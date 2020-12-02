Raiders Mailbag: No one can afford to overlook the Jets this Sunday

Dec 02, 2020 at 12:07 PM
Edwards-Author-Headshot
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

As much as we would all like to forget the 43-6 loss to the Falcons last Sunday, it still happened.

But it does give the Raiders a great opportunity to rebound back from adversity and get ready for the New York Jets. The Raiders have had this game marked on their calendar for awhile now, as the Jets defeated them last year 34-3. This upcoming game means even more to the 6-5 Raiders, as they continue to make a push for a wild-card spot in the playoffs and their first winning season since 2016.

Once again, many of you asked some great questions and I was able to take the time to answer a few. If any of you have more, I can be of service @theleviedwards on Instagram and Twitter.

Mona Unutoa asks…

"Are you worried about the Jets next week considering this week's game against the Falcons?"

Worried, no. Concerned, absolutely.

The Raiders are coming off a game in which not only did the Falcons play unbelievable football but saw the Raiders look flat and uninspired. In the NFL, every team is going to have lackluster games within a grueling 16-game schedule and that's what this was for the Silver and Black.

The Silver and Black made a lot a key mistakes that beat themselves and virtually took themselves out of the game with uncharacteristic turnovers and penalties. The New York Jets are winless this season, and while I'm not worried that the Raiders will be well prepared and refocused for Sunday's showdown in MetLife Stadium, they can't afford to play anywhere near the level they played against the Falcons. Despite their record, the New York Jets have a young, emerging defense headed by Gregg Williams and have shown they can compete with most in the league.

Alex Clark asks…

"Why do they not use Renfrow more?"

Hunter Renfrow may not be the No. 1 receiver on the team statistically, but it's hard to argue too many receivers are more vital than Renfrow.

No. 13 is currently second on the team in receptions (38), targets (50) and receiving yards (509), all behind Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller. He also was the leading receiving in the Raiders' loss to the Falcons with 73 yards on seven catches.

What makes the former Clemson Tiger dangerous is not how much he's used in the system, but when he's used in the system. Renfrow has used his high football IQ and elite route-running skills to get open in the slot for Derek Carr in many crucial situations this season, making a living for himself on third downs.

Stats don't always tell the full story when it comes to certain players. Renfrow's may not be glorious in comparison to other receivers around the league, but the Raiders certainly wouldn't be in a spot to make a playoff push without No. 13

Brian Miller asks…

"When will Beasley be in the lineup, and will we have Ferrell back this week?

Vic Beasley's status still up in the air. After being signed off waivers from the Tennessee Titans last week, Beasley has been on the practice squad still getting acclimated to the Raiders system. It is still unknown when or if he will get some game reps in Silver and Black, however Gruden has come out and said that he's content with how quickly he's been coming along and that he has plans for Beasley down the line.

As for Ferrell, he was ruled out Sunday after being a game-time decision for last Sunday's game after being removed from the COVID-19 Reserve list. Coach Gruden has stated that he's confident that Ferrell will be good to go for the game against the Jets with a solid week of practice. Ferrell's presence will definitely be needed, as the Raiders have allowed over 100 rushing yards in their past two games they've lost without him on the field.

Silver and Black and White: Week 12 vs. Falcons

View director of photography Michael Clemens' top picks of black and white photos from the Raiders' Week 12 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Signage around Mercedes-Benz Stadium before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
1 / 31

Signage around Mercedes-Benz Stadium before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) arrive to the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
2 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) arrive to the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
3 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
4 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
5 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
6 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) warming up before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
7 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) warming up before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
8 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) warming up before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
9 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) warming up before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) walk down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
10 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) walk down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Denzelle Good (71) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
11 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Denzelle Good (71) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
12 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) warming up before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
13 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) warming up before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6), long snapper Trent Sieg (47) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) walk down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
14 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6), long snapper Trent Sieg (47) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) walk down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
15 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders wait to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
16 / 31

The Las Vegas Raiders wait to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
17 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
18 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Gabe Jackson (66) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
19 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders guard Gabe Jackson (66) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
20 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) in a huddle during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
21 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) in a huddle during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
22 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
23 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
24 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
25 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
26 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) in a huddle during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
27 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) in a huddle during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
28 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
29 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
30 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
31 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Raiders Mailbag: Can the 'Greenville Monster' Nicholas Morrow continue to terrorize offenses?

Raider Nation took the time to ask some great questions going into the Silver and Black's next matchup in Atlanta on Sunday.
news

Raiders Mailbag: Don't call it a comeback for Devontae Booker

Answering Raider Nation's burning questions going into the most anticipated rematch of the season against the Chiefs on Sunday.
news

Raiders Mailbag: Will we see more from Isaiah Johnson?

Some of the biggest questions that need answers going into the Silver and Black's matchup against the Broncos.
news

Raiders Mailbag: Will the defense continue to shake things up?

Many of you are curious if the Raiders' game plan will continuously evolve with the Chargers around the corner.
news

Raiders Mailbag: Raiders defensive line still trying to find its way

Raiders Nation has questions. We have answers ahead of an important showdown with Cleveland.
news

Raiders Mailbag: Can the young defense stop old foe Tom Brady?

Your questions answered as we head into Week 7.
news

Raiders Mailbag: Can the Raiders continue their success coming off their bye week?

Raider Nation wants to see the Silver and Black capitalize off the momentum that comes from defeating the Super Bowl champs.
news

Raiders Mailbag: Will the Raiders be able to stop the high-octane Chiefs?

Many fans are wondering what the Raiders can do to improve moving forward. We don't have all the answers, but we have some.
news

Raiders Mailbag: Can the Raiders stop the Bills run attack?

After reading many of the Raider Nation's questions, the status on the defense is on a lot of people's minds going into Week 4.
news

Raiders Mailbag: Coach Guenther's defense places a huge emphasis on containing Cam Newton

A lot of great questions that need answers going into Week 3 against New England — none bigger than slowing down No. 1.
news

Raiders Mailbag: How will the Silver and Black step up on defense in Week 2?

A lot of you asked some pretty good questions on Facebook regarding what can be done to stop the experienced Saints team going into the first game in Allegiant Stadium.

Advertising