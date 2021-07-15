Raiders Mailbag: Who will set themselves apart on the defensive line come training camp?

Bryan Weist asks...

"How much better, if at all, do you think our defensive tackles will be from last year?"

The play of the defensive tackles should be much better for various reasons.

To start, the Silver and Black landed two emerging, young pass rushing defensive tackles in Quinton Jefferson and Solomon Thomas. Both Jefferson and Thomas were two of the more underrated free agents on the market this past offseason and the Raiders were able to capitalize on it as Gus Bradley feels these two players can be contributing factors into revitalizing the defense. Also expect defensive end Clelin Ferrell to get some snaps at the three or five-technique this season, as he excelled in the few opportunities he had at defensive tackle stopping the run.