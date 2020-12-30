Raiders Mailbag: What can we expect from the Silver and Black in the season finale?

Hernandez Joser asks...

"Can we get our young talent to improve? (Henry Ruggs & Bryan Edwards)"

Something that I've seen a lot of among fans and critics – of any sport – is people expecting too much too soon from rookies. We have become accustomed to a handful of talented rookies take their respective leagues by storm in the past, and we have come to expect that out of nearly any rookie that had a marvelous collegiate career.

But it doesn't always work out like that.

Ruggs and Edwards may not have had glorious statistics this season, but they have shown improvement throughout the season and that they can be weapons moving forward.

With the 23 catches Ruggs has hauled down this season so far, he's averaged 18 yards per catch — and don't forget he saved the day with the reincarnation of the 'Last-Second Glory' against the Jets several weeks ago. Coach Gruden still has a lot of faith in his 2020 first-round pick and is realistic in the receiver's development going into next season.

"Ruggs has got to practice, stay with us longer and do more with his targets," said Coach Gruden. "When he does, he'll see the ball more."

For his part, Edwards is averaging nearly 16 yards per catch and was routinely making plays earlier this season before suffering the knee injury that sidelined him for several games.