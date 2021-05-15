Raiders Mailbag: What to expect this season after schedule reveal

Justin McGovney asks...

"What's more important for the Raiders: having a fast start or having a strong finish?"

In my opinion, both are extremely important, but my parents preached to me my whole life that it's not how you start, it's how you finish.

These last two seasons, the Raiders have proven they are capable of starting strong, beginning each season 6-3, but fell off the tracks the second half of the season to miss the playoffs. Quite frankly, this Raiders team is too talented to let that happen for a third straight season. The Silver and Black have done a great job of getting not only players who are needed but proven veteran players with playoff experience that know how to get it done.

Yannick Ngakoue, John Brown, Quinton Jefferson and Casey Hayward Jr. have all played in several playoff games, and Solomon Thomas and Rasul Douglas have both played in the Super Bowl. The Raiders' first-round pick Alex Leatherwood won two national championships at Alabama. In short, the Raiders made a visible effort to find leaders who have proven they won't fold down the stretch.