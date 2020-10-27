Raiders Mailbag: Raiders defensive line still trying to find its way

Kenneth Tinkham asks…

"Why does Josh Jacobs disappear from the offense for multiple series in a row?"

Jacobs' woes this previous Sunday had less to do with his play and more to do with the Buccaneers defense playing lights out.

The front seven of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won at the line of scrimmage against a Raiders' offensive line that missed nearly a week a practice coming into the game, and they were able to properly stack the box against the Raiders and show multiple blitz packages most of the game.

This lead to Jacobs finishing with 17 yards on 10 carries, the lowest amount of yardage he's ran for in a game in his NFL career to date. But the other Raiders running backs also had difficulty finding a groove, as Jalen Richard and Devontae Booker combined for 29 yards on 10 carries.

Coach Gruden expressed the same sentiment in praising Tampa's tenacious defense but is not worried that performances like this from Jacobs will continue moving forward.

"Well, he's beat up no doubt, just like most running backs and football players are at this point," said Coach Gruden. "Tampa Bay is an excellent defense. They're an outstanding run defense … They're a hard team to run against. They jam the front. They cover the center and both guards. You can't get to either one of their linebackers at times and those guys don't miss tackles. It's a tough defense to run the ball against.