Raiders Mailbag: Who could fall to the Raiders at No. 17?

There are too many questions and not enough answers right now as to where people will be drafted, however as free agency is coming to an end, many teams needs and wants are starting to become more clear than ever. The Raiders will have the task of trying to find the best players that will fit in the iconic Silver and Black with the seven picks they hold. Members of Raider Nation are starting to speculate not only whom the Raiders need to select, but who will even be available when it's time to draft at No. 17.