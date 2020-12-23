Raiders Mailbag: Will DC be ready for the Dolphins?

Dec 22, 2020 at 04:48 PM
Levi Edwards

Maximus Xavier Hill asks...

Is Carr going to be 100% ready to go or is Mariota going to start?

Marcus Mariota had his much-awaited redemption game against the Chargers, showing he can still be a great quarterback in this league. After battling various injuries the past couple of seasons, Mariota stepped on the field for Carr (groin) who was injured in the first half of the Chargers game and put on a show. Mariota almost pulled out the victory in overtime, accumulating over 300 yards in total offense with two touchdowns.

All that said, Derek Carr has to be one of the toughest quarterbacks in today's NFL.

No. 4 was able to return to practice in a limited capacity Tuesday and is anxious to get back on the field for his team.

"If I think I can play, I'm capable of playing," said Derek Carr on Tuesday. "I think the best part of my game is my mind, and that's still working. I think that the coaches and our trainers will make the right decision. I've been completely honest with them the whole time about everything, and they've seen it first-hand. I've been in here every day that we're allowed to get treatment and all those kind of things, doing all my tests and all of that. And I want everybody watching so they know that I'm telling them exactly how I feel.

"We'll see how it goes. But if it's up to me, I'm going to do everything I can to be on that field."

Barbara Walker Webb asks...

Please let us know how Renfrow is doing. Very concerned.

Fortunately Hunter Renfrow seems to be doing better in the concussion protocol.

Like yourself, Barbara, I was super concerned (and ticked) seeing Renfrow concussed after a reckless uncalled targeting hit during a punt return last Thursday. Renfrow has been able to return to practice in a limited capacity on Tuesday, and hopefully will be ready to go barring any major setbacks.

The Raiders will definitely need their third-down, route-running phenom to suit up in a game of this magnitude against the Dolphins. No. 13 is currently second on the team in receptions (48), third in receiving yards (598) and is averaging 12.5 yards per catch.

Third And Renfrow isn't just a catchy slogan at this point: It's a lifestyle for the Silver and Black.

Steven E Chavez asks..

What needs to happen for the Raiders to make the playoffs if they beat Miami?

A lot needs to happen for the Raiders to make the playoffs, but I would lying if I said that it still couldn't happen.

First and foremost, the Raiders must defeat the Dolphins and Broncos in their last two games of the season. The Raiders need to handle their own business and win out before they can start depending on other things to start lining up for them. This Saturday's game in Allegiant Stadium couldn't be more important as they're going up against a young, talented Dolphins team that currently holds the last AFC Wild Card spot.

Additionally, the Baltimore Ravens and the Miami Dolphins must lose their last two games of the season for the Raiders to use their tiebreaker of the Dolphins and strength of schedule to secure the last seed in the playoffs. The chances are very slim, but it is definitely still a possibility. According to quarterback Derek Carr: "There's still a one percent chance. You know me; that's enough. I like that."

Even if the mathematical odds might be slightly higher than that, if it's is enough for him, it's enough for me.

Silver and Black and White: Week 15 vs. Chargers

View director of photography Michael Clemens' top picks of black and white photos from the Raiders' Week 15 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

A sign marking Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden's parking spot at Allegiant Stadium before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
1 / 38

A sign marking Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden's parking spot at Allegiant Stadium before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
An Allegiant Stadium worker waits for members of the Las Vegas Raiders to arrive for the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
2 / 38

An Allegiant Stadium worker waits for members of the Las Vegas Raiders to arrive for the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Clouds fill the sky outside Allegiant Stadium before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
3 / 38

Clouds fill the sky outside Allegiant Stadium before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Tom Cable arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
4 / 38

Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Tom Cable arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
5 / 38

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
6 / 38

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
7 / 38

Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
8 / 38

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
9 / 38

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
10 / 38

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
11 / 38

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
12 / 38

Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
13 / 38

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) stands in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
14 / 38

Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) stands in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
15 / 38

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Trent Brown (77) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
16 / 38

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Trent Brown (77) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) and safety Dallin Leavitt (32) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
17 / 38

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) and safety Dallin Leavitt (32) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47), punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) huddle before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
18 / 38

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47), punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) huddle before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
19 / 38

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
20 / 38

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
21 / 38

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
22 / 38

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Rashaan Gaulden (33) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
23 / 38

Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Rashaan Gaulden (33) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
24 / 38

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
25 / 38

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
26 / 38

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
27 / 38

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
28 / 38

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) eyes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
29 / 38

Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) eyes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
30 / 38

Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (91) and defensive end Arden Key (99) attempt to block a field goal during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
31 / 38

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (91) and defensive end Arden Key (99) attempt to block a field goal during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
32 / 38

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
33 / 38

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates with tight end Foster Moreau (87), tight end Derek Carrier (85) and guard Gabe Jackson (66) after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
34 / 38

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates with tight end Foster Moreau (87), tight end Derek Carrier (85) and guard Gabe Jackson (66) after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
35 / 38

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) calls a play in the huddle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
36 / 38

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) calls a play in the huddle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
37 / 38

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
38 / 38

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

