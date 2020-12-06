Derek Carr, Henry Ruggs dial up another 'Last-Second Glory' against the Jets

Dec 06, 2020 at 03:50 PM
Edwards-Author-Headshot
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Not only did Henry Ruggs III run the most important double hitch-and-go route of his young NFL career, he repeated Raiders history against the Jets fifty years to the date.

The New York Jets were 13 seconds away from their first win of the year.

Thirteen seconds away from putting the Raiders' season on the brink, just like last year.

Thirteen seconds away from overcoming the unbelievable odds and upsetting the Las Vegas Raiders.

Thirteen seconds was just too much time for Derek Carr and his offense.

The Silver and Black made the play of their season, with Carr capping off his record-setting 20th fourth-quarter comeback with a 46-yard touchdown bomb to speedster rookie receiver Henry Ruggs to win the game.

The New York Jets decided on an all-out blitz on the play, leaving Ruggs in one-on-one man coverage against cornerback Lamar Jackson. Carr properly read the defense, got enough time in the pocket from his offensive line and found No. 11 for a pass that Ruggs said "felt like the ball was in the air forever."

"We were down to the wire, and we knew that we needed a play," said Henry Ruggs. "Coach (Gruden) dialed up the double move, and once I'm coming off the ball I kind of see that it's there, and I got the DB to flip his hips."

"Was kind of surprised that they brought the house like that and not drop back everybody back, but you know that defenders are going to play soft and keep people in front of them. Once I gave them the inside move to make it seem like it was an inside route, he flipped his hips and from there I just had to use my speed to make a play."

The play was a sense of redemption for Carr and Ruggs, who both had several miscues leading into the last play. Ruggs let a pass go through his hands that was intercepted in the first half, as well as a costly fumble in the third quarter. Carr also had couple of overthrown balls to Nelson Agholor in the end zone that could have given the Raiders the lead. Despite whatever happened throughout the duration of the game, Gruden still had enough faith in both of players to go make the play with the game on the line.

"After Henry Ruggs fumbled the football, and he was involved in the interception that I thought he should've caught, a lot of guys would hang their head and tank," Coach Gruden said. "For him to win that game for us, it just says a lot about the football character that he has and we have."

Derek Carr finished the game with 381 passing yards and four total touchdowns. He expressed how grateful he was for his rookie receiver out of Alabama and that he was able to get the victory in New York after the birth of his daughter last Monday.

"That one was for my little daughter Brooklyn," said Derek Carr after the win. "That one was my little baby girl; that was awesome."

Carr agreed with his coach regarding the mental fortitude of Ruggs.

"One thing I love about [Ruggs] is he's someone that if he gets punched in the mouth, he stands back up and goes again," Carr added. "He gets punched in the mouth and he stands back up and give you everything he's got again, he gave us all 4.2 (40 yard dash speed) of it on that last play because I threw it as high as I could and just prayed that he would run under it.

"I thank Mr. Mayock for drafting that man because I don't know how many guys would've went and got that football."

What made the last-second play even more incredible was the history it echoed.

Fifty years ago, on the exact same date, December 6, 1970, 'The Mad Bomber' Daryle Lamonica threw up a Hail Mary heave to Warren Wells to defeat the Jets 14-13 in what was coined 'The Last-Second Glory.'

That game was played in the old Shea Stadium, 21 miles away from MetLife Stadium, and was also the Raiders seventh win of the season with a kickoff temperature of 33 degrees. The Las Vegas Raiders win today in MetLife Stadium gives them a 7-5 record for the season, and it was 33 degrees when they kicked off against the Jets this afternoon.

Coincidence? Hell no.

Gameday Photos: Week 13 vs. Jets

View photos from the Raiders' Week 13 matchup against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
1 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
2 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
3 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
4 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Mikey Owens/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sam Young (70) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
5 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sam Young (70) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
6 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
7 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
8 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
9 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Mikey Owens/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
10 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) and fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
11 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) and fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Mikey Owens/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 9-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
12 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 9-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) and tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
13 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) and tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Mikey Owens/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
14 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
15 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
16 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Mikey Owens/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
17 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Mikey Owens/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
18 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
19 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
20 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Mikey Owens/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) recovers a fumble during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
21 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) recovers a fumble during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
22 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
23 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) and cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
24 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) and cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
25 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Mikey Owens/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) heads to the end zone on a 38-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
26 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) heads to the end zone on a 38-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Mikey Owens/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) heads to the end zone on a 38-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
27 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) heads to the end zone on a 38-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) heads to the end zone on a 38-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
28 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) heads to the end zone on a 38-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
29 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
30 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
31 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
32 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
33 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
34 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Noah K. Murray/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
35 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Theo Riddick (35) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
36 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders running back Theo Riddick (35) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
37 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
38 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
39 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Noah K. Murray/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
40 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Mikey Owens/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
41 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
42 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
43 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws a 46-yard touchdown pass during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
44 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws a 46-yard touchdown pass during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Adam Hunger/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) makes a 46-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
45 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) makes a 46-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Mikey Owens/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) makes a 46-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
46 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) makes a 46-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) makes a 46-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
47 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) makes a 46-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) makes a 46-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
48 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) makes a 46-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and guard Gabe Jackson (66) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
49 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and guard Gabe Jackson (66) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) and wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
50 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) and wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Noah K. Murray/Associated Press
The Las Vegas Raiders celebrate after a 46-yard touchdown pass during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
51 / 51

The Las Vegas Raiders celebrate after a 46-yard touchdown pass during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Two-Minute Drill: Darren Waller came to play in New Jersey

No doubt about it: D-Wall put the Raiders offense on his back in the first half against the Jets.
news

Mountain of penalties lead to momentum-shifting moments in loss to Falcons

Coach Gruden & Co. acknowledged the Raiders weren't their best on either side of the ball in a tough cross-conference loss to the Falcons.
news

Quick Snap: Nicholas Morrow notches another stellar performance in loss

News, notes and more from what stood out during the Raiders' collapse in Atlanta.
news

Two-Minute Drill: Derek Carr looking for his rookie receiver early

Raiders must continue looking for Ruggs, cut down on penalties and turnovers to come back in the second half against the Falcons.
news

Derek Carr, Raiders offense can hold heads up high after loss to Super Bowl champs

The Silver and Black played lights out on offense most of the game but came up just short in a game of inches.
news

Quick Snap: Mahomes steals a victory from the Raiders in the final seconds

It was a heartbreaker in primetime, as the Silver and Black came up just a few plays short at home against the world champs.
news

Two-Minute Drill: Derek Carr has imposed his will on the Chiefs defense

Derek Carr, Patrick Mahomes are engaged in a hard-fought primetime battle in Allegiant Stadium.
news

Derek Carr eclipses 25,000 career passing yards on Sunday Night Football

The Las Vegas Raiders quarterback continues to reach new career milestones, the latest being 25,000 passing yards — and he did it in 104 games.
news

Josh Jacobs ignites Raiders' run attack in abysmal Cleveland weather conditions

The second-year running back ground out 128 yards on a career-high 31 carries to help lead the Silver and Black to a 16-6 victory over the Browns.
news

Despite facing powerful winds, Daniel Carlson's confidence never wavered in the Raiders' win

After battling through a slump toward the end of last year, the former Auburn Tiger has found his rhythm again, and even the harshest elements can't force his confidence to waver.
news

Two-Minute Drill: Weather playing huge factor in Cleveland showdown

A few observations from the first half of the hellacious contest vs. the Browns.

Advertising