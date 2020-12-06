Derek Carr, Henry Ruggs dial up another 'Last-Second Glory' against the Jets

"We were down to the wire, and we knew that we needed a play," said Henry Ruggs. "Coach (Gruden) dialed up the double move, and once I'm coming off the ball I kind of see that it's there, and I got the DB to flip his hips."

"Was kind of surprised that they brought the house like that and not drop back everybody back, but you know that defenders are going to play soft and keep people in front of them. Once I gave them the inside move to make it seem like it was an inside route, he flipped his hips and from there I just had to use my speed to make a play."

The play was a sense of redemption for Carr and Ruggs, who both had several miscues leading into the last play. Ruggs let a pass go through his hands that was intercepted in the first half, as well as a costly fumble in the third quarter. Carr also had couple of overthrown balls to Nelson Agholor in the end zone that could have given the Raiders the lead. Despite whatever happened throughout the duration of the game, Gruden still had enough faith in both of players to go make the play with the game on the line.

"After Henry Ruggs fumbled the football, and he was involved in the interception that I thought he should've caught, a lot of guys would hang their head and tank," Coach Gruden said. "For him to win that game for us, it just says a lot about the football character that he has and we have."

Derek Carr finished the game with 381 passing yards and four total touchdowns. He expressed how grateful he was for his rookie receiver out of Alabama and that he was able to get the victory in New York after the birth of his daughter last Monday.