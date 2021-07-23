Raiders ink Koonce and Deablo, complete rookie signings

The Raiders' 2021 draft class is officially signed and ready to get to work.
Third-round picks Divine Deablo and Malcolm Koonce both signed their rookie contracts Friday -- the final members of the seven-player group to do so.
The signings come as Training Camp is about to begin on July 27. Rookies are set to report to camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Saturday.
Fourth-round pick Tyree Gillespie, fifth-round pick Nate Hobbs and seventh-round pick Jimmy Morrissey were the first of the rookies to sign their deals back on May 17. First-round and No. 17 overall pick Alex Leatherwood signed a week later on May 24.
Second-round pick Tre’von Moehrig signed with the team last month on June 21.
The picks are in and the Las Vegas Raiders 2021 Draft Class has been set. Check out photos of all seven of the Silver and Black's newest rookies.