing Thursday at 6 PM PT, Long also spoke on the relationship he had with his former boss and how Mr. Davis tried to talk him into signing a two-year contract to return to the Raiders to play after his Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Needless to say, Long joked that Davis was "out of his freaking mind."