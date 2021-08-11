Raiders Mailbag: How much Marcus Mariota will we see this preseason?

Aug 11, 2021 at 01:50 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Chris Hughes asks:

"Will Marcus Mariota be brought in for some red zone drives?"

I wouldn't be surprised to see it happen, especially in the preseason game against the Seahawks.

Derek Carr will likely be playing as few snaps as possible, as he's locked in as the starting quarterback for the season. However, Marcus Mariota has been able to carve a role for himself in Training Camp that could expand. Head Coach Jon Gruden and offensive coordinator Greg Olson have been throwing some plays at Mariota to his liking and skill set.

The Heisman winner has looked at his healthiest since leading the Tennessee Titans to the playoffs several years ago. The preseason will give the Raiders a better chance to look at what Mariota can bring and continue to build upon what they have in store for him.

"Marcus has worked his tail off," Carr said Wednesday. "I think he's finally getting to a healthy place where he feels good. I know coming off surgeries, it's tough. It's hard, but I'm always in his corner hoping that he gets everything he wants in life.

"There's a lot of good guys and he's at the top of the list on some of the best people in this league."

A red zone package for Mariota to keep defenses on their toes could be feasible. The Seahawks preseason game this Saturday will be the perfect place to see it in action as well.

Raiders Culture says:

"Javin White needs more playtime than he got last year. I loved what I saw from him."

This Training Camp has made me a big fan of Javin White as well.

The Oakland native might be a good fit within this new defense of Gus Bradley's. Bradley notoriously loves fast guys who can roam to the ball, which White can do. He's one of the faster linebackers on the team, and has been given ample opportunities to get snaps through camp. While he might not be the bulkiest linebacker in the unit, he's been one of more pleasant surprises this offseason, and very well could be used more than ever before this season.

Saturday's game will be imperative for White. His performance could very well lock him up a spot on the 53-man roster in special teams. -- and even better, a backup outside linebacker role.

Richard Vegas asks:

"What's the latest on Darren Waller?"

Darren Waller may not see much preseason action and rightfully so.

Gruden told media they're currently just being extra cautious with their star tight end. That said, Waller has gotten plenty of agility work in with the trainers during practice.

Waller being out has been a silver lining for the Raiders during Training Camp, as its given other receivers more chances to prove themselves in the offense. In Waller's absence, Carr's chemistry with backup tight end Foster Moreau and second-year wide outs Henry Ruggs III and Bryan Edwards have grown.

"I told Darren, 'You still got about 30 days [until Week 1] so take your time, you're good,'" Carr joked with the media Wednesday. "It allows these other guys to get more reps. I've thrown 200 and something passes to Waller. It allows these other guys – that I've thrown only a few to – to get more reps and time on tasks and they're making plays."

Waller is one of the premier tight ends in the NFL, and the Raiders are fully aware of that. Gruden and the organization are way more focused on Waller being ready Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens.

Training Camp Practice: 8.10.21

The Silver and Black return to Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center as they prepare for their preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks.

A view of the indoor practice field before practice at 2021 Training Camp.
1 / 100

A view of the indoor practice field before practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
2 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
3 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
4 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
5 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
6 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
7 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
8 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
9 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
10 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Caleb Scott (10) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
11 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Caleb Scott (10) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
12 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
13 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raider player stretches on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
14 / 100

A Las Vegas Raider player stretches on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
15 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Jimmy Morrissey (65) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
16 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders center Jimmy Morrissey (65) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
17 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
18 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
19 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Kendal Vickers (93) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
20 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Kendal Vickers (93) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
21 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Niles Scott (78) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
22 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Niles Scott (78) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
23 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
24 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
25 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) and running back Kenyan Drake (23) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
26 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) and running back Kenyan Drake (23) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Case Cookus (14) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
27 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Case Cookus (14) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A football is pitched during the Las Vegas Raiders practice at 2021 Training Camp.
28 / 100

A football is pitched during the Las Vegas Raiders practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
29 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
30 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rasul Douglas (38) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
31 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rasul Douglas (38) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
32 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
33 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
34 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
35 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
36 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
37 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Parker Ehinger (62) and guard John Simpson (76) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
38 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders guard Parker Ehinger (62) and guard John Simpson (76) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jeremiah Poutasi (79) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
39 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jeremiah Poutasi (79) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Parker Ehinger (62) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
40 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders guard Parker Ehinger (62) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
41 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
42 / 100

A Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
43 / 100

A Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
44 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
45 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
46 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) and running back Trey Ragas (36) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
47 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) and running back Trey Ragas (36) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
48 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
49 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
50 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) and wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
51 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) and wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
52 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
53 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
54 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
55 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (82) and defensive end Carl Nassib (94) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
56 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (82) and defensive end Carl Nassib (94) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (82) and defensive end Gerri Green (52) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
57 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (82) and defensive end Gerri Green (52) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
58 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
59 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Bo Scarbrough (40) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
60 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Bo Scarbrough (40) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
61 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
62 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
63 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
64 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
65 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
66 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
67 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
68 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
69 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
70 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) and guard Denzelle Good (71) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
71 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) and guard Denzelle Good (71) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
72 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matt Dickerson (95) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
73 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matt Dickerson (95) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Kendal Vickers (93) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
74 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Kendal Vickers (93) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders center on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
75 / 100

A Las Vegas Raiders center on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith (72) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
76 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith (72) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
77 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rasul Douglas (38) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
78 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rasul Douglas (38) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
79 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
80 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
81 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and safety Dallin Leavitt (32) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
82 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and safety Dallin Leavitt (32) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Bo Scarbrough (40) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
83 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Bo Scarbrough (40) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
84 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
85 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
86 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
87 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
88 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
89 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
90 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
91 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
92 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
93 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
94 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter Corliss Waitman holds a football on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
95 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders punter Corliss Waitman holds a football on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Liam McCullough (48) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
96 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Liam McCullough (48) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (61) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
97 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (61) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Liam McCullough (48) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
98 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Liam McCullough (48) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
99 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden huddles the team on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
100 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden huddles the team on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Raiders Mailbag: How have the second-year wideouts fared during Training Camp?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers some questions from Raider Nation on what he's seen throughout the first week of Raiders Training Camp.
news

Raiders Mailbag: What position battle are you most excited to see in Training Camp?

Following the 2021 Position Battle series, Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers some questions about the most anticipated battles going into Training Camp.
news

Raiders Mailbag: Who will set themselves apart on the defensive line come training camp?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards tackles some more questions from Raider Nation with 12 days left until the start of Training Camp.
news

Raiders Mailbag: Will Charles Woodson go into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a Raider?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few questions and adds to the discussion of the Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony in August.
news

Raiders Mailbag: Defense still shaping up coming out of minicamp

Raiders.com Levi Edwards answered a few questions for Raider Nation addressing the status of the defense with a month left until Training Camp.
news

Raiders Mailbag: Several young Raiders have something to prove going into minicamp

Raider Nation is looking forward to seeing who has set themselves apart from the pack in OTAs with minicamp around the corner.
news

Raiders Mailbag: Which home game at Allegiant Stadium are you most looking forward to this season?

The Silver and Black have a lot of home games to be excited for this season.
news

Raiders Mailbag: Who is shining after the first week of OTAs?

The Silver and Black are hitting the field for the second straight week as offseason activities heat up in the desert.
news

Raiders Mailbag: Get ready for young talent to take a leap with full offseason

The Silver and Black are now gearing toward getting some of their second- and third-year players ready to make a huge impact in 2021.
news

Raiders Mailbag: What to expect this season after schedule reveal

With the release of the 2021 schedule, many are reacting to how the season will take shape.
news

Raiders Mailbag: Who will shine among the Raiders 2021 draft class?

Many people are anxiously waiting to see what the Raiders have planned for their draft class.
Advertising