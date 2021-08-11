Raiders Mailbag: How much Marcus Mariota will we see this preseason?

Chris Hughes asks:
"Will Marcus Mariota be brought in for some red zone drives?"
I wouldn't be surprised to see it happen, especially in the preseason game against the Seahawks.
Derek Carr will likely be playing as few snaps as possible, as he's locked in as the starting quarterback for the season. However, Marcus Mariota has been able to carve a role for himself in Training Camp that could expand. Head Coach Jon Gruden and offensive coordinator Greg Olson have been throwing some plays at Mariota to his liking and skill set.
The Heisman winner has looked at his healthiest since leading the Tennessee Titans to the playoffs several years ago. The preseason will give the Raiders a better chance to look at what Mariota can bring and continue to build upon what they have in store for him.
"Marcus has worked his tail off," Carr said Wednesday. "I think he's finally getting to a healthy place where he feels good. I know coming off surgeries, it's tough. It's hard, but I'm always in his corner hoping that he gets everything he wants in life.
"There's a lot of good guys and he's at the top of the list on some of the best people in this league."
A red zone package for Mariota to keep defenses on their toes could be feasible. The Seahawks preseason game this Saturday will be the perfect place to see it in action as well.
Raiders Culture says:
"Javin White needs more playtime than he got last year. I loved what I saw from him."
This Training Camp has made me a big fan of Javin White as well.
The Oakland native might be a good fit within this new defense of Gus Bradley's. Bradley notoriously loves fast guys who can roam to the ball, which White can do. He's one of the faster linebackers on the team, and has been given ample opportunities to get snaps through camp. While he might not be the bulkiest linebacker in the unit, he's been one of more pleasant surprises this offseason, and very well could be used more than ever before this season.
Saturday's game will be imperative for White. His performance could very well lock him up a spot on the 53-man roster in special teams. -- and even better, a backup outside linebacker role.
Richard Vegas asks:
"What's the latest on Darren Waller?"
Darren Waller may not see much preseason action and rightfully so.
Gruden told media they're currently just being extra cautious with their star tight end. That said, Waller has gotten plenty of agility work in with the trainers during practice.
Waller being out has been a silver lining for the Raiders during Training Camp, as its given other receivers more chances to prove themselves in the offense. In Waller's absence, Carr's chemistry with backup tight end Foster Moreau and second-year wide outs Henry Ruggs III and Bryan Edwards have grown.
"I told Darren, 'You still got about 30 days [until Week 1] so take your time, you're good,'" Carr joked with the media Wednesday. "It allows these other guys to get more reps. I've thrown 200 and something passes to Waller. It allows these other guys – that I've thrown only a few to – to get more reps and time on tasks and they're making plays."
Waller is one of the premier tight ends in the NFL, and the Raiders are fully aware of that. Gruden and the organization are way more focused on Waller being ready Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens.
