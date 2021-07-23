Raiders ink Koonce and Deablo, complete rookie signings

Jul 23, 2021 at 01:18 PM
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

The Raiders' 2021 draft class is officially signed and ready to get to work.

Third-round picks Divine Deablo and Malcolm Koonce both signed their rookie contracts Friday -- the final members of the seven-player group to do so.

The signings come as Training Camp is about to begin on July 27. Rookies are set to report to camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Saturday.

Fourth-round pick Tyree Gillespie﻿, fifth-round pick Nate Hobbs and seventh-round pick Jimmy Morrissey were the first of the rookies to sign their deals back on May 17. First-round and No. 17 overall pick Alex Leatherwood signed a week later on May 24.

Second-round pick Tre’von Moehrig signed with the team last month on June 21.

Related Content

news

DE Malcolm Koonce signs rookie deal

Koonce was selected 79th overall by the Raiders in the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Raiders sign third-round pick LB Divine Deablo

Deablo was selected 80th overall by the Raiders in the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Raiders Mailbag: What position battle are you most excited to see in Training Camp?

Following the 2021 Position Battle series, Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers some questions about the most anticipated battles going into Training Camp.
news

2021 Position Battle: Raiders special teams corps is in good feet behind Daniel Carlson, AJ Cole 

The Raiders' young kicker-punter duo should continue to excel throughout Training Camp and this upcoming season.
