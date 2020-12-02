Raiders Mailbag: No one can afford to overlook the Jets this Sunday

As much as we would all like to forget the 43-6 loss to the Falcons last Sunday, it still happened.
But it does give the Raiders a great opportunity to rebound back from adversity and get ready for the New York Jets. The Raiders have had this game marked on their calendar for awhile now, as the Jets defeated them last year 34-3. This upcoming game means even more to the 6-5 Raiders, as they continue to make a push for a wild-card spot in the playoffs and their first winning season since 2016.
Once again, many of you asked some great questions and I was able to take the time to answer a few. If any of you have more, I can be of service @theleviedwards on Instagram and Twitter.
Mona Unutoa asks…
"Are you worried about the Jets next week considering this week's game against the Falcons?"
Worried, no. Concerned, absolutely.
The Raiders are coming off a game in which not only did the Falcons play unbelievable football but saw the Raiders look flat and uninspired. In the NFL, every team is going to have lackluster games within a grueling 16-game schedule and that's what this was for the Silver and Black.
The Silver and Black made a lot a key mistakes that beat themselves and virtually took themselves out of the game with uncharacteristic turnovers and penalties. The New York Jets are winless this season, and while I'm not worried that the Raiders will be well prepared and refocused for Sunday's showdown in MetLife Stadium, they can't afford to play anywhere near the level they played against the Falcons. Despite their record, the New York Jets have a young, emerging defense headed by Gregg Williams and have shown they can compete with most in the league.
Alex Clark asks…
"Why do they not use Renfrow more?"
Hunter Renfrow may not be the No. 1 receiver on the team statistically, but it's hard to argue too many receivers are more vital than Renfrow.
No. 13 is currently second on the team in receptions (38), targets (50) and receiving yards (509), all behind Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller. He also was the leading receiving in the Raiders' loss to the Falcons with 73 yards on seven catches.
What makes the former Clemson Tiger dangerous is not how much he's used in the system, but when he's used in the system. Renfrow has used his high football IQ and elite route-running skills to get open in the slot for Derek Carr in many crucial situations this season, making a living for himself on third downs.
Stats don't always tell the full story when it comes to certain players. Renfrow's may not be glorious in comparison to other receivers around the league, but the Raiders certainly wouldn't be in a spot to make a playoff push without No. 13
Brian Miller asks…
"When will Beasley be in the lineup, and will we have Ferrell back this week?
Vic Beasley's status still up in the air. After being signed off waivers from the Tennessee Titans last week, Beasley has been on the practice squad still getting acclimated to the Raiders system. It is still unknown when or if he will get some game reps in Silver and Black, however Gruden has come out and said that he's content with how quickly he's been coming along and that he has plans for Beasley down the line.
As for Ferrell, he was ruled out Sunday after being a game-time decision for last Sunday's game after being removed from the COVID-19 Reserve list. Coach Gruden has stated that he's confident that Ferrell will be good to go for the game against the Jets with a solid week of practice. Ferrell's presence will definitely be needed, as the Raiders have allowed over 100 rushing yards in their past two games they've lost without him on the field.
