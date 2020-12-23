Raiders Mailbag: Will DC be ready for the Dolphins?

Maximus Xavier Hill asks...

Is Carr going to be 100% ready to go or is Mariota going to start?

Marcus Mariota had his much-awaited redemption game against the Chargers, showing he can still be a great quarterback in this league. After battling various injuries the past couple of seasons, Mariota stepped on the field for Carr (groin) who was injured in the first half of the Chargers game and put on a show. Mariota almost pulled out the victory in overtime, accumulating over 300 yards in total offense with two touchdowns.

All that said, Derek Carr has to be one of the toughest quarterbacks in today's NFL.

No. 4 was able to return to practice in a limited capacity Tuesday and is anxious to get back on the field for his team.

"If I think I can play, I'm capable of playing," said Derek Carr on Tuesday. "I think the best part of my game is my mind, and that's still working. I think that the coaches and our trainers will make the right decision. I've been completely honest with them the whole time about everything, and they've seen it first-hand. I've been in here every day that we're allowed to get treatment and all those kind of things, doing all my tests and all of that. And I want everybody watching so they know that I'm telling them exactly how I feel.