Raiders Mailbag: Can the young defense stop old foe Tom Brady?

Oct 21, 2020 at 09:29 AM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

After having the weekend off, I couldn't be happier to be back at work. I'm not going to lie — the sleep was great, just not as great as Silver and Black football.

The Las Vegas Raiders are coming off their bye week to play Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (still feels weird to say those two things together). The Buccaneers were busy at work during the Raiders bye week handing the Green Bay Packers their first loss of the year in a decisive manner, 38-10.

With the Raiders coming off a week of rest and getting players healthy, they should be a very even matchup for a Buccaneers team that is now truly coming into their own as a whole after some early-season struggles.

Many of you recognize that this will be a great matchup and asked some great questions this week. If any of you have anymore questions, feel free to hit your boy up @theleviedwards on Twitter and Instagram as always.

Max Spriggs asks…

"We have beasts in the backfield with our running backs. Are we going to increase their use to help keep the defenses honest for the rest of the season?"

With the immense amount of depth the Silver and Black have at the running back position, I would say it's fair that the offense will be looking to lean on it the rest of the season.

Josh Jacobs is going to eat regardless. He has the makings of an old-school back that can carry the ball on any down. However, the Raiders have been starting to make a concerted effort in making sure Jacobs stays fresh during the game and doesn't take too many hits.

Running backs Kirby Wilson has expressed his plans to further involve Devontae Booker in the offense to keep Jacobs as effective down the stretch as possible. The Raiders have also been able to use Jalen Richard and fullback Alec Ingold to run routes and catch out of the backfield, making them two of the most versatile assets the Raiders have on offense.

I fully expect Jacobs to continue seeing upwards of 20 carries a game, but Booker, Richard and Ingold will maintain their production moving forward, which could make for a lethal four-headed backfield.

Steven Little asks…

"With what we did against Kansas City, what do we plan to keep as part of our defensive strategy? Do you think we figured out something?"

The game against Kansas City reminded us one thing: If you successfully rush the quarterback and get turnovers, you'll probably win the game too.

The defense put forth the most complete effort of the season against the Chiefs. This included Jeff Heath's clutch interception that became the complete momentum-shifter the Raiders needed — plus, it led to a touchdown.

The defensive line showed that they could hold their own at the line of scrimmage, getting ample pressure on Patrick Mahomes. If they can do the same against Tom Brady and the exceptional offensive line around him, the Raiders will be looking pretty throughout the game, likely giving Derek Carr and the offense enough time to put points on the board.

Eddie Thomas asks…

"How can the Raiders get Ruggs more involved in the offense? Do you think they should utilize him more with WR screens or even sweeps and reverse plays?"

My man, Eddie, you answered your own question within your own question.

Coach Gruden has been very vocal about wanting to get Ruggs more involved within the offense. In Gruden's own words, they didn't draft Ruggs to just be running hitch routes. That man can ball.

The speedster from Montgomery, Ala., returned from a two game absence to go for 118 yards and a touchdown against the Chiefs. We caught a glimpse of some of the packages designed for Ruggs in the first half against the Panthers Week 1 before he got hurt and essentially became a decoy for the rest of the game.

After having a week of getting healthier and more integrated into the offense, expect Ruggs to have some chances to do some wicked things against the Buccaneers.

Rocky Devivo asks…

"Will a win against Tampa change the conversation about the Raiders being legitimate playoff contenders?"

Honestly, win or lose, the Raiders should be considered legitimate playoff contenders.

The Silver and Black couldn't have asked for a more difficult first five games seasons, as four out of five of those teams are currently above .500. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are currently above .500 as well with a 4-2 record.

After playing Tampa Bay, the Raiders remaining schedule currently consists of three games against teams with winning records. As the Raiders continue to limit mental mistakes and get healthy, there is no reason to rule them out of the playoff conversation.

If they keep up this level of play, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Raiders back in the playoffs for the first time since 2016. So, Rocky, if you know anyone who's currently sleeping on the Raiders, I would tell them to wake the hell up.

Top Shots: Best images from September of 2020 season

Check out the Las Vegas Raiders' photo department's favorite images of the Silver and Black from September of the 2020 season.

