Raiders Mailbag: Can the 'Greenville Monster' Nicholas Morrow continue to terrorize offenses?

Joel Loya asks…

"With Matt Ryan one of the top passing yards this season, what game plan do we have to stop Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley and Todd Gurley?"

Many casual fans will see the Falcons' 3-7 regular-season record and just assume the Raiders will win decisively, but the record doesn't tell the full story of the 2020 Atlanta Falcons.

The Falcons boast a top-ten offense in the league statistically this season and still have 2016 NFL MVP Matt Ryan leading the offense, as he's third in passing yards in the league (2,978). His weapons include two-time All-Pro running back Todd Gurley, who's rushed for nine touchdowns this season since coming to Atlanta from the Rams.

The young Raiders secondary may also have one of their harder tasks of the season containing wideouts Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley. Despite injuries causing them to miss action throughout the year, the duo has linked up with Matt Ryan for over 1,400 yards and nine touchdowns. One thing to watch: Jones' injury status. Coach Raheem Morris said earlier this week that Jones may be a game-time decision.