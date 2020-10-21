Raiders Mailbag: Can the young defense stop old foe Tom Brady?

Max Spriggs asks…

"We have beasts in the backfield with our running backs. Are we going to increase their use to help keep the defenses honest for the rest of the season?"

With the immense amount of depth the Silver and Black have at the running back position, I would say it's fair that the offense will be looking to lean on it the rest of the season.

Josh Jacobs is going to eat regardless. He has the makings of an old-school back that can carry the ball on any down. However, the Raiders have been starting to make a concerted effort in making sure Jacobs stays fresh during the game and doesn't take too many hits.

Running backs Kirby Wilson has expressed his plans to further involve Devontae Booker in the offense to keep Jacobs as effective down the stretch as possible. The Raiders have also been able to use Jalen Richard and fullback Alec Ingold to run routes and catch out of the backfield, making them two of the most versatile assets the Raiders have on offense.