A Las Vegas Raiders football on the field during practice.
1 / 84

A Las Vegas Raiders football on the field during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during practice.
2 / 84

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during practice.
3 / 84

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during practice.
4 / 84

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.
5 / 84

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) during practice.
6 / 84

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) and cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during practice.
7 / 84

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) and cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) and tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice.
8 / 84

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) and tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice.
9 / 84

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice.
10 / 84

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during practice.
11 / 84

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and punter AJ Cole (6) during practice.
12 / 84

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and punter AJ Cole (6) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during practice.
13 / 84

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during practice.
14 / 84

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) and defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice.
15 / 84

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) and defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Lady Liberty stands wearing a Las Vegas Raiders jersey at New York-New York Hotel & Casino.
16 / 84

Lady Liberty stands wearing a Las Vegas Raiders jersey at New York-New York Hotel & Casino.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during practice.
17 / 84

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during practice.
18 / 84

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) receivers a custom Vegas Golden Knights jersey during practice.
19 / 84

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) receivers a custom Vegas Golden Knights jersey during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A view of Bank of America Stadium before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
20 / 84

A view of Bank of America Stadium before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders try to block a kick during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
21 / 84

The Las Vegas Raiders try to block a kick during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) celebrates after making a 23-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
22 / 84

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) celebrates after making a 23-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) celebrates after making a stop during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
23 / 84

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) celebrates after making a stop during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Al Davis Memorial Torch at Allegiant Stadium.
24 / 84

The Al Davis Memorial Torch at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Al Davis Memorial Torch at Allegiant Stadium.
25 / 84

The Al Davis Memorial Torch at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73), defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90), defensive end Arden Key (99) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a walkthrough.
26 / 84

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73), defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90), defensive end Arden Key (99) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a walkthrough.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock on the field for a walkthrough.
27 / 84

Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock on the field for a walkthrough.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during practice.
28 / 84

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) during practice.
29 / 84

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Daniel Ross (93) during practice.
30 / 84

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Daniel Ross (93) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.
31 / 84

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during practice.
32 / 84

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during practice.
33 / 84

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice.
34 / 84

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during practice.
35 / 84

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders players and coaches huddle during practice.
36 / 84

Las Vegas Raiders players and coaches huddle during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
An outside view of Allegiant Stadium.
37 / 84

An outside view of Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) during practice.
38 / 84

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.
39 / 84

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and fullback Alec Ingold (45) during practice.
40 / 84

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and fullback Alec Ingold (45) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.
41 / 84

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive backs huddle during practice.
42 / 84

Las Vegas Raiders defensive backs huddle during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders assistant field manager Sergio Nunez paints the NFL logo on the field in preparation for the Las Vegas Raiders' inaugural home opener at Allegiant Stadium.
43 / 84

Las Vegas Raiders assistant field manager Sergio Nunez paints the NFL logo on the field in preparation for the Las Vegas Raiders' inaugural home opener at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during practice.
44 / 84

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during practice.
45 / 84

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during practice.
46 / 84

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders assistant field manager McCade Lynch paints the field in preparation for the Las Vegas Raiders' inaugural home opener at Allegiant Stadium.
47 / 84

Las Vegas Raiders assistant field manager McCade Lynch paints the field in preparation for the Las Vegas Raiders' inaugural home opener at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Al Davis Memorial Torch at Allegiant Stadium.
48 / 84

The Al Davis Memorial Torch at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
49 / 84

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) warming up before the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
50 / 84

Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) warming up before the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) and defensive end Carl Nassib (94) warming up before the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
51 / 84

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) and defensive end Carl Nassib (94) warming up before the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes as wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) blocks during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
52 / 84

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes as wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) blocks during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
53 / 84

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle up during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
54 / 84

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle up during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks the ball off during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
55 / 84

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks the ball off during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
56 / 84

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) stiff arms the defender during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
57 / 84

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) stiff arms the defender during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
58 / 84

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
59 / 84

The Las Vegas Raiders during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) rushes during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
60 / 84

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) rushes during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks for a receiver during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
61 / 84

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks for a receiver during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) celebrates after rushing for a 20-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
62 / 84

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) celebrates after rushing for a 20-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 54-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
63 / 84

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 54-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for a walkthrough.
64 / 84

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for a walkthrough.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jaryd Jones-Smith (72) on the field for a walkthrough.
65 / 84

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jaryd Jones-Smith (72) on the field for a walkthrough.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during practice.
66 / 84

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during practice.
67 / 84

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice.
68 / 84

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots.
69 / 84

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) warming up before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots.
70 / 84

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) warming up before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) warming up before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots.
71 / 84

Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) warming up before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maliek Collins (97) warming up before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots.
72 / 84

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maliek Collins (97) warming up before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots.
73 / 84

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots.
74 / 84

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots.
75 / 84

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots.
76 / 84

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots.
77 / 84

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots.
78 / 84

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders and coaches on the field for a walkthrough.
79 / 84

Las Vegas Raiders and coaches on the field for a walkthrough.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chris Smith (92) on the field for a walkthrough.
80 / 84

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chris Smith (92) on the field for a walkthrough.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a walkthrough.
81 / 84

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a walkthrough.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for a walkthrough.
82 / 84

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for a walkthrough.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders helmet on the field for a walkthrough.
83 / 84

A Las Vegas Raiders helmet on the field for a walkthrough.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) on the field for a walkthrough.
84 / 84

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) on the field for a walkthrough.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Advertising