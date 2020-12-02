Raiders Mailbag: No one can afford to overlook the Jets this Sunday

Brian Miller asks…

"When will Beasley be in the lineup, and will we have Ferrell back this week?

Vic Beasley's status still up in the air. After being signed off waivers from the Tennessee Titans last week, Beasley has been on the practice squad still getting acclimated to the Raiders system. It is still unknown when or if he will get some game reps in Silver and Black, however Gruden has come out and said that he's content with how quickly he's been coming along and that he has plans for Beasley down the line.