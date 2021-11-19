Raiders Mailbag: Can the Raiders right their wrongs from their divisional rivalry loss?

Will Scharnow said:

"Get pressure on the young QB and force him into mistakes. And please, someone cover Ja'Marr Chase or you'll be 'chasing' him into the end zone."

Furthermore, yes you are absolutely right, Will. The Raiders defensive line is going to have to step up in a big way to make Joe Burrow uncomfortable in the pocket. When Burrow has been provided time to make plays, he's made some explosive plays with Ja'Marr Chase. Burrow has thrown for nearly 2,500 yards and 20 touchdowns this season and his first-round rookie receiver has 835 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. The two have been a dangerous duo since their 2019 National Championship season at LSU, and will have to be contained by the likes of Maxx Crosby﻿, Yannick Ngakoue and Casey Hayward Jr.﻿. Hayward will more than likely be covering Chase the majority of the game on the outside and has yet to surrender a touchdown this season.