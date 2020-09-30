Raiders Mailbag: Can the Raiders stop the Bills run attack?

Justin McGovney asks:

"How is our defensive line going to handle Josh Allen?"

The rise of quarterback Josh Allen has been intriguing to watch to say the least.

The 6'5", 235-pound quarterback has a very similar frame to the man the Raiders had to go up against last Sunday in Cam Newton. The Wyoming product has been enjoying his most successful season to date, throwing for over 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns in three games.

When I asked Jon Gruden about the Bills biggest strengths he said that Allen's ability to scramble and make throws on the run reminds him of Hall of Fame quarterback John Elway.

John Freaking Elway.

The Raiders pass defense is starting to turn a corner as seen against the Patriots. The Silver and Black defense held Cam Newton to 27 rushing yards and sacked him twice. Trayvon Mullen also turned in a stellar performance causing havoc in passing lanes for Newton.