Raiders Mailbag: How much Marcus Mariota will we see this preseason?

Chris Hughes asks:

"Will Marcus Mariota be brought in for some red zone drives?"

I wouldn't be surprised to see it happen, especially in the preseason game against the Seahawks.

Derek Carr will likely be playing as few snaps as possible, as he's locked in as the starting quarterback for the season. However, Marcus Mariota has been able to carve a role for himself in Training Camp that could expand. Head Coach Jon Gruden and offensive coordinator Greg Olson have been throwing some plays at Mariota to his liking and skill set.

The Heisman winner has looked at his healthiest since leading the Tennessee Titans to the playoffs several years ago. The preseason will give the Raiders a better chance to look at what Mariota can bring and continue to build upon what they have in store for him.

"Marcus has worked his tail off," Carr said Wednesday. "I think he's finally getting to a healthy place where he feels good. I know coming off surgeries, it's tough. It's hard, but I'm always in his corner hoping that he gets everything he wants in life.

"There's a lot of good guys and he's at the top of the list on some of the best people in this league."