Raiders Mailbag: What to expect this season after schedule reveal

May 14, 2021 at 06:28 PM
Edwards-Author-Headshot
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Justin McGovney asks...

"What's more important for the Raiders: having a fast start or having a strong finish?"

In my opinion, both are extremely important, but my parents preached to me my whole life that it's not how you start, it's how you finish.

These last two seasons, the Raiders have proven they are capable of starting strong, beginning each season 6-3, but fell off the tracks the second half of the season to miss the playoffs. Quite frankly, this Raiders team is too talented to let that happen for a third straight season. The Silver and Black have done a great job of getting not only players who are needed but proven veteran players with playoff experience that know how to get it done.

Yannick Ngakoue, John Brown, Quinton Jefferson and Casey Hayward Jr. have all played in several playoff games, and Solomon Thomas and Rasul Douglas have both played in the Super Bowl. The Raiders' first-round pick Alex Leatherwood won two national championships at Alabama. In short, the Raiders made a visible effort to find leaders who have proven they won't fold down the stretch.

Winning a couple of games to start the season is exciting, but it won't get you to the playoffs. The Raiders seem to be aware of the that.

John Lewis asks...

"Tough opening games... How [do] you see the first four results?"

The Raiders aren't getting any tune-up games – they'll have to fight right out the gate.

The Silver and Black will start the season against the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers, two AFC North powerhouses that each made the playoffs last season. Following that, the Raiders will have to face two young, hungry teams in the Dolphins and the Chargers, both of which defeated the Raiders last season on their last possession.

The Raiders can't relax against anyone, obviously, and will need to start strong. They could definitely win all of these games and start their season 4-0, however I feel that if they can even split the first four, they could be in good shape moving forward. The biggest thing I'll be looking for? How competitive they play against these top-ranked teams.

Jason Monroe asks...

"Can you guys see the Raiders having more Thanksgiving games in the future? Or Christmas now that we're in Las Vegas?"

Thanksgiving games are always fun, especially after stuffing your face with food the whole day.

There will be a lot of intrigue in the Raiders' matchup with the Cowboys, and I expect the ratings to be high for this semi-primetime game, especially if both teams are playing well up to that point. The Raiders have played in seven Thanksgiving games overall, but this will be their first since 2013.

Allegiant Stadium would obviously be a great place for Christmas games in the future as well, given the climate and its status as a tourist destination. This season, the Raiders host AFC West rival Denver on December 26, the day after Christmas. Why freeze at home when you can go to the desert, enjoy some shows and see the Raiders in a beautiful state-of-the-art facility?

Easy decision for me.

Las Vegas Raiders 2021 Schedule

Take a look at when and where the Las Vegas Raiders will face their 2021 opponents during the NFL's expanded 18-week season.

Preseason Week 1: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Seattle Seahawks - TBD Last meeting at home (London): October 14, 2018
1 / 20

Preseason Week 1: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Seattle Seahawks - TBD

Last meeting at home (London): October 14, 2018

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Preseason Week 2: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams - TBD Last meeting at Rams: November 30, 2014
2 / 20

Preseason Week 2: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams - TBD

Last meeting at Rams: November 30, 2014

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Preseason Week 3: Las Vegas Raiders at San Francisco 49ers - TBD Last meeting in Santa Clara: November 1, 2018
3 / 20

Preseason Week 3: Las Vegas Raiders at San Francisco 49ers - TBD

Last meeting in Santa Clara: November 1, 2018

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 1: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Baltimore Ravens - Monday, Sept. 13 at 5:15 p.m. PT (Monday Night Football) Last meeting at home: October 8, 2017
4 / 20

Week 1: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Baltimore Ravens - Monday, Sept. 13 at 5:15 p.m. PT (Monday Night Football)

Last meeting at home: October 8, 2017

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 2: Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburg Steelers - Sunday, Sept. 19 at 10 a.m. PT Last meeting in Pittsburg: November 8, 2015
5 / 20

Week 2: Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburg Steelers - Sunday, Sept. 19 at 10 a.m. PT

Last meeting in Pittsburg: November 8, 2015

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 3: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Miami Dolphins - Sunday, Sept. 26 at 1:05 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: December 26, 2020
6 / 20

Week 3: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Miami Dolphins - Sunday, Sept. 26 at 1:05 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: December 26, 2020

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 4: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers - Monday, Oct. 4 at 5:15 p.m. PT (Monday Night Football) Last meeting in Inglewood: November 8, 2020
7 / 20

Week 4: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers - Monday, Oct. 4 at 5:15 p.m. PT (Monday Night Football)

Last meeting in Inglewood: November 8, 2020

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 5: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Chicago Bears - Sunday, Oct. 10 at 1:05 p.m. PT Last meeting at home (London): October 6, 2019
8 / 20

Week 5: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Chicago Bears - Sunday, Oct. 10 at 1:05 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home (London): October 6, 2019

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 6: Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos - Sunday, Oct. 17 at 1:25 p.m. PT Last meeting in Denver: January 3, 2021
9 / 20

Week 6: Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos - Sunday, Oct. 17 at 1:25 p.m. PT

Last meeting in Denver: January 3, 2021

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 7: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Philadelphia Eagles - Sunday, Oct. 24 at 1:05 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: November 3, 2013
10 / 20

Week 7: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Philadelphia Eagles - Sunday, Oct. 24 at 1:05 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: November 3, 2013

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 9: Las Vegas Raiders at New York Giants - Sunday, Nov. 7 at 10 a.m. PT Last meeting in East Rutherford: November 10, 2013
11 / 20

Week 9: Las Vegas Raiders at New York Giants - Sunday, Nov. 7 at 10 a.m. PT

Last meeting in East Rutherford: November 10, 2013

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 10: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs - Sunday, Nov. 14 at 5:20 p.m. PT (Sunday Night Football) Las meeting at home: November 22, 2020
12 / 20

Week 10: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs - Sunday, Nov. 14 at 5:20 p.m. PT (Sunday Night Football)

Las meeting at home: November 22, 2020

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 11: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cincinnati Bengals - Sunday, Nov. 21 at 1:05 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: November 17, 2019
13 / 20

Week 11: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cincinnati Bengals - Sunday, Nov. 21 at 1:05 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: November 17, 2019

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 12: Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys - Thursday, Nov. 25 at 1:30 p.m. PT (Thanksgiving) Last meeting in Arlington: November 28, 2013
14 / 20

Week 12: Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys - Thursday, Nov. 25 at 1:30 p.m. PT (Thanksgiving)

Last meeting in Arlington: November 28, 2013

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 13: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Washington Football Team - Sunday, Dec. 5 at 1:05 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: September 29, 2013
15 / 20

Week 13: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Washington Football Team - Sunday, Dec. 5 at 1:05 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: September 29, 2013

Las Vegas Raiders
Week 14: Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs - Sunday, Dec. 12 at 10 a.m. PT Last meeting in Kansas City: October 11, 2020
16 / 20

Week 14: Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs - Sunday, Dec. 12 at 10 a.m. PT

Last meeting in Kansas City: October 11, 2020

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 15: Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns - Saturday or Sunday, Dec. 18 or 19 TBD Last meeting in Cleveland: November 1, 2020
17 / 20

Week 15: Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns - Saturday or Sunday, Dec. 18 or 19 TBD

Last meeting in Cleveland: November 1, 2020

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 16: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos - Sunday, Dec. 26 at 1:25 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: November 15, 2020
18 / 20

Week 16: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos - Sunday, Dec. 26 at 1:25 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: November 15, 2020

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 17: Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts - Sunday, Jan. 2 at 10 a.m. PT Last meeting in Indianapolis: September 29, 2019
19 / 20

Week 17: Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts - Sunday, Jan. 2 at 10 a.m. PT

Last meeting in Indianapolis: September 29, 2019

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 18: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers - Sunday, Jan. 9 at 1:25 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: December 17, 2020
20 / 20

Week 18: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers - Sunday, Jan. 9 at 1:25 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: December 17, 2020

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